Yalla Yalla
Lebanese street food served in a casual atmosphere.
As good as ever – this Middle Eastern café continues to satisfy with outstanding food and tip-top service. Long tables dominate the airy dining space, and there are seats where you can eat alfresco while puffing on a hookah pipe. The atmosphere suits the menu: a casual mix of mezze, mains and wraps.
Everything I tried was marvellous but there were a few must-order items. Get the labne bil thum: a lush dip of strained yogurt flavoured with garlic and topped with colourful greens in a pool of golden olive oil. Swirled on to pitta bread, spread on pastry parcels or smothered on sausages, this velvety mixture complimented just about every other dish on the table. Another favourite was the soujoc, spicy cocktail-sized bullets of lamb bathed in a punchy tomato sauce. Also terrific was a refreshing bowl of mohalabiya, a milk pudding from Damascus with pomegranate seeds and syrup. Something about this dessert was reminiscent of the best sort of childhood comfort pudding: delicate and nourishing without being remotely cloying.
Service was as faultless as the food. Funny and perceptibly kind, my waitress knew all about each dish, gave excellent recommendations and brought the plates out at a good pace. Cosy vibes plus terrific food is a winning formula. No wonder Yalla Yalla has remained at the top of its game since opening in 2010.
|Venue name:
|Yalla Yalla
|Contact:
|Address:
|
12 Winsley Street
London
W1W 8HQ
|Transport:
|Tube: Tottenham Court Road
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £75.
Average User Rating
3.6 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:13
- 4 star:11
- 3 star:6
- 2 star:1
- 1 star:6
I met a group of friends at the Winsley Street branch of Yalla Yalla when we were looking for an easy meal to have a quick catchup. We chose to have a mixture of mezze, highlights being the Baba Ghannouj, haloum meshoue and samboussek jibne.
At the time we wondered if there was enough food but I was still full hours later! This meal was excellent value and utterly delicious with the bill coming to less than £20 each for food and a shared bottle of wine.
This place is an absolute hidden gem. It's tiny, and you will struggle to get a seat at most times of the day...but when you do, WOW. Great tasting, fresh, interesting, flavoursome food. Honestly I cannot praise this place highly enough. Then to top it off they even do a cracking baklava dessert.
My main complaint is that we did not feel that it was good value for money. The service was friendly and the food was good but not outstanding. When ordering a large selection of mezze for several people you get a remarkably small amount of pita bread and have to pay extra to get more.
Amazing and not expensive food
Geeat food.z and value for money
Quality of the food not as good as it was a couple of years ago but overall I still love this little place.
Came here once anr deally liked it (would have given it 4 stars) then came back after 1 year and found the quality of the food had gone a bit down hill, not as good as it once was I believe..
Great Lebanese street food restaurant down an alley in Soho. I went near my birthday this year and we and all the classics - moutabel/baba ganouj, tabbouleh, some great houmous with schwarma and some other dishes. Intimate feeling with friendly staff.
I likw the atmospere and the food is quite nice. Yet it basically is a take away with seating provided that seems a bit overpriced to me. Also half of our party arrived late, so we wanted to wait with ordering food until they arrived, so we decided to have a drink in the meantime. We got told though that alcoholic drinks only get served after the purchase of food which seemed a bit annoying..
A delightful experience, not a bad dish in the bunch. We had a lovely time- beautiful flavours and great service.
I don't understand what the fuss was. Underseasoned food and completely unmemorable.
"we don't seat you until all your party are here" said a surly waiter. I responded that my "party" (one other person) would arrive in minutes and I would like to sit down and order a drink. He said no, then consulted the manager who was even more brusque in his dismissal of my outrageous demand. Something along the lines of "we can't have customers filling up the tables while they wait". The restaurant (early evening) was only 1/4 full. I was told I could sit outside and have a drink. I sat outside but didn't order anything and watched with amusement as one of the chefs came out to take delivery of a pizza. "for the kitchen staff" he told me. So this is a restaurant with front of house staff who don't like the customers and kitchen staff who don't like the food. Go figure. And in an area rammed with alternatives. We went to ping pong round the corner where the staff were delightful and the food good.
I went to Yalla Yalla on Winsley Street with my best friend tonight. We'd like to express our disappointment of this place which was overcrowded and too noisy that we had to scream over the table and also food. We both ordered chicken shawarma and it was very dry, we thought it was obvious that adding some sauces selection would be a solution for that. We were so unsatisfied with our meal that we decided to go for dessert to make our moods better but it was also kind of ok-ish. There is no wide selection of desserts and most of them are not available. So on the end the only good thing we had was lemonade. We left the restaurant very disappointed and not satisfied at all considering the amount of money that we spent. We don't really understand why is it in top ten. I definitely don't recommend this place.
