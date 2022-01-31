I know Mum said "don't play with your food!" but also, you’re an adult so you CAN. For a great combination of chocolate romance and a quirky dating activity why not build your own London-themed chocolates? This pack comes with everything you need, from instructions and a chefs hat to the chocolate and the molds. It says 6+ on the packet, so you should manage to at least eat the chocolate, even if you can't quite fashion it into a Big Ben or a (brown) Cab. The chocolate is of good Belgium quality, and the treat is brought together in London.
Price: £12.99