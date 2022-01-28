Whether it’s a sister from another mister or brother from another mother, show them what they mean to you on the soppiest day of the year

Valentine’s Day is a time to share the love and, sure, it’s swell to spend it with (and spend your hard-earned on) your beau. But if we’re being blunt, who’s the one person or group of people that are always there for you, no matter what? Hmm? It’s your besties, right? So why not show them how much you appreciate them with a lovely little gift for what is best thought of as Palentine’s Day. Whether you’re feeling flush and want to blow a wodge on an extravagant gift or prefer to stay small but special, we’ve got something to suit all kinds of friends on all kinds of budgets. So while you can’t buy love, you can buy something nice that’ll make the lights of your life smile.

