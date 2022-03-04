Five summer festival essentials for 2022

Though festivals typically happen in fields in the middle of nowhere, there are more cropping up every year that are accessible via public transport. Like weekend dance party We Are FSTVL, which you can get to on the District Line. But all this convenience means travelling light. If you can strip down to the essentials, we’d recommend bagging (ahem) this Bimba Y Lola Minibag. It’s secure, with a covered zip pocket in front and a mesh pocket in back, and has an adjustable cross-body strap. Plus, inside there are three handy slots in which to stick your cards.
The festival season is officially back in full force for 2022, so you’d best get prepared. Whether you’re attending an all-dayer or braving a long weekender, there are some essentials you just can’t survive without. We’re talking power-ups for your phone, practical footwear and a secure carryall that won’t wind up flinging your bits around a field while you dance the night away. To help get you started, we’ve picked out five items that we think no festival reveller should go without.
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.