Five reasons why you need to check out the newly relaunched Rapha Clubhouse
The London biking brand is riding high after a winning makeover…
Thank the skies! Life is finally returning to some kind of normal. After all, there are only so many (hundred) times you can justify a PJs day. Businesses are reopening, London is beginning to bloom once again back to its bustling old self, and we’re chomping at the bit to take our newfound lockdown hobbies out into the real world. In particular, cycling, which has enjoyed a pretty serious boom over the last year.
Homegrown brand Rapha, which launched in London in 2004, is welcoming cyclists back with a bang. They’ve been busy giving their flagship Soho Clubhouse a swanky makeover, almost doubling it in size in the process. This beautiful, spacious store is now a fantastic community hub for like-minded bikers, whether you’re a beginner, a total pro, or just in it for the fashion.
This is where you’ll find all the latest gear, including exclusive Clubhouse-only releases, friendly experts on-hand to answer all your questions, a café to chill out in, exhibitions, events, daily rides and heaps more. In fact, there’s so much to explore, we had quite a bit of difficulty narrowing it down to our top five reasons why you need to get yourselves down to Rapha Clubhouse. We’ll see you there.
It's a community hub for likeminded bikers
Rapha Clubhouse is a home-from-home for cyclists. A welcoming retreat from the busy Soho streets. A place where you can meet fellow enthusiasts over a cuppa or a rack of jerseys. Rapha’s friendly staff are also ready and willing to share their expertise, suggest the best daily ride for you, or inspire with legendary stories from cycling’s past. It’s all you could want in a store, plus a little bit more.
There will be some very cool exhibitions
As well as exclusive products, Rapha has launched a brand new exhibition space. Here you’ll find displays throughout the year that celebrate cycling in all its forms, including adventure, diversity and the coveted clothing. Currently running is ‘Stitches in Time’, which chronicles the Rapha jersey, from the very first one in 2004 to last year’s colourful collab with London skateboard brand Palace.
There are loads of workshops and learning sessions
Learn something new from the best in the biz. Guest teachers include Olympic champion Pete Kennaugh, who’ll be sharing his knowledge on endurance training (May 19 and 26), and performance chef Alan Murchison, who’ll teach you how to “eat like a pro” (until May 19). And the best bit? Tickets are free! Courses will be held online until they’re allowed to return to the Clubhouse.
There’s an ace café
Looking for a caffeine hit whilst watching the Tour de France? Look no further. You can do both in the Clubhouse café, which screens cycling races and serves its own special brew, La Palma. This house roast comes courtesy of Colonna Coffee, but guest roasters from throughout the UK will be on rotation too, along with a selection of sweet and savoury snacks.
The annual events look great
What has been the most memorable event in cycling history? How about the toughest? Or most tricksy? Find out at the annual Clubhouse challenges, where you’re invited to match historic efforts. Throughout the year, Rapha hosts rides inspired by real-life moments, such as Tre Cime di Londra (May 29), a “hilly beast” of a route around London in honour of the Queen stage of the Giro d'Italia. Alternatively, try tackling the Ambitious 220 (Jun 26-27), when cyclists must cover 220 miles in one weekend to raise money for charity.
Want to visit?
You can find the Rapha Clubhouse at 85 Brewer Street, Soho, W1F 9ZN. And for more info? Hit the find out more button. See you there.
