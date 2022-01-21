Down is expensive and morally questionable, but there’s no beating it for warmth. Plus, a lot of down is recycled these days and a good down coat will last you through this winter, the next and many more to come. Patagonia has long been a leader in the coat department and we love the modern update they’ve given their classic Bivy jacket. The retro two-tone design is now made from 100 percent recycled materials, including nylon over the shoulders, water-resistant polyester for the body and 600-fill-power recycled insulation that’s made from reclaimed duck and goose down.
When Jack Frost is in town it can be bitterly cold and, let’s face it, a bit of a downer. Days are darker for longer, heating bills go through the roof and layering takes a firm hold over the morning struggle. Well, no more! We’re here to give Mr Frost the boot – and a coat and some musical earmuffs and, well, you get the idea. There’s nothing like investing in a quality bit of kit to warm your cockles and turn that frown upside down. Be it fluffy inserts to equip your spring shoes for the colder months or countertop contraptions to keep your kitchen (and belly) happy. We’ve picked out some essential items to get you through the rest of winter with a warm fuzzy feeling – both inside and out.
