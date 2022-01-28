You can’t beat a good bit of chocolate on the sweetest day of the year and many brands will have a customisation service, but none does it quite so well as Tony’s Chocolonely. If you don’t already know the name, you’ll likely recognise their wonderfully retro, colourful wrapping. The priciest option is £6 per bar (bargain) and you can personalise everything from the pattern of the wrapping to the illustrations (with plenty to choose from) and, of course, you can add text and a photo. The flavours are unique too, including almond sea salt, pretzel toffee and raspberry popping candy.
Valentine’s Day is a time to share the love and, sure, it’s swell to spend it with (and spend your hard-earned on) your beau. But if we’re being blunt, who’s the one person or group of people that are always there for you, no matter what? Hmm? It’s your besties, right? So why not show them how much you appreciate them with a lovely little gift for what is best thought of as Palentine’s Day. Whether you’re feeling flush and want to blow a wodge on an extravagant gift or prefer to stay small but special, we’ve got something to suit all kinds of friends on all kinds of budgets. So while you can’t buy love, you can buy something nice that’ll make the lights of your life smile.
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.