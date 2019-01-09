Yauatcha City
A City branch of the dim sum specialist.
Stretching across one bendy swathe of multi-storey foodie development Broadgate Circle, the City branch of the Cantonese chain looks a bit like an extremely glamorous spaceship. Designed as one very long room, it creates the illusion, as you walk through, of going on for ever. Obviously it doesn’t: there’s a flowery garden at each end for smoking in. But on our visit, that sense of unreality was heightened by the fact that the hoarding hiding the building site opposite was papered over with fake sky.
As in life, the best bit was over before we really knew it was happening: Yauatcha’s sublime venison puffs – tiny parcels of intensely caramelly pastry stuffed with rich, dark meat. Crab dumplings were juicy and translucent, while plump scallop shumai were so wonderfully slippery we actually dropped one. Other plates underwhelmed: hand-pulled noodles were unexpectedly thin, basically your-average-Chinese-takeaway standard; and Yauatcha’s speciality jasmine ribs came dry and caked in a gummy red jelly.
There’s a bakery downstairs serving fancy French-Asian patisserie. You can order these to be served at your table (staff are polite and accommodating) and you cannot leave without eating the chocolate pebble: a smooth globe of brownie, crunchy cocoa nibs and squirty chocolate liquid. It’s possible to eat extremely well here, if you mostly stick to dim sum and puds. Much like that papery, building-site sky, the mains looked swisher than they actually were.
|Venue name:
|Yauatcha City
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Broadgate Circle
London
EC2M 2QS
|Transport:
|Tube: Liverpool Street
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
Average User Rating
4.4 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:7
- 4 star:3
- 3 star:2
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
So I recently visited Yauatcha in the City as I was meeting some old work friends for drinks, we started here and I have to say the venue its self was really nice. The decor and surroundings were really impressive, classy and elegant. We had some lovely Rose wine which isn't usually my first choice of wine but was very good. We ordered some venison buns to snack on and they were extremely nice. I would go back for sure and next time I would go for dinner as the food being served looked really good!
Supreme Saturday Menu: From £52
£52pp including a cocktail & ½ bottle Wine per person (or £58pp including a cocktail & ½ champ per person). Dishes are subject to change. Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 7 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 2 - 7 People Sat 12:00PM-5:00PMOffer valid until Jun 10 2019
