Eastland Shopping Centre
The best early Black Friday deals

Bag a bargain before everyone else with these pre-sale offers

Black Friday is right around the corner – Friday November 26, to be exact – and you know what that means? Sweet, sweet discounts on (seemingly) everything under the sun, from electronics to beauty products, clothing to toys. But you might not be aware that Black Friday now extends throughout November. Loads of deals have already begun, and we're here to bring you a selection of some of the best ones to nab now before they're gone. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

The best headphones for your commutes and beyond

Philips TAT2206PK
Philips TAT2206PK

Want some earbuds, but can't even begin to justify spending hundreds on them? Have a think about these Philips in-ears, which are just £39.99 usually and even less in the early Black Friday sales. They come in four colours, including coral pink and mint green, with a matching case that's slim enough to fit in even the tightest jean pocket. They have a similar hockey stick shape to the Apple pods, which keeps them firmly lodged – helped in part by the varying sized silicon tips that are included. They're splash resistant, so they'll survive a downpour, and there's a built-in mic so you wouldn't have to take your phone out in aforementioned downpour to answer a call.

Price: £33.99 (was £39.99)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now
Panasonic RZ-S300WE
Panasonic RZ-S300WE

These wireless earbuds from Panasonic are water resistant, so they’re ideal for getting stuck in with sports. However, they’re more than good when it comes to work and recreation too, especially given the built-in Alexa and top-notch sensors, no interruptions half way through a Zoom call here. They come in a sea green, black or white for style, and for comfort the rounded body combined with a choice of five in-ear bud sizes, means you’ll find the nicest, snuggest fit there is. Again, ideal for running with. Also, there’s a cool 45 per cent off with this deal.

Price: £59.99 (was £109.99)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now
Yamaha TW-E3A
Yamaha TW-E3A

There’s a massive 53% off these wireless earphones from Yamaha, so you’re getting plenty of bang for your buck. For less than £55 you’ll have six hours playback time between charges, water-resistance (for sweat and rain at least), and sound that actually adapts to your environment ensuring you’re not cranking the volume to get the sonic goodness you need. So an all-round solid item, from a company who has been in the business forever. The charging pack contains three full charges too, so really you’re getting 24 hours of playback time with these. Should be enough we reckon.

Price£54 (was £114)
Deal endsNovember 17

Read more
Buy now
Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling
Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling

Some might call these the industry standard of wireless headphone. They are basically a cult item at this point, five star reviews absolutely everywhere and at their standard price point there’s not much competing with them. This year, you can have them at almost £100 cheaper, which is a massive saving. The noise cancelling is excellent, the audio is super high quality, while the control and microphone allow you to switch into calls with ease. There’s a two year warranty at John Lewis if you want it, and two colours to choose from too. Ideal.

Price: £239 (was £330)
Deal ends: There’s no information, so best act while it’s there! We’re keeping an eye out daily though, so click through and you should be all good.

Read more
Buy now
Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds
Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds

Jabra has been disrupting more household names in the last couple years by building great equipment (this has 4.5/5 on Amazon) at reasonable prices. With 25% off, this is even more of a steal. The earbuds feature noise cancelling, hours and hours of playback, and they’re dust resistant. So it’s a pretty ideal commute companion. What’s more, they’re weather-resistant so they’re a decent shout for running with, and they come with three different sizes of silicone gel ear buds, meaning you won’t have them constantly slipping out whatever sized ear holes you’re blessed with.

Price: £127 (was £169.99)
Deal ends: November 21

Read more
Buy now
JBL Live 300TWS
JBL Live 300TWS

JBL are a bit of a bass-lovers’ dream, as all their pairs absolutely boom. These are small and light, yes, but they’re also heavy on sound quality. They also come with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility so you’re able to just ask them to sort the tunes for you while on the go. There’s six hours charge, and the power pack they fit neatly into carries an extra 14. An absolute worldie, and they’re almost half price. The water resistance means they’ll also serve you well whether you’re pumping it up at the gym, or singing in the rain.

