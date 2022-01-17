You can’t go wrong with a pizza oven that’s multi-functional. Believe it or not, this pizza oven can cook not only artisan style restaurant quality pizza, but also tasty barbecue-style nit bits, as well as all sorts of fish and meat. At just £200, it also comes with a temperature gauge so that you don’t have to worry about burning your pizza, a bottom shelf for ingredients, air vents and more. It’s also intricately designed with a black paint finish and will look great in your garden.
Pizza ovens have so many different benefits. You can use it to entertain guests in your garden on a summer’s day. And with pizza ovens that ensure your pizza is ready in minutes, your guests won’t have to stay hungry for too long. Most pizza ovens cook more quickly than your traditional oven, and they’re oven cheaper too, so you really get good value for your money.
We took a look at the best outdoor pizza ovens out there so you don’t have to.