Avoid!!! extremely bad customer service and food is ok-ish... don't waste you time queueing for an average over priced meal. If you want lebanese, stick to the usuals and avoid the trendy chains.
Nice place to go if your in the oxford street area looking for somewhere informal, for somewhere not too expensive and delicious food
Never ceases to deliver a great informal experience... Always really enjoy dinner here and a "go to" place if in need of somewhere to go...
A great place to go after a long shop. Good service- ordered the Christmas Meal and the food arrived promptly. A mix of different platters e.g. delicious spicy sausages, roasted scallops, pomegranate salads etc, followed by an exceptional slow cooked lamb. This is an easy going restaurant for people looking for a cheap bite and a warm atmosphere.
Might be decent and good value for money for a quick weekday lunch but this place shouldn't be an option for a proper meal. No one seems to be Lebanese there to start with and they seem to be victims of their success and resting on their laurels. Each time I called to make a group booking, a despicable person answered. The time I managed to get one, I was told that I had to fill a form and pay a deposit, which I was very happy to do until I was called a week later and told that my booking can no longer be taken because it's a "busy time" for the restaurant. Any good restaurant should be busy on a Friday night anyway and, apart from the food, the advantages of Lebanese restaurants in general are: They are convenient, unfussy and IDEAL FOR GROUPS, and clearly Yalla Yalla isn't!
Great, good value food
Great food, great prices. The service was fine, accessing the toilets is an extreme sport.
Baba ghanuj is the best i had so far in London and Paris, the chicken liver with Molases is great too, was impressed with their wine list, try the St Thomas red Leb. Our waitress was so helpful also.will visit next time their branch in Soho while im in London.
think this is a brilliant restaurant. excellent value and high quality food. nice buzz about the place too along with great service. best place of it's kind by far!
Our office local for a quick lunch great mezzes and super wraps try the soujoc wrap (spicy sausage) quick and friendly service by eversmiling east european crew no mater how busy they are......well worth a visit
Excellent mezzes with professional and attentive service, staff seem to enjoy themselves and pass that on to their customers, would highly recommend the sambousseks stuffed with cheese or lamb and the hummus with lamb ..yummy.
First time visit for me this lunch and had the fortune of having one of the best kofta wraps I've had in London, the unit was very busy and the quality of the wrap and the friendly service was excellent.....highly recommend
Had the special offer for Lunch with a glass of water melon lemonade and the bill came only under £10.....EXCELLENT quality food and smiley service. Great bargain for the west end and specially for Market place area. Highly reccommended.
Great for a quick wrap for lunch.
Just had the worst experience ive ever had in a restaurant!! This place has the worst Manager in History at the WINSLEY STREET Branch, he has the worst Customer Service relations ever. Ive been in quite a few times here, recommended and taken friends and always enjoyed the food. So i decided to try a take out wrap. Never again! the service was chaotic, the was no system to placing orders, people who ordered after me got the wraps before me, they couldnt find a card machine so was left waiting even longer, they had no idea what was under the toasting press, so they had to keep opening up everything which took longer. Ive been in places that serve taken away wraps which are toasted, and its never taken this long Now i explained this the the Manager, and my experience as a customer.......but he didnt want to hear any off it, all i got was explained over and over was that it takes time to cook the wraps. which i totally understand, but they could have speed it up by having a better system. so he keeps saying this, making me more angry, he just didnt want to hear my experience as a customer. He then basically told me to go away if i didnt like the service and never come back im very shocked by this, as all he need to say was that he was sorry, the sorry goes along way, and that he would look into it. Not much to ask, really, that way he would have kept me as a customer, and also all of my friends, im now going to tell everyone ive recommended it to NOT TO GO
Addicted!
I went to Yalla Yalla with 5 friends on Friday night, as nice as the food was, our evening was completely overshadowed by the appaling service we received. We were firstly given a tiny table to try and squeeze all 6 of us onto. We were then left waiting for at least 15 minutes before being asked if we would like to order drinks. After ordering food, 4 people's main courses arrived when we were still eating our starters and we were left to tidy the table to make room for the plates. The 2 remaining main dishes arrived after not only had the other 4 of us finished eating, but our plates had been cleared. There were no apologies throughout and all we were offered at the end were a few baklava. Not happy.