Price£69.97 (was £129)
Deal ends: There’s no information, so best act while it’s there! We’re keeping an eye out daily though, so click through and you should be all good.

Read more
Buy now
Panasonic RB-M300BE-K
Panasonic RB-M300BE-K

If you’re more of a headphone person than an earbud, the M-Series headphones from Panasonic are a godsend (especially at 46% off). Their design focuses on comfort and long-term usage (they weigh in at a super-light 300g and use something called ‘Side Pressure Dispersion Technology’) meaning it’s good for sitting in the office all reclusive as well as longer commutes. There’s also 50 hours of continuous playback, should you decide to see just how long you can keep them on for. In terms of audio, the build is equally comforting, and there’s bass enhancement features if you really need to create your own little sonic bubble.

Price: £54.46 (was £99.99)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now
Thomson WHP3311BK-UK
Thomson WHP3311BK-UK

These battery-powered options allow Thomson to provide a headphone that has a great sound quality at a really competitive price, and there’s 25% off so you simply cannot go wrong. They work via radio frequency, so you can walk a good 100m outdoors with these on and it’ll all be dandy, inside it’s around 30m which is more than your average London flat. There’s eight hours playback time before they need charging too, which is absolutely ages of music when you think about it. The ear cushions are padded well so these are also a very comfy over-ear option.

Price: £34.99 (was £47.59)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now

Soak up some knowledge with these bargain books

Roald Dahl's Glorious Galumptious Story Collection
Roald Dahl's Glorious Galumptious Story Collection

When it comes to kids' books, you can't go wrong with Roald Dahl. And it doesn't matter what generation you're reading to, they're always going to appreciate a tale of revenge against a couple of miserly grown-ups or the adventures of some rebellious wildlife. This five-book boxset features the classics James and the Giant Peach and Fantastic Mr Fox, plus the lesser known, but just as brilliant, Esio Trot, The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me, and The Magic Finger. They're presented beautifully and illustrated as usual by long-time collaborator Quentin Blake. And the best part? Not only is the boxset cheaper than buying the books individually, but it's almost half price in the sale. Scrumdiddlyumptious!

Price: £14.39 (was £25)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now
Everything Under the Sun: A Curious Question for Every Day of the Year
Everything Under the Sun: A Curious Question for Every Day of the Year

You know those little periods of time that aren’t long enough to dedicate to reading a book or a podcast, but are long enough to be a little boring if you don’t have anything to occupy yourself with? Things like going exactly two stops on the tube, or the few minutes where you’re waiting for a mate at the pub? This is a book that’s great for those moments, because it’s full of quick and easy to read bits on all sorts of interesting stuff. Curated and written by none other than a former QI elf (that’s the research team). And yeah, it is for kids, but it’s also interesting so why not just read it yourself? Or gift it to the little one so they shut up next time you’re trying to read an email between Leicester Square and Covent Garden.

Price: £14.39 (was £25)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now
Art of Computer Programming, Volumes 1-4
Art of Computer Programming, Volumes 1-4

This set of books could be considered biblical in the world of Computer Programming. It’s a revised and updated version as of 2011, which might seem ancient in terms of technology, but actually it’s full of the principles of how programming works today. This is a hefty set, as the price might suggest, so it’s maybe not one for the commute, but seeing as we all WFH a little more these days, it could become a solid companion with the morning coffee. Good for students too, naturally. It’s meant to be a reference book, but can easily be read cover to cover too.

Price: £134.99 (was £192.49)
Deal ends: November 21

Read more
Buy now
A Promised Land
A Promised Land

There’s no information, so best act while it’s there! We’re keeping an eye out daily though, so click through and you should be all good. Write-up – As far as memoir goes, this book is an absolute epic. Size-wise, well, it’s a massive 768 pages. Contents wise, it’s only a riveting and deeply personal account of Barack Obama’s journey to and in the white house as President of the United States, written by him (and rather well, too!) If you like having a big number to smash your way through while having a weekend pint or coffee, this could be the one for you. It’s half price too. No better time for what Waterstones have called “the biggest book of the decade”.

