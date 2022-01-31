London
drawers of chocolate truffles
Photograph: Courtesy Rococo Chocolates

Here's the best chocolate gifts for London lovers

It's February, and you know what that means? Dry January is over, the chocolate enjoyment from December can continue!

Written by
Rhys Thomas
Valentine's Day originated as a Christian feast day, so whether you love love or see it as a good excuse for a cute date night and gifts, you're doing it right! A classic item for Valentine's Day, of course, is chocolate. And in London we're very much spoilled for choice on great cocoa-based treats. From hot drinks to truffles, sugar-free bars to 100-piece drawers full of the stuff. Here, we've made a little list of some great options for Valentines Day, for you and them to enjoy. So without futher ado, here's your guide to chocolatey Valentines gifts in London. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Chocolate which lets you make your own London landmarks
Photograph: Courtesy Amazon

Chocolate which lets you make your own London landmarks

I know Mum said "don't play with your food!" but also, you’re an adult so you CAN. For a great combination of chocolate romance and a quirky dating activity why not build your own London-themed chocolates? This pack comes with everything you need, from instructions and a chefs hat to the chocolate and the molds. It says 6+ on the packet, so you should manage to at least eat the chocolate, even if you can't quite fashion it into a Big Ben or a (brown) Cab. The chocolate is of good Belgium quality, and the treat is brought together in London.  

Price: £12.99

The Liquor Cabinet from Dark Sugars
Photograph: Courtesy Dark Sugars

The Liquor Cabinet from Dark Sugars

Dark Sugars could probably have their own list. There's so much choice, from hot chocolate to vegan truffles, but we figured we'd use the Brick Lane-based Dark Sugars to offer up something a little different. Its Liquor cabinet contains six flavoured liquours which you can squeeze atop seriously rich and velvety chocolate ganache. The flavours include Tequilla Rose, Strawberry, Coconut Rum, Irish Whiskey, and Pistachio. The little pipettes are very chic and sexy too. 

Price: from £12 for six

Melt’s luxury sugar free Chocolates
Photograph: Courtesy Amazon

Melt’s luxury sugar free Chocolates

If you love chocolate but don't love the fact that you feel a little bad for eating it, this refined sugar-free option should help strike a balance. Combining luxurious ingredients and a lack of sugar, this hand-made by Melt in London option is a winner all around. The packagine is especially chic too. They do individual bars across a variety of flavours, but for an extra special gift, you could look into Melt's gift box. It contains two dark, two milk and three milk and nut chocolate bars. A gift with thought! 

Price: £57.00

London’s truly luxurious gift option
Photograph: Courtesy Rococo Chocolates

London’s truly luxurious gift option

A flutter of butterflies, a charm of Hummingbirds, and now: An extravagance of chocolate truffles! Chantal Coady is revered as a pioneer of fine chocolate in the UK, and has been ahead of the game since opening her store on King's Road in 1983. For what is frankly the ultimate chocolate gift – Rococo Chocolates has a 100-piece collection of velvety truffles, silky caramels, ganaches and pralines, "beautifully presented in a Rococo gift box with pull-out drawers." We needn't really say more. If you love someone enough (and can afford) to get them a hundred beautiful, luxurious choclates, then you best do so! They're all hand-crafted in the captial, made from sustainable, ethical ingredients. For a less elaborate but lovely option, there's a heart shaped box full of chocolate truffles you can get too. 

Price: From £164.95

Whittard of Chelsea's Luxury Hot Chocolate Selection Gift Set
Photograph: Courtesy Amazon

Whittard of Chelsea's Luxury Hot Chocolate Selection Gift Set

A chocolate that you can drink (and keep a little longer than the nice half of watching 'Titanic'). Hot chocolate is an ingenious invention. Whittard of Chelsea has been serving the stuff for ever, and it's about as London as a hot chocolate gets. They've been selling the hot drinks since 1886, which is actually ages ago. This gift set gives you three of their most indulgent-yet-classic flavours. Dark, milk, and white chocolate flavours. The true trio of the chocolate game. 

Price: £16

