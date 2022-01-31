London
Georgie Webster Art
Seven personalised Valentine’s Day gifts to show you absolutely were listening

With these custom-made gifts you can buy online, ‘thoughtful’ will soon be your new middle name

Written by
Rosemary Waugh
Finding a Valentine’s Day gift with the personal touch is easier said than done. More than any other seasonal celebration, V-Day seems hell bent on getting you to make one generic shopping choice after another. And however long you really spent selecting that heart-shaped box of chocs… it never really seems like it to the recipient, does it? So how about this: add an individual flourish with these (literally) personalised gifts. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

The personalised map
Blim & Blum / Amazon

1. The personalised map

Commemorate your first snog in Shoreditch or cohabitation flat in Peckham with a personalised map from London-based company Blim and Blum who specialise in a range of bespoke gifts.  This delightful map allows you to reminisce about a significant spot for you and your partner, while also looking rather stylish on the living room wall (and if you choose a view of west London like the one shown here, you’ll also get a daily reminder of why the west-bound District line takes so bloody long to go anywhere). Just one thing to remember: you’ll need to get it framed yourself.

The personalised cheese board
Amazon

2. The personalised cheese board

There comes a special moment in every relationship when you become blissfully unashamed of eating mounds of oozing, stinking, sweating cheese together. The pungent waft of unpasteurized French dairy products from an open fridge is, in my opinion, the sign of a very healthy - in the psychological sense - relationship. Celebrate your lover’s love of gorgonzola and gruyere with a personalised cheese board, then head to those heavenly French cheese stalls in Borough Market to buy all the ingredients needed to entirely conceal the carefully selected engraving. Oh, cheese.

The personalised champagne or wine box
Amazon

3. The personalised champagne or wine box

Ok, so admittedly ‘a bottle of bubbly’ is possibly the least-personal gift you could give or receive on February 14. But what if you take it up a notch by getting a personalised vintage-style gift box for said wine/champers and then fill it with something genuinely decent? Head to a London institution for oenophiles - like Berry Bros. & Rudd on Piccadilly, for example - and allow their staff to help you select a wine your partner will be raving about for years. Sometimes a bit of tradition is no bad thing - especially when it tastes this good.  

The personalised Airpod case
Not-Another-Bill

4. The personalised Airpod case

Is your partner always losing their AirPods and then - horror of horrors - subtly insinuating that YOU might be the one who put them somewhere they now can’t find them? If so, then why not try this useful (not passive aggressive, useful) little gift from London-based company Not-Another-Bill. The monogrammed leather cases - which come in three sizes, so make sure you get the right one for their version of AirPods - both looks lovely and protects the world’s most easily losable headphones. It also makes them - fingers crossed - that little bit easier to locate five minutes before you leave the house.

Personalised cakes from Primrose bakery
Primrose Bakery

5. Personalised cakes from Primrose bakery

Some presents are designed to last a lifetime. Others are better consumed within 24 hours. Select some sweet treats for your beau from the Primrose Bakery’s Valentine’s Day range and add a personalised piped message. Better yet, if you’re short on time (or don’t live in leafy NW1), they’ll deliver your order to a London address from their premises in Primrose Hill. If you’re tempted to splash out on this year’s Luxury Valentine’s Large Gift Box of cutely decorated cupcakes, your special someone (and hopefully you too) will get to try a mixture of Valentines-inspired flavours and their ever-changing daily special flavours. Yum. 

Personalised bum painting
Georgie Webster Art

6. Personalised bum painting

Personalisation doesn’t get more, umm… personal than this. Bristol-based artist Georgie Webster, who specialises in joyful, hyper-coloured images of animals, humans and disco balls, takes commissions for bespoke portraits of our best feature: bums. Posing in person isn’t a necessity, so you can either send her a photo of your own brilliant bootie or the one you wake up next to each day. Just note that Georgie is a one-woman artistic band and commissions take, on average, four weeks to complete - but even if it arrives after Valentine’s Day, it will be worth the wait. Also, you could also end up with your bum on a mug

Monogrammed dessert plate from Anthropologie
Anthropologie

7. Monogrammed dessert plate from Anthropologie

Know someone who’s possessive of their pudding? Show them you know that bowl of violet-scented panna cotta is theirs, all theirs, with this lovely monogrammed dessert plate from Anthropology. Ok, it doesn’t literally have their name on it, but it does have their initial and there’s something a little quirkier about a personalised bowl than, say a personalised coffee cup (although they’re nice too). Obviously, there’s nothing worse than an empty bowl - even a pretty one - so stop off en route home to procure a picture-perfect dessert to serve to your Valentine in their new favourite piece of crockery. Then make them really happy by assuring them you definitely, definitely know this is not a two-spoons-please affair. 

