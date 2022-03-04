London
Timeout
Latitude festival
© Dan Medhurst

Five summer festival essentials for 2022

Revelling at festivals this season? You’re going to need these...

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
The festival season is officially back in full force for 2022, so you’d best get prepared. Whether you’re attending an all-dayer or braving a long weekender, there are some essentials you just can’t survive without. We’re talking power-ups for your phone, practical footwear and a secure carryall that won’t wind up flinging your bits around a field while you dance the night away. To help get you started, we’ve picked out five items that we think no festival reveller should go without.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Secure bag
www.bimbaylola.com

1. Secure bag

Though festivals typically happen in fields in the middle of nowhere, there are more cropping up every year that are accessible via public transport. Like weekend dance party We Are FSTVL, which you can get to on the District Line. But all this convenience means travelling light. If you can strip down to the essentials, we’d recommend bagging (ahem) this Bimba Y Lola Minibag. It’s secure, with a covered zip pocket in front and a mesh pocket in back, and has an adjustable cross-body strap. Plus, inside there are three handy slots in which to stick your cards.

Portable phone charger
Amazon

2. Portable phone charger

Loads of festivals have charging points these days – Reading/Leeds, Download and Lattitude, to name a few – but who wants the hassle? Better to take your own so you can power up at any point. We recommend the Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000 PD, a trusted brand in the tech department that can provide a 50 percent in just 30 minutes. It comes with a standard USB port, plus a fast-charge USB-C port that’s multi-directional, so you can use it to charge your phone or the power bank. It’s a handy size too, at just a touch bigger than an iPhone 12.

Earplugs, but fashion
Amazon

3. Earplugs, but fashion

Thinking of going VIP this summer? Loads of the best fests offer an upgrade that provides access to a fancy area these days, like British Summer Time in Hyde Park that not only has proper toilets, but a Golden Circle, which is less dirty than it sounds and comes with a cracking view. If you’re hanging out there, you’re going to want to look the part. Top off any outfit with a pair of Loop Experience plugs. They provide low-level noise reduction that protects without cutting out as much sound out as those foam freebies you usually get at gigs. Plus, they come in four jazzy colours.

Water bottle
Amazon

4. Water bottle

In the pre-pandemic world of 2019, thinktank Powerful Thinking reported that UK festivalgoers used 10 million plastic bottles annually. That same year Glastonbury banned the sale of single-use plastic water bottles and trends are rapidly following suit. So, you’d best be prepared with a good one that’s leak-proof, has a carry handle and can be opened one-handed like this Adoric 500ml Sports Bottle. So when you’re dancing like a loon to Camelphat and Armin van Buren at Creamfields’ twenty-fifth birthday this summer, you can be sure to stay suitably hydrated while helping the planet.

Wellies
Hunter Boots

5. Wellies

Of all the festival essentials, the wellington boot has become de rigueur. Sure, in hot weather they make your shins sweat, but they look so good with hot pants. Plus, if the weather takes a turn for the worse, you’re already equipped with practical footwear. After all, no one wants to traverse a river of mud at Glasto in flip flops. The Hunter Original Tall Boot may be the typical go-to, but that’s because they’re genuinely amazing. Comfortable, flattering and, of course, waterproof. Get the classic for £115 in a myriad of colours or, if you’re willing to splash more cash, you can get ones fur-lined, in glitter and even with studded cuffs.

