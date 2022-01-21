When Jack Frost is in town it can be bitterly cold and, let’s face it, a bit of a downer. Days are darker for longer, heating bills go through the roof and layering takes a firm hold over the morning struggle. Well, no more! We’re here to give Mr Frost the boot – and a coat and some musical earmuffs and, well, you get the idea. There’s nothing like investing in a quality bit of kit to warm your cockles and turn that frown upside down. Be it fluffy inserts to equip your spring shoes for the colder months or countertop contraptions to keep your kitchen (and belly) happy. We’ve picked out some essential items to get you through the rest of winter with a warm fuzzy feeling – both inside and out.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.