50 secondhand shops that really, really cool Londoners love

So there’s this coat. Dank mustard, unfeasibly huge, with the words ‘VIP PRIVATE’ across it. It shouldn’t work. But, when I tried it on in a charity shop in Dalston, it looked banging. So I bought it. And have I looked back? No! I always get compliments on it.

I’ve always loved secondhand shopping. But when I moved to London a few years back, I took things to the next level. I arrived with just a couple of suitcases, so hunting for new/old stuff became a joyful way to get to know the capital. The people you meet, the hidden corners of the city, the faint smell of unwashed armpits – that’s why IRL vintage-shopping, over Depop and eBay, will always get my vote.

If you’re keen to get into it, here are a few pointers. First: embrace the process. With proper vintage shops like Pick N Weight in Covent Garden (our cover this week), you pay for curation. Markets are cheaper, but you’ve got to dig – I once bought a house-worth of Christmas decorations for £2 at Deptford Market. Travel to posh areas and you’ll be rewarded. (Mary’s Living and Giving in Primrose Hill is apparently where Victoria Beckham donates).

Finally: always ask the price. One afternoon, I walked past Aladdin’s Cave in Lewisham and completely fell for a five-foot statue of a bear, his roar tempered by a missing paw. I asked the shopkeeper how much it was and he looked me dead in the eye and said: ‘Nine hundred and 50 pounds. It’s discounted because of the claw.

Inspired? Read on to discover the best secondhand shops in the city, picked by some of our favourite Londoners. Rose Johnstone