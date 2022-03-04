London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Danielle Goldstein
Photograph: Danielle Goldstein

No one likes a mouldy flat, but can a dehumidifier actually help?

Writer Danielle Goldstein gave the Pro Breeze a test run to find out if it’ll leave you breathing easy

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
Advertising

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Given the frequent dampness of old Blighty, we’re a nation that suffers with mouldy walls, peeling paint and moist windows. A dehumidifier can supposedly solve all that, or at least go towards aiding the problem, so I put one to the test for a week. The Pro Breeze 1500ml to be precise. It’s not the smallest you can get, but not mammoth like some of the suitcase-sized ones, and at £69.99 it’s affordable.

The way it works, is a fan draws in warm air, feeds it through cooling coils that collect moisture one drop at a time in the tank, and redirects the filtered, cooler air back out into the room. The instructions were a bit vague and didn’t suggest where it’d be best placed or how long to run it for, so I plonked it on the floor of a double bedroom, with the recommended 50cm space around it. In eight hours it collected 1cm of water. Considering its diminutive size, I thought this was good, but after following these steps daily for the rest of the week, it failed to collect much more.

“Photograph:

It claims to remove up to half a litre of humidity a day, but even with damp clothes hanging on the radiator and condensation-heavy windows, I collected a mere 175 ml total. I can only deduce that a dehumidifier of this size is better equipped for a cupboard, as opposed to a whole room. Or perhaps it needs to run for longer each day, but it’s about as noisy as a weak hairdryer, so I couldn’t have it on while sleeping and even while working it was an unwanted distraction. One thing I can say, however, is that regardless of how much it collected, the air felt less stuffy.

Would I recommend the Pro Breeze 1500ml? For a house, you’re going to want a mightier machine, but to clear damp in small spaces it should do the trick.

Pro Breeze 1500ml Dehumidifier

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.