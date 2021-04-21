Five reasons why you need to check out the newly relaunched Rapha Clubhouse

Thank the skies! Life is finally returning to some kind of normal. After all, there are only so many (hundred) times you can justify a PJs day. Businesses are reopening, London is beginning to bloom once again back to its bustling old self, and we’re chomping at the bit to take our newfound lockdown hobbies out into the real world. In particular, cycling, which has enjoyed a pretty serious boom over the last year.

Homegrown brand Rapha, which launched in London in 2004, is welcoming cyclists back with a bang. They’ve been busy giving their flagship Soho Clubhouse a swanky makeover, almost doubling it in size in the process. This beautiful, spacious store is now a fantastic community hub for like-minded bikers, whether you’re a beginner, a total pro, or just in it for the fashion.

This is where you’ll find all the latest gear, including exclusive Clubhouse-only releases, friendly experts on-hand to answer all your questions, a café to chill out in, exhibitions, events, daily rides and heaps more. In fact, there’s so much to explore, we had quite a bit of difficulty narrowing it down to our top five reasons why you need to get yourselves down to Rapha Clubhouse. We’ll see you there.