Price: £17.50 (was £35)
Deal ends: There’s no information, so best act while it’s there! We’re keeping an eye out daily though, so click through and you should be all good.

Read more
Buy now
Modern Sourdough: Sweet and Savoury Recipes from Margot Bakery
Modern Sourdough: Sweet and Savoury Recipes from Margot Bakery

Sourdough, we love the stuff don’t we. If you’re thinking of a treat for you or the baker in your life, then this book is a great shout. It’s from the founder of Margot Bakery, which reached status as a must-visit across London (it’s all the way over in East Finchley). Now you can bring those great boundary-pushing local bakes to your own home. There’s over 100 recipes based around the old-as-time dough, from making a sourdough starter all the way to challah and brioche. And given there’s £8 off, you might as well get it now even if you won’t knead it until later.

Price£13.59 (was £22)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now
Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy
Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy

“Beuuutiful” that’s what you’ll be saying if you get your hands on this. It’s a good one for the festive season too, the most wonderful time of the year where all the family gets… Together. That’s the name of the game (it’s a book, not a game) here too. From seasonal feasts to curry nights, the accessible and convenient recipes (loads can be prepared ahead to let you host casually) will have you smashing out great meals while razzling up conversation and having a good old time. A treat for everyone involved.

Price: £13 (was £26)
Deal ends: There’s no information, so best act while it’s there! We’re keeping an eye out daily though, so click through and you should be all good.

Read more
Buy now
The Story of the Olympic Games: An Official Olympic Museum Publication
The Story of the Olympic Games: An Official Olympic Museum Publication

For a light sporting flick, this book about the biggest (and one of the oldest) sporting spectacle there is will be right up your street. It’s the story of the Olympic Games! Created in association with the Olympic Museum (which is in Lausanne, just FYI) this book is chronologically structured to hop skip and jump you through the games from 776 BC in ancient Greece to the revival in 1896 (as in, the first modern one) and the 27 games that have happened more or less every four years since. There’s lots of nice photographs on there too, if that’s more your bag.

Price: £9.43 (was £14.99)
Deal ends: November 21

Read more
Buy now
The Flexible Vegetarian: Flexitarian Recipes to Cook With or Without Meat and Fish (Flexible Ingredients Series)
The Flexible Vegetarian: Flexitarian Recipes to Cook With or Without Meat and Fish (Flexible Ingredients Series)

We all need more vegetarian cookbooks in our life. Why? The planet, but also it’s just good to eat your vegetables isn’t it! Yes yes chicken tastes alright and that, but at 45 percent off, why not get a few more vegetable-based options in your repertoire? You can always add some meat in now and then (the book will suggest how to). Meat free Monday will become a breeze. There’s a huge range of cuisines referenced along with a bunch of classic recipes that centre those good things that grow from seeds as the heart of the plate. Flexitarianism begins at home.

Price: £10.96 (was £20)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now

Get endorphins going with these fitness deals

Amazon Basics Speed Bag with Yellow Trimmer
Amazon Basics Speed Bag with Yellow Trimmer

Channel your inner Rocky with this speed bag. The ultimate upper body workout for your home, this is sure to help you to improve speed, timing, endurance, and accuracy when throwing a proper right hook. Not only will it remind you to keep your hands up and to always stay on guard, but it’s a great way to get the heart pumping. Plus it’s made with durable PU leather and comes reinforced so you can really let it all go when practising. For a limited time only, you can get your hand on one of these boxing beauties with a hefty 48 percent off for Balck Friday on Amazon. What a knockout.

Price: £9.89 (was £18.99)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watch
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watch

This is so much more than your average fitness tracker. Not only can you log your stats, but this gadget also lets you listen to up to 500 songs while working out and pay for any refreshments you may be picking up en route. Stay on top of your training with a fully-integrated heart rate monitor, GPS-based performance indicators and the dedicated app that allows you to monitor your progress over time. Plus, it’s got profiles for running, cycling, swimming and more, so you can always switch things up from the morning jog. For a limited time, you can get a banging Black Friday discount of almost 50 percent.

