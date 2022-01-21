London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Crock-Pot TimeSelect slow cooker
© Crock-Pot/Amazon

Essentials to get you through the rest of winter

Keep your cool in the winter chill with these brill must-haves

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
Advertising

When Jack Frost is in town it can be bitterly cold and, let’s face it, a bit of a downer. Days are darker for longer, heating bills go through the roof and layering takes a firm hold over the morning struggle. Well, no more! We’re here to give Mr Frost the boot – and a coat and some musical earmuffs and, well, you get the idea. There’s nothing like investing in a quality bit of kit to warm your cockles and turn that frown upside down. Be it fluffy inserts to equip your spring shoes for the colder months or countertop contraptions to keep your kitchen (and belly) happy. We’ve picked out some essential items to get you through the rest of winter with a warm fuzzy feeling – both inside and out.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Get down
© Patagonia

1. Get down

Down is expensive and morally questionable, but there’s no beating it for warmth. Plus, a lot of down is recycled these days and a good down coat will last you through this winter, the next and many more to come. Patagonia has long been a leader in the coat department and we love the modern update they’ve given their classic Bivy jacket. The retro two-tone design is now made from 100 percent recycled materials, including nylon over the shoulders, water-resistant polyester for the body and 600-fill-power recycled insulation that’s made from reclaimed duck and goose down.

Read more
Buy now
The slow burn
© Crock-Pot/Amazon

2. The slow burn

There are few better feelings than coming home to a hot cooked meal and, even if you live alone, this Crock-Pot TimeSelect CSC006 will ensure you do daily. The slow cooker fits a sizeable 5.6 litres, which will easily feed seven, and can be scheduled up to 12 hours in advance. Simply select the time you want your dinner ready, dial in the heat settings and hey presto! Your stew, soup, curry – it can even fit a whole chicken – will be waiting for you. Even if you’re a little late, the machine will switch to keep warm mode once it’s done.

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Step up your game
© Ugg

3. Step up your game

Instead of buying an expensive pair of winter boots, how about you bag these Ugg sheepskin insoles for £20 and make your spring boots winter-friendly? They’re comfy, practical and can be trimmed to fit any shoe – although they’re true to size, so should fit without modification. The base is made from dual-density foam, plus a pod of Ugg’s trademark PORON foam in the heel for durability, and topped by a thick bed of fur from Australian, American, Irish or UK-based sheep. They’re also ideal for renewing a worn pair of slippers. Trust us, your feet will thank you.

Read more
Buy now
Duvets for days
© Jasmine Silk/Amazon

4. Duvets for days

We don’t spend nearly as much time in bed as we’d like, which is why we don’t often think about it, but getting a good duvet will vastly improve your nights (and therefore days). If you’ve got cash to splash, plump for the Jasmine All Season. This sumptuous three-in-one bedfellow will see you through all the seasons, as it’s a 9 tog and a 4.5 tog that button together to form a 13.5 tog, so you’re covered whatever the weather. It’s also made from 100 percent, Grade-A, long-fibre Mulberry silk, which is the fanciest (and most expensive) silk out there.

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Musical muffs
© Skyeol/Amazon

5. Musical muffs

It’d be lovely to hibernate through winter and avoid it altogether, but we’ve got to get out there, so we may as well make those trips fun. The best way to do that is with music, naturally, or a podcast or an audiobook, which is why we’re fans of these Skyeol bluetooth earmuffs. They’re unassuming on the outside, but warm and techy on the inside. The headphones and built-in mic connect wirelessly to any device and can be controlled via discreet buttons on the side. A two-hour charge gives ten hours playback and the electronics come out, so you can chuck the muffs in the wash.

Read more
Buy now
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.