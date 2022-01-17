London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Portable pizza oven
Supplied by John LewisPortable pizza oven

Best outdoor pizza ovens to help you achieve the perfect pizza

From mini pizza ovens, to pizza oven kits, we've put together a list of some of the best outdoor pizza ovens available to buy right now

Written by
Lola Christina Alao
Advertising

Pizza ovens have so many different benefits. You can use it to entertain guests in your garden on a summer’s day. And with pizza ovens that ensure your pizza is ready in minutes, your guests won’t have to stay hungry for too long. Most pizza ovens cook more quickly than your traditional oven, and they’re oven cheaper too, so you really get good value for your money.

We took a look at the best outdoor pizza ovens out there so you don’t have to. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Multi function pizza oven
Supplied by Argos

Multi function pizza oven

You can’t go wrong with a pizza oven that’s multi-functional. Believe it or not, this pizza oven can cook not only artisan style restaurant quality pizza, but also tasty barbecue-style nit bits, as well as all sorts of fish and meat. At just £200, it also comes with a temperature gauge so that you don’t have to worry about burning your pizza, a bottom shelf for ingredients, air vents and more. It’s also intricately designed with a black paint finish and will look great in your garden. 

Read more
Buy now
Freestanding pizza oven
Supplied by amazon.co.uk

Freestanding pizza oven

Made with a high grade steel material, this pizza oven ensures maximum heat delivery while your pizza cooks away. While it may not be very portable, its features makes up for it tenfold. It has a shelf underneath the oven to store firewood, and because its wood fired, it allows you to achieve that perfect smoky taste. You can bake, roast and even grill with this oven – and you’ll have a tasty pizza in 20-30 minutes tops. It also comes with tools making it great value.  

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Small pizza oven
Supplied by amazon.co.uk

Small pizza oven

Not all of us have massive gardens. For those of us who don’t, this mini sized pizza oven is the perfect option. With carry handles for easy transportation, this pizza oven is ready to use as soon as you open the box, as it doesn’t require any assembly. There’s a long list of foods you can cook; bread, fish and even cookies. The stone at the bottom of the pizza oven will give you that perfect crispy base you’d get in a restaurant. Plus, it’s only £77.61, a real bargain.

 

Read more
Buy now
Pizza oven with kit
Supplied by Lakeland

Pizza oven with kit

This pizza oven bundle is as practical as they come. Quick and easy to set up, this pizza oven cooks a pizza in just 60 seconds. Yes, 60 seconds. Not bad, right? So you don’t have to worry about waiting 20 minutes, while you salivate, like you would using a normal oven. When your kit arrives, you’ll find an 100% waterproof carry cover, which will keep it protected from rain or snow. Not only that, but you’ll also find the Ooni cooking with fire cookbook, complete with many different recipes and inspiration so that you’re never stuck for choice.

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Silver countertop pizza oven
Supplied by Wayfair

Silver countertop pizza oven

On first look, this pizza oven may seem complex, but don’t fret – it can be assembled in minutes and doesn’t require any tools. Just follow the instruction manual and you’re good to go. The chimney is also removable, plus it’s extremely lightweight and has foldable legs, which makes it super portable. Picture yourself on a nice summer’s day in a London garden, bask in the sun for 10 minutes and your pizza will be ready before you know it. And no need to worry about cleaning afterwards, the ash can be easily removed and cleaned up, allowing for more relaxation and fun in the sun. 

Read more
Buy now
Blaze box pizza oven
Supplied by amazon.co.uk

Blaze box pizza oven

This pizza oven might be the most cost effective on the list, but that doesn’t take away from its supreme quality. Equipped with a glass window to check on your pizza as it cooks, this pizza oven is durable and high quality. The 10mm thick pizza stone ensure even cooking and the integrated temperature gauge means you don’t have to worry about your pizza being over or undercooked. It's created to latest, but if you have any issues, you have something to fall back on with a 24 month guarantee. 

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Portable pizza oven
Supplied by John Lewis

Portable pizza oven

One advantage of having an oven you can easily carry around is that it’s perfect for bringing along with you to your mate’s summer BBQ. They’re bound to be impressed. Despite it’s portability, this pizza oven can stone back pizza ovens up to 16”, with a cooking area of 41 x 41 cm. With a very wide opening, its great for easily taking pizzas in and out. Plus it can also cook meat and fish dishes, as well as veg. You can assemble this oven in about five minutes, which means no stress – plus you’ll be tucking into your pizza in no time.

Read more
Buy now
Pizza oven with inbuilt slicer
Supplied by amazon.co.uk

Pizza oven with inbuilt slicer

No one likes a sad soggy pizza, and with a normal oven, pizzas can be so difficult to get right. But fear not, this pizza oven is equipped with a cordierite pizza stone which absorbs heat quickly and holds it in just for the right amount of time, making for pizzas that are crispy everytime cooked in less than five minutes. It also comes with the perfect sized pizza lifter, so that you can take your pizza out with almost no effort at all, and you don’t need to worry about the base of your pizza becoming a sticky mess. The long wooden handle will also protect you from accidentally burning yourself.

Read more
Buy now
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.