Price: £179.99 (was £349.99)
Deal ends: Until stocks last

Read more
Buy now
Slendertone Unisex Connect Abs App Driven Toning Belt
Slendertone Unisex Connect Abs App Driven Toning Belt

Sometimes crunches aren’t quite cutting it (and let’s be honest, they can be pretty boring) but that’s where Slendertone comes in. Using top-of-the-range electrical muscle stimulation technology, these belts mimic high-intensity workouts without you having to schlep it to your nearest gym. The three carefully placed pads will get all four of your ab muscles moving, with five different programmes and workouts to choose from. The best part? There’s an accompanying app that allows you to log your hours and get personalised training.

Price: £92.28 (was £152.87)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now
The Echelon Row: Smart Home Rowing Machine
The Echelon Row: Smart Home Rowing Machine

Save over £300 on this top-quality rowing machine from Echelon. Using enhanced technology, The Row uses 85% of your body to push you harder toward your goals. Say goodbye to queuing for machines at the gym and try a range of different dedicated exercises from the comfort of home. You’ll be able to gain access to live and on-demand fitness classes, compete on an interactive leaderboard and sync to all of your fitness apps. This also, quite handily, can be folded up and stored away easily, perfect for those living in smaller spaces.

Price: £949 (was £1,199)
Deal ends: Until stocks last

Read more
Buy now
NordicTrack S10i Studio Cycle Commercial Exercise Bike
NordicTrack S10i Studio Cycle Commercial Exercise Bike

Ever watched the Olympic cycling team and thought, ‘yeah I could do that’? Snap up a deal on this discounted exercise bike, meaning you won’t have to brave city busses that always get a little too close for comfort. In fact, you can zoom through idyllic terrain, take on studio classes and have personal training sessions from the 10-inch screen. There’s even dumbbells included and incline/decline capabilities to kick your workout up a notch. Plus, you’ll get access to a free 30-day iFit membership, giving you access to five profiles and the ability to live-stream workouts from trainers that control your bike's settings to create a fully immersive experience.

Price: £999 (was £1699)
Deal ends: November 15

Read more
Buy now

Homeware discounts to spruce up your living space

Silentnight Weighted Blanket
Silentnight Weighted Blanket

The proof is in the science really, weighted blankets have become a seasonal staple in the wellness world, and they seem to actually work. With nights getting longer and seasonal blues slowly creeping in, this Slientnight quilt will keep you cosy with what feels like a big ‘ol hug. Coming in at around 9kg, the blanket evenly distributed weight with undetectable weighted glass beads sewn into the fabric, using deep touch pressure stimulation to encourage a restful night's sleep. It’s well worth trying out with a £30 Black Friday discount.

Price: £49.99 (was £79.99)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now
Manhattan FSC Eucalyptus Rocking Chair
Manhattan FSC Eucalyptus Rocking Chair

La Redoute’s Black Friday sales are always popular, especially when it comes to their home collection. And you know, sometimes it’s worth splurging a little on a piece of furniture you know is going to last. This rocking chair not only looks good but it’s made from sustainably sourced eucalyptus, so it’s doing good too. Spend lazy afternoons curled up, rocking gently back and forth as the world passes by. Want the fantasy to be real? Simply use the code NOVEMBER when checking out for a neat 30 percent off.

Price: £245 (was £350)
Deal ends: Until stocks last

Read more
Buy now
bonVIVO Marmora Bathroom Accessory Set
bonVIVO Marmora Bathroom Accessory Set

Is your bathroom in need of a little pick-me-up? It’s all in the detail. Give your sink a little refresh with this cute four-piece that mimics the look of marble and rose gold. During a time when we’re working from home and making use of the anti-bac scrubs a little bit more, this is a simple yet effective method for adding a little lift to your living space. Complete with a soap dish, dispenser pump, tumbler and toothbrush holder, your space will soon ooze luxury spa vibes, but only comes in at a reasonable £27.92.

