Want some earbuds, but can't even begin to justify spending hundreds on them? Have a think about these Philips in-ears, which are just £39.99 usually and even less in the early Black Friday sales. They come in four colours, including coral pink and mint green, with a matching case that's slim enough to fit in even the tightest jean pocket. They have a similar hockey stick shape to the Apple pods, which keeps them firmly lodged – helped in part by the varying sized silicon tips that are included. They're splash resistant, so they'll survive a downpour, and there's a built-in mic so you wouldn't have to take your phone out in aforementioned downpour to answer a call.
Price: £33.99 (was £39.99)
Deal ends: November 18