Photograph: S Frak
Six Black Friday items to help you get through winter in London

Gets nippy in London doesn't it? Don't worry though, you don't need to burn a hole in your pocket to keep cosy this winter thanks to these early Black Friday deals

Written by
Rhys Thomas
Yes, as that television show has once said "Winter is coming", and it is, so you better be prepared. Whether you're in need of some good socks and boots for dealing with the puddles of London or fancy a new snug coat to make the most of those less busy beer gardens, we've collated a bunch of good, London-suited, products that just so happen to be on sale right now as part of Black Friday's early deals. You are welcome! 

Want more savings on electronics, wine, books and more? Here's our round-up of the best early Black Friday deals. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Nice cosy socks
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07J2WN9XD

1. Nice cosy socks

You know when the bus drops you off right in front of a bloody puddle and you try to leap over it and inevitably a bit of it gets on your sock and it's quite simply the worst thing in the world?  

Well, worry no more! These socks sort it. They don't part the puddle like Moses could or anything, but they are super-insulating, breathable, waterproof, and warm. All of the things! So your feet will be very happy. They're actually designed for cycling, so you can use them to slalom around on the commute too. 

Price: £33.50 (was £44.95)
Expires: November 21 2021 

Proper boots
Photograph: https://www.laredoute.co.uk/ppdp/prod-350043078.aspx#shoppingtool=treestructureguidednavigation

2. Proper boots

Northampton is actually North of Hampton Court Palace, isn't that mad. Anyway, one thing the Northern places know a little better than us Londoners, it's cold weather. 

Dr Martens are from there, and they're as good in the cold as they are adaptable to just about every wardrobe imaginable. An ideal combo, an ideal winter boot. The 1461 has stomped around Carnaby Street for decades, it's durable, sturdy and shouldn't let in a drop of that odd slushy stuff. Polish at the ready. Might as well grab them when there's a good old discount, right? 

Price: £126.65 (was £149)
Expires: It doesn't say, but we'll keep an eye out and update this accordingly. So you can assume it's all good for now. 

Waterproof trousers for them proper London rain days
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07L416MJD

3. Waterproof trousers for them proper London rain days

Did you cycle to the office when it was crisp and frosty, only for the weather to turn gloomy through the day and ultimately, the second you’re clocking off, go to utter shit? Of course you did. Haven’t we all. Or worse, you need to be in the office but it’s absolutely bucketing it down and the rest of the office are there laughing, calling you “soggy colleague”. 

These trousers will sort you out. There's 2.5 layers, whatever that means, but it does ensure the trousers are wind-proof, rain-proof, and mockery proof. And there's a serious discount to boot. 

Price: £63.80 (was £90)
Expires: November 21 2021 

Layers, mate
Photograph: https://www.laredoute.co.uk/ppdp/prod-350158374.aspx#shoppingtool=treestructureflyout

4. Layers, mate

Lightweight yet warm coats are a bit of a rarity. Let alone ones with pockets and a hood that actually look nice. Schott's padded jacket ticks all the boxes. The padding is 90% down so it's basically a light warm duvet, and it's sleek enough to put over a hoodie for that classic East London graphic designer look. The beauty of it being lightweight is that it's portable, crumple-able if you stick it in your bag, and not obtrusive if you need to slide it off on the tube. And warm when you're dashing about looking for presents on Oxford Street.

Price: £102 (was £170) 

Expires: Doesn't say we're afraid, but we'll keep this updated. Basically if you're reading this, it should work! 

Wellies, for seriously being outdoors!
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B077ZPKYVC

5. Wellies, for seriously being outdoors!

Don't pretend you own wellies, you live in a city. Thing is though, when you think about it, they're pretty useful. Ever tried trudging up Primrose Hill in the winter in trainers? Goodbye trainers. Use wellies. This pair from Joules are more country chic than farmer joe, so people won't think you're not from here and shout STAND ON THE RIGHT at you; yet they will ensure your feet are not wet and that you can actually walk around all winter without issue. And they'll last ages too, everyone should have a pair of wellies, even in London, that's all we're saying. There's a good 38% off these too, so might as well right? 

Price: £27.99 (was £44.95) 
Expires: November 15 

Big coat energy
Photograph: https://www.very.co.uk/nike-nsw-hooded-jacket-curve-olive/1600575654.prd

6. Big coat energy

Big coats. We love them. Perfect for utilizing those vacant beer gardens, standing around football pitches and generally mooching about feeling both snug and smug when the wind's howling at you. A stylish option in that realm is this minimal and neutral (Olive technically) piece from sporting icons Nike. 

There's a weather-resistant outer, and insulation using sporting technology that essentially captures body heat to keep you warm. There's fleece cuffs for an indulgent touch too. You deserve it. There's a nice £20 off also. 

Price: £70 (was £90)
Expires: It doesn't say, but we'll keep an eye out and update this accordingly. So you can assume it's all good for now. 

