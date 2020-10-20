Need a mask? Here are some face masks you can buy online

Face coverings are now mandatory in loads of London shops and public spaces, as well as on all public transport, so we've rounded up some of the internet’s best that you can buy right now.

London is back, baby. The sight of your local pub or favourite restaurant with its doors wide open, inviting you in for a warm embrace, is almost enough to bring a tear to the eye. But when it comes to shops, supermarkets and public transport, you’ll need to remember more than just your phone, wallet and keys. That’s right, whether you agree with them or not, mandatory face masks are here to stay, at least for now.

With so many places requiring them to be worn, paying for disposable masks is a quick way to burn through your bank account. A better option is a bag a few reusable ones that you can have on rotation, but where do you get them? We’ve rounded up some of the best ones available online, so you can stock up from your sofa. Check them out below.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.