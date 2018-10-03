A street stall turned ice-cream shop near Chinatown.

The first permanent spot from the popular ice-cream sandwich street food stall, Yolkin was born when owner Sammie Le discovered she could make ice cream with the egg yolks left over from baking macarons (yolk in – get it?).

The shop is in Soho, right by Chinatown. There are a few seats by the window, a few tables lining the wall, and the ice cream comes in cups, cones, or sandwiched between two freshly baked, oversized macarons. Le’s Vietnamese heritage is evident in the flavours – Hong Kong milk tea, pandan coconut and toasted black sesame are all regulars (so are fortune cookies made from waffle cones). All the flavours I tried were great: a scoop of mango was fresh, light and creamy with just the right amount of fruity flavour, and the Hong Kong milk tea had a lovely condensed-milk tang to it. The macarons in the blueberry cheesecake ice-cream sandwich were surprisingly – yet addictively – chewy, and the cheesecake ice cream inside was swirled with deliciously fresh fruit. Chunky cheesecake base crumbs coated the outside – a great texture combo.

You can build your own sandwiches, but I’d stick with what’s on offer for the day. They’re all made fresh, and Le seems to have her flavour combinations down pat. Yolkin: an Instagram sensation that tastes as good as it looks. Rare.