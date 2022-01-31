It's February, and you know what that means? Dry January is over, the chocolate enjoyment from December can continue!

Valentine's Day originated as a Christian feast day, so whether you love love or see it as a good excuse for a cute date night and gifts, you're doing it right! A classic item for Valentine's Day, of course, is chocolate. And in London we're very much spoilled for choice on great cocoa-based treats. From hot drinks to truffles, sugar-free bars to 100-piece drawers full of the stuff. Here, we've made a little list of some great options for Valentines Day, for you and them to enjoy. So without futher ado, here's your guide to chocolatey Valentines gifts in London.

