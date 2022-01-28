London
valentine's craft love hearts
Photograph: Shutterstock

Best Valentine's Day gifts for friends

Whether it’s a sister from another mister or brother from another mother, show them what they mean to you on the soppiest day of the year

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
Valentine’s Day is a time to share the love and, sure, it’s swell to spend it with (and spend your hard-earned on) your beau. But if we’re being blunt, who’s the one person or group of people that are always there for you, no matter what? Hmm? It’s your besties, right? So why not show them how much you appreciate them with a lovely little gift for what is best thought of as Palentine’s Day. Whether you’re feeling flush and want to blow a wodge on an extravagant gift or prefer to stay small but special, we’ve got something to suit all kinds of friends on all kinds of budgets. So while you can’t buy love, you can buy something nice that’ll make the lights of your life smile.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Satisfy a sweet tooth
© Tony’s Chocolonely

You can’t beat a good bit of chocolate on the sweetest day of the year and many brands will have a customisation service, but none does it quite so well as Tony’s Chocolonely. If you don’t already know the name, you’ll likely recognise their wonderfully retro, colourful wrapping. The priciest option is £6 per bar (bargain) and you can personalise everything from the pattern of the wrapping to the illustrations (with plenty to choose from) and, of course, you can add text and a photo. The flavours are unique too, including almond sea salt, pretzel toffee and raspberry popping candy.

The Hallmark of a great gift
© Hallmark/Amazon

As The Rembrandts once wrote – and forever seared into the memories of anyone who’s ever watched an episode of Friends – ‘I’ll be there for you’, which is exactly what this ace Hallmark card implies. You can’t even look at this photo of onscreen besties Rachel and Monica without getting that sentiment (and song, sorry) stuck in your head, so your best bud will know exactly how you feel about them. We especially love the attention to details with the background prints on both the card and the envelope.

Blooming lovely
© Lego/Amazon

Flowers may be a classic present, but just look how cool the LEGO bouquet is! Plus, the recipient will have hours (or minutes, depending on their skillset) of entertainment trying to put it together. In the box you’ll find 15 stems and a mix of roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies, leaves and grasses. The avid LEGO user will be delighted to know there are 17 new and unusual pieces to make the construction possible, while noobs will simply appreciate the unique blooms. And if you’re still unsure, just remember: flowers are for Valentine’s Day, but LEGO flowers are for life.

A game for two
© Menkind

For all the big kids out there (i.e. most of us) allow us to present: Menkind Laser Tag. This classic arcade game has been given an anywhere, anytime makeover so you and a mate can play shoot ’em up whenever the mood strikes. There are two shooters with pump-action barrels in the box, plus two chest-plates, which automatically counts every hit from the infrared beam, as well as flashing and vibrating. It’s worth noting that you’ll need ten batteries to power the whole kit and they’re not included, so be sure to pick some up before your pal eagerly opens their gift.

The kawaii option
© Amycute/Amazon

These Amycute Happy Pills won’t fail to delight anyone you give them to, unless they hate joy. The small glass jar (it’ll fit in the palm of your hand) contains 25 plastic capsules with cute faces, inside which are scrolls of paper for you to personalise a bunch of compliments and pick-me-ups for your pal. Be warned, though, they are quite fiddly, so if you’re the impatient type, steer clear. If, however, you love to get creative with your pressies, this is the one for you and your bestie.

Hankering for a pampering
© Cowshed

Relax, you got this! Grab one of these Cowshed Ultimate Sleep Sets and your giftee will be blissfully happy. Cowshed know what they’re doing when it comes to spa-like products. Since they first opened (in an actual cowshed) back in 1998, they’ve been perfecting their range of lotions, gels and scrubs made from organic plant extracts. This box contains their Intense Sleep Therapy bath oil infused with lavender to nourish skin, while the Calming Bath Salts will sort out any aches and pains thanks to the added lemon myrtle. The travel candle and diffuser are there to make your home smell nice.

