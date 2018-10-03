Yolkin

the best ice cream sandwiches in london, yolkin

A street stall turned ice-cream shop near Chinatown.

The first permanent spot from the popular ice-cream sandwich street food stall, Yolkin was born when owner Sammie Le discovered she could make ice cream with the egg yolks left over from baking macarons (yolk in – get it?).

The shop is in Soho, right by Chinatown. There are a few seats by the window, a few tables lining the wall, and the ice cream comes in cups, cones, or sandwiched between two freshly baked, oversized macarons. Le’s Vietnamese heritage is evident in the flavours – Hong Kong milk tea, pandan coconut and toasted black sesame are all regulars (so are fortune cookies made from waffle cones). All the flavours I tried were great: a scoop of mango was fresh, light and creamy with just the right amount of fruity flavour, and the Hong Kong milk tea had a lovely condensed-milk tang to it. The macarons in the blueberry cheesecake ice-cream sandwich were surprisingly – yet addictively – chewy, and the cheesecake ice cream inside was swirled with deliciously fresh fruit. Chunky cheesecake base crumbs coated the outside – a great texture combo.

You can build your own sandwiches, but I’d stick with what’s on offer for the day. They’re all made fresh, and Le seems to have her flavour combinations down pat. Yolkin: an Instagram sensation that tastes as good as it looks. Rare.

By: Kelly Pigram

Spot on with the Asian inspired flavours at Yolkin! A typical flavour back home in Singapore is pandan, a super fragrant leaf used to flavour many sweets and baked goods. I tried the Pandan ice cream here and it was so accurate I couldn't believe it! I liked everything about the flavour and it was such a nostalgic experience. Among friends, we had ordered a bunch of different flavours so we could try several, and another winner for me was the Matcha Oreo. The ice cream was matcha flavoured and it had huge chunks of oreo cookies in it, which blended wonderfully! It was nice to get a different texture with each bite and the two flavours went well together. Both of these flavours weren't too sweet either, which was great because it meant I could eat more without feeling sickly! The third flavour we had was the Vietnamese Coffee. Although I love the drink, I found the ice cream version a little too sweet for my liking. It was nice to have a few bites but after that, it was too much for me. We then went for the Milk & Cookies, which was surprisingly good. I didn't expect it to be that good but I really enjoyed it. It was simple yet satisfying. The cookie chunks were generous and had that great gooey texture to them and the milk ice cream was creamy and not too sweet. The last flavour we tried was the Lemon Curd, which came as a macaron sandwich. Both the ice cream and macaron were good, which I was surprised by again because the macaron was not soggy! Additionally, there was actual lemon curd inside the ice cream - what a surprise! On top of my ice cream scoops, I added fortune cookies because they're such fun! The biscuit wafer on these was good too - crunchy, not soggy, and nice and golden. 

This place is ice cream heaven! If you haven't yet heard of yolkin, where have you been?! Forget any ice cream you have ever had before as this is honestly going to blow your mind! They have the most delicious macaron ice cream sandwiches in every colour you can think of, you're honestly spoilt for choice! And just incase you don't fancy a macaron ice cream sandwich, then choose from their unique ice cream flavours ranging from lychee, sweetcorn, black sesame, ear grey, salted caramel and a vegan option of pandan and coconut! My favourite was milo but all the flavours were so tasty and delicious! Definitely make sure you put this on your summer list of places to try!

Can I start by saying, I am slightly disappointed that this amazing ice cream shop doesn't have a page with beautiful images of their wonderful macaron ice cream sandwiches? But that is not going to deter me from leaving Yolkin a 5-Star review. You only have to visit Yolkin's Instagram page to appreciate the beauty of these little scoops of happy. While the ice cream is delicious, the true hero is the chewy macarons that encase it. Even though they are £5 a pop, they are worth every penny. 