No one likes a mouldy flat, but can a dehumidifier actually help?

Given the frequent dampness of old Blighty, we’re a nation that suffers with mouldy walls, peeling paint and moist windows. A dehumidifier can supposedly solve all that, or at least go towards aiding the problem, so I put one to the test for a week. The Pro Breeze 1500ml to be precise. It’s not the smallest you can get, but not mammoth like some of the suitcase-sized ones, and at £69.99 it’s affordable.

The way it works, is a fan draws in warm air, feeds it through cooling coils that collect moisture one drop at a time in the tank, and redirects the filtered, cooler air back out into the room. The instructions were a bit vague and didn’t suggest where it’d be best placed or how long to run it for, so I plonked it on the floor of a double bedroom, with the recommended 50cm space around it. In eight hours it collected 1cm of water. Considering its diminutive size, I thought this was good, but after following these steps daily for the rest of the week, it failed to collect much more.

It claims to remove up to half a litre of humidity a day, but even with damp clothes hanging on the radiator and condensation-heavy windows, I collected a mere 175 ml total. I can only deduce that a dehumidifier of this size is better equipped for a cupboard, as opposed to a whole room. Or perhaps it needs to run for longer each day, but it’s about as noisy as a weak hairdryer, so I couldn’t have it on while sleeping and even while working it was an unwanted distraction. One thing I can say, however, is that regardless of how much it collected, the air felt less stuffy.

Would I recommend the Pro Breeze 1500ml? For a house, you’re going to want a mightier machine, but to clear damp in small spaces it should do the trick.

Pro Breeze 1500ml Dehumidifier