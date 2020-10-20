Need a mask? Here are some face masks you can buy online
Face coverings are now mandatory in loads of London shops and public spaces, as well as on all public transport, so we've rounded up some of the internet’s best that you can buy right now.
London is back, baby. The sight of your local pub or favourite restaurant with its doors wide open, inviting you in for a warm embrace, is almost enough to bring a tear to the eye. But when it comes to shops, supermarkets and public transport, you’ll need to remember more than just your phone, wallet and keys. That’s right, whether you agree with them or not, mandatory face masks are here to stay, at least for now.
With so many places requiring them to be worn, paying for disposable masks is a quick way to burn through your bank account. A better option is a bag a few reusable ones that you can have on rotation, but where do you get them? We’ve rounded up some of the best ones available online, so you can stock up from your sofa. Check them out below.
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.
Where to buy face masks online
Boden non-medical face covering three-pack
Price: £20
If you want to inject a little excitement into the mask-buying process, this is the one for you. Each set of three masks is made up of a mystery mix of striking colours and prints, so you won’t know the designs until they arrive. But at £20 for three, who cares? Plus they’re made with the ends of fabric rolls, so they are kind on the planet, too.
Great British designer face coverings
Price: £15 for three, plus two protective pouches
In a collaboration between the British Fashion Council and Bags of Ethics, John Lewis is offering three-packs of face coverings from renowned British designers. These ones, by Julien Macdonald, RIXO and Liam Hodges, are made from organic cotton and feature an all-important anti-fog fit for glasses. Even better, all profits from these masks are donated to NHS Charities Together, BFC Foundation Fashion Fund and the Wings of Hope Children’s Charity.
Unisex adult 100 percent cotton mask
Price: £8.99
If you're more concerned with comfort than style, this mask will be right up your street (although they look good too). Made completely of cotton, they are softer than the polyester blends, and the fluffy lining acts as a filter. There are five block colours for you to choose from, too.
Prym make-your-own face masks sewing kit
Price: £14.99 for four
Whether you’re into sewing or not, there’s no denying that making a mask with your own two hands will be incredibly satisfying. Don’t worry if you’ve you never used a needle, this pack contains everything you need to make four face masks, including instructions on how to put it together. The pack comes with designs chosen at random, so you get the added excitement of not knowing what you’re gonna get.
Seletti Toiletpaper Snakes microfibre face covering
Price: £12
If you're sick and tired of mundane face masks, this is the one for you. Not only is it cheerfully cheap at just £12, but it's got a cool snake design that stands out from all the block colours that dominate the mask scene. It's also been treated with a water-repellent wash to help keep germs out.
Pack of five reusable face masks
Price: £12.99 for five
The cheap and cheerful option, this mask multi-pack offers tremendous value, with the price working out at just £2.60 per mask. There are five colours to choose from, and they come with a starter pack of filters, too.
Pacamask anti-bacterial face mask
Price: £17.95
This adjustable mask costs a bit more than your standard reusable ones, but that’s because it’s made of a polyester cotton antibacterial silver ion fabric. For those of you who aren’t Tony Stark, that means it kills 99% of bacteria for up to 50 washes, pretty handy. It also comes in loads of colour options and if you buy three or more, they’ll cost just £13.33 each.