When it comes to getting a fresh start, there’s nothing quite like a brand new toothbrush. The Pro 3 from Oral B has all the technological features you need to guarantee a good brush. There’s three brush modes to cater for daily cleaning, teeth whitening, and sensitive brushing, a timer that makes sure you’re brushing for the entire two minutes, and a pressure control that’ll tell you if you’re brushing too hard (as this can be damaging). The battery will last two weeks on a single charge, and the brush comes in two striking colours, so it won’t look rotten on display in the bathroom.
Price: £54.99 (was £139.99)
Deal ends: December 31