Silver grill
Photograph Courtesy: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08CKWYL3Z?th=1

Here’s a load of great last minute Amazon deals

Whether you’re looking to secure the very last minute gifts or stock up ready for 2022, this list of great deals from Amazon is well worth a browse.

Written by
Rhys Thomas
Looking to get the new year off to a flying start? Or scrambling for reliable delivery and last-minute gifts at a discount? Fair enough either way really, tough year and that. Either way, you're in the right place, as here we have a sack full of good, usefull, lifestyle boosting items that are discounted on Amazon right now. Go on, get stuck in, we all love a bargain right? There's nearly three-quarters off one of the items. 

Oral-B Pro 3
Photograph Courtesy: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B094VMSCQK

Oral-B Pro 3

When it comes to getting a fresh start, there’s nothing quite like a brand new toothbrush. The Pro 3 from Oral B has all the technological features you need to guarantee a good brush. There’s three brush modes to cater for daily cleaning, teeth whitening, and sensitive brushing, a timer that makes sure you’re brushing for the entire two minutes, and a pressure control that’ll tell you if you’re brushing too hard (as this can be damaging). The battery will last two weeks on a single charge, and the brush comes in two striking colours, so it won’t look rotten on display in the bathroom. 

Price: £54.99 (was £139.99) 
Deal ends: December 31 

Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness
Photograph Courtesy: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B084CQ41M2?th=1

Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness

New year new, well… we can’t guarantee a new you, can we. But with a new Fitbit you might find a little motivational boost to kickstart any fitness endeavours you have in mind – whether it’s a brisk walk in the morning or marathon training. This model has up to seven days battery life between charges, so it’ll do you well if you’re travelling away and for general day-to-day use. There’s a load of features packed in too, so you can get a lot of of the watch around the clock, they include sleep-tracking technology, notifications and smartphone apps, a 24/7 heart-rate monitor, a built in GPS for monitoring those runs, cycles, rows, paraglides, and a feature which helps you see which ‘heart zone’ you’re in – ideal for controlling an intense, light, or moderate work out. 

Price: £99.99 (was £129.99) 
Deal ends: December 31

Multigrooming Appliances from Wahl
Photograph Courtesy: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07RPJKTGT?th=1

Multigrooming Appliances from Wahl

A good trim. Hair, beard, elsewhere… it’ll always make you look sharper and feel as fresh as anything. So it’s worth having a decent bit of kit at home, especially this time of year when getting a barber’s appointment is near impossible. This multigrooming trimmer is versatile enough to cater for facial hair bushy and stubbly, and a variety of hair styles for any gender (despite the “for men” description). It’ll work both for wet and dry shaving and should last a good three hours between charges, which is plenty of time to lock in a few good trims.

Price: £56.92 (was £99.99)
Deal ends: December 26 

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 For Visible Permanent Hair Removal
Photograph Courtesy: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07N1GCPC9

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 For Visible Permanent Hair Removal

For hair removal a little more permanent this new year, Braun’s hair removal system promises the safest, fastest and most efficient visible hair reduction. You’ll have to top it up for permanent results, but nowhere near as often as your usual bic razor shave routine (and with much less bumpy and hairy results). That’s thanks to the 400,000 flashes it’ll give your follicles. It’s all accredited as safe by the skin health alliance, and there’s UV protection, so nothing to worry about. There’s two heads which mean it can be used on more precise areas along with bigger patches like a chest. The compact design means should you need it on the move, you can pack it with ease. 

Price: £259.99 (was £610.00) 
Deal ends: December 15 

Paper Mate Flexgrip Ultra Retractable Ballpoint Pens
Photograph Courtesy https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B000SHSFNY?th=1.png

Paper Mate Flexgrip Ultra Retractable Ballpoint Pens

We all feel good with a new pen. And yeah, there’s fancy fountains and more sophisticated (see expensive) ballpoints on the market, but the people’s champ is Paper Mate. Writes smoother than butter and is cheaper than chips. Might well be the best thing since sliced bread as far as scribbling is concerned. The rubber outer layer offers great grip without having weirdly specific bulky parts that make you drop the thing, the 1.0mm point allows for eligible bold writing, and the retractable tip means you won’t be worrying about losing your lid all day. Available in the typical four colours, black, blue, green and red. Ideal. 

Price: £10.61 (was £24.60) 
Deal ends: December 31 

Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill and Air Fryer
Photograph Courtesy https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08CKWYL3Z?th=1

Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill and Air Fryer

Good habits in the kitchen can make the world of difference to any health journey, and this all-in-one food cooking gadget will quickly become something of a kitchen staple. NINJA are known for their versatile yet effective gadgets and this is no exception. The large-capacity grill is great for cooking all sorts of foods, but there’s a lot more to the machine than that – you can also air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate and more. All of which while using minimal oil, making it ideal for getting great food without compromising too much on any health and fitness goals you might have. Looks pretty sharp too.

Price: £179.99 (was £249.99) 
Deal ends: January 4 

DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Capsule Coffee Machine
Photograph Courtesy https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07VW78PV4?th=1

DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Capsule Coffee Machine

New Year's resolutions come and go, but if yours happens to be spending less on coffee, this might be the answer: a coffee machine. Sure, it’s going to feel like a set-back initially, but it’ll pay dividends in no time at all. Even if you buy those posh coffee beans that cost like, a tenner, you can get around 20 cups of coffee out of them – that’s 50p a pop, far cheaper than your frappucappuccinooatmilk from the local coffee shop every morning. This machine is very compact so it won’t infringe on your kitchen, and there’s more than 40 pods that are compatible, giving you one heck of a menu, it’ll even make cold drinks. Plus the fact that they’re pods means a lot less cleaning up. Also, this is a staggering 74 per cent off. 

Price: £29.00 (was £111.13)
Deal ends: December 31 

Yankee Candle’s Clean Cotton Large Jar
Photograph Courtesy: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00W8NNH34

Yankee Candle’s Clean Cotton Large Jar

“Ah, fresh sheets, fresh clothes, what a reset. Let’s go.” That’s what you’ll be thinking every time you strike up this candle. In classic Yankee Candle style this large jar (with a lid to preserve the scent) will fill the room with a scent, in the case of a new year it simply ought to be a big jar of clean cotton, don’t you think? A signature scent of theirs, too, made from sun-dried cotton, white flowers and lemon. There’s a hefty 150 hours of burn time too, making this very good value. The label comes off easily too, if you want it to look a bit more chic and anonymous. 

Price: £19.49 (was £24.99) 
Deal ends: December 19

