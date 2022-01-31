Seven personalised Valentine’s Day gifts to show you absolutely were listening

Commemorate your first snog in Shoreditch or cohabitation flat in Peckham with a personalised map from London-based company Blim and Blum who specialise in a range of bespoke gifts. This delightful map allows you to reminisce about a significant spot for you and your partner, while also looking rather stylish on the living room wall (and if you choose a view of west London like the one shown here, you’ll also get a daily reminder of why the west-bound District line takes so bloody long to go anywhere). Just one thing to remember: you’ll need to get it framed yourself.
Finding a Valentine’s Day gift with the personal touch is easier said than done. More than any other seasonal celebration, V-Day seems hell bent on getting you to make one generic shopping choice after another. And however long you really spent selecting that heart-shaped box of chocs… it never really seems like it to the recipient, does it? So how about this: add an individual flourish with these (literally) personalised gifts.
