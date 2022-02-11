London
Una Organic Natural Latex Topper
© Una Organic

Best mattress toppers

Going to bed never felt so good thanks to these terrific toppers

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
Any serial renter will know the pains of a lumpy mattress. Well, a topper is a cheap and effective way to make those bumps in the night a thing of the past without having to battle your landlord for a new mattress or – worse – fork out for your own. Plus, it’s much easier to care for, as most can be chucked in the washing machine. This ingenious life hack can go towards helping with a wealth of problems too, as, just like your other bedding, toppers are made from the same materials with the same results in mind. Got a dicky back? A foam topper could give that extra support you’ve been craving. Or if you suffer with allergies, try wool to help you breathe easy. The varieties are (almost) endless and can cost anywhere from hundreds of pounds to a handful of tenners, so we’ve narrowed it down to some essentials to suit various predicaments and budgets.

Best mattress toppers

© Simba/Amazon

Before we go into specifics, it’s worth noting that this Simba Hybrid Topper is one of the most expensive on the list, starting from £200+ for a single. However, it’s also one of the best and it’s made in the UK from 100 percent recyclable materials. This Derbyshire company is leading the way in hybrid bedding, combining four layers to provide ultimate support and comfort: a foam base, followed by ‘aerocoil’ (conical) springs, an open cell layer to keep the air flowing and a soft, breathable mesh fabric to top it off. It’s great for easing back or hip pain and will also keep you cool. So, while the price point may be high, remember, a good night’s sleep is priceless.

© Panda/Amazon

Simply known as The Topper, this Panda product comes in at a near second for best in the list. Made from ‘hydro foam’, Panda’s own invention comprised of lots of small gel pockets (think of those face masks that you stick in the fridge), The Topper is a great go-to to help stave off night sweats. Plus, given its foam-like qualities, it’s a great option to ease any body aches, although note that the hydro foam will feel a little firmer than standard memory foam. Another great quality – because all good things come in threes – is The Topper’s cover, which is made from bamboo fibres, which has natural hypoallergenic and antibacterial properties, so you can breathe easy too.

© Woolroom/Amazon

It almost feels like an oxymoron to look to the farm yard for something to keep your sinuses clear, but sheep’s wool will do just that. Founded in Bradford by fourth generation wool merchants, Woolroom has been busting the myth that wool is scratchy and uncomfortable since 2008. Grab the Deluxe Topper and see for yourself. Made from 100 percent British wool, this is a sustainable, renewable and biodegradable material that is naturally hypoallergenic, so particularly beneficial for those suffering from dust and fungi allergies. So good is it, in fact, that it’s been approved by Allergy UK. Plus, it’s a machine washable. Jackpot!

© Una Organic

If the thought of sleeping on sheep’s wool isn’t floating your boat, but you still want something 100 percent natural, then look to latex. Created from rubber tree sap, latex is just as sustainable, renewable and biodegradable as wool. Thanks to its spongy texture, it also provides an organic alternative to the chemical compounds in memory foam. It’s also porous like a sponge, so will ensure you remain cool and comfortable. There are various options out there – latex flakes being the cheapest – but if you can afford it, we’d recommend the Una Organic Natural Latex Topper. It comes with a 100-night trial (including free returns) and a five-year guarantee.

© Silentnight/Amazon

Silentnight is one of the best-known affordable bedding brands in the business, having traded for over 70 years. Though on the lower end of the price scale, Silentnight products offer value for money and come with a two-year manufacturer’s guarantee. With this extra deep Ultimate Deep Sleep Topper, stuffed with 100 percent recycled hollowfibre, they promise ‘cloud-like comfort’. It’s quilted, to stop the stuffing clumping, and elastic straps keep it from shifting in the night. The cotton cover provides breathability. It can also fit in the washing machine and should be kind to those who suffer with allergies.

© GM Textiles/Amazon

At just £30 for a double, this GM Textiles Microfibre Topper is a bargain. It’s 5cm deep and has a 230 thread count. Plus, if you like the quality of down, but not the fact that it comes from an animal, then microfibre filling is a good alternative, as it gives a similar feel – one that’s soft yet supportive. Like many of the others on the list, this GM Textiles topper is machine washable, hypoallergenic and has elastic to fit round the corners of your mattress. It also rather handily comes in loads of sizes, from child’s cot up to super king.

© The White Company

Few things scream luxury as much as goose down, so if that’s what you’re after, you’d do well to check out The White Company. For 30 years this London company has been making upmarket, crisp white furnishings that ooze opulence. Their Luxury White Down Topper is no different. Made from two layers encased in high thread count cotton, the top is filled with pillowy goose down, while the bottom is stuffed with slightly firmer goose feather. The results are supremely soft and plump. Falling into bed will be like falling into a cloud (we imagine). The top easily unbuttons to go in the washing machine, which it can handle up to 60º no less.