Price: £27.92 (was £40.90)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now
Ockendon Drinks Trolley
Ockendon Drinks Trolley

Add a little va-va-voom to your living room with this old school drinks trolley (just like in the movies). Perfect for storing bottles of booze and cocktail glasses, this quirky addition to your home is sure to provide plenty of entertainment. With an octagonal design, metal frame and mirrored shelving, it’s got a kind of modern sophistication to it that’s sure to add character to your space. There’s minimal set-up required, just partly assemble it and you’re all good to zoom it around, providing post-work tipples to all your flatmates.

Price: £199 (was £229)
Deal ends: Until stocks last

Read more
Buy now
Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Casserole Dish
Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Casserole Dish

Up your dinner party game with this fancy casserole dish from Le Creuset. A firm favourite in the homeware world, the brand is known for cast iron products that you’re going to want to display in front of your mates, they’ll be so preoccupied staring at it that it doesn’t matter what you cook really. Finished with enamel, the dish is oven safe and evenly heats food through, plus it’s super easy to handwash or pop in the dishwasher. This particular pot is around 27cm, so large enough for groups of up to six people, and comes in a nice red finish, making the idea of staying in with a hot stew even more appealing this winter.

Price: £189.67 (was £240)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now

​​Fine wines at low prices? We’ll cheers to that

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut and Gift Box
Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut and Gift Box

According to Moët, a bottle of Champers is popped across the globe every second. That's a heck of a lot of bubbly. So if you're one of the gazillions out there who love this stuff, you can do a lot worse than springing for Moët and Chandon's Imperial Brut. Especially when it's 20 percent off and comes in a fancy-looking box. The French winery has been bottling the stuff since 1743, so it's easy to see why they're one of the best in the biz. They even provide Her Maj with Champagne, in case you were in any doubt as to its creed. This particular blend has been Moët's most popular since it was first produced in 1860 and will tastefully compliment a good seafood or chicken dish.

Price: £32 (was £40)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now
Mountain Tides Shake Ridge Petite Sirah
Mountain Tides Shake Ridge Petite Sirah

Those with unique tastes should have a unique wine, like the 2019 Mountain Tides Shake Ridge Petite Sirah, of which only three barrels were produced. It's also made from 100 percent Petite Sirah grapes grown in Amador County, California, too, which is a rare crop that gives rich red tones and bold, full-bodied flavours hinting at blueberry, black pepper and plums. Get it on offer now at Jeroboams, an award-winning, London-based company that opened their first shop in the 1980s and now have eight branches across the city. Given the exclusivity of this Mountain Tides batch, bottles won't hang around for long.

Price: £34.95 (was £42)
Deal ends: Until stocks last

Read more
Buy now
Cockburn's Special Reserve Port Wine
Cockburn's Special Reserve Port Wine

Port gets a bad rap. It's so often associated with old biddies and Cheeky Vimtos that many steer well clear, but we say give port a chance. This sweet, intensely fruity fortified wine is not only delicious, but aids digestion, goes well with strong cheeses, nuts and chocolate, and an open bottle can last for weeks. Named for its origins in Portugal's Douro Valley in the 1400s, port is still made in the same region. One of the long-standing producers there is Cockburn's, who've been producing the velvety stuff since 1815 and created this Special Reserve in 1969 from low-yielding grapes that no one else was using. The result is a vintage-meets-ruby port that's sweet, with a dry finish.

Price: £7.50 (was £15.52)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now
La Petite Ferme Mixed Half Dozen
La Petite Ferme Mixed Half Dozen

Like wine but unsure what to go for? Get the La Petite Ferme Mixed Half Dozen, a crate of six that's currently on offer at Tanners, a UK-based shop that's been sourcing and selling wines from all over the world since sailor William Tanner started the company in 1842. This selection features a sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, viognier, cabernet sauvignon, merlot and shiraz (something to please everyone), all produced by a family-run South African vineyard. Highlights include the nutty, fruity 2020 viognier and the rich Rhône-style 2019 shiraz.

Price: £75 (was £83.75)
Deal ends: There’s no information, so best act while it’s there! We’re keeping an eye out daily though, so click through and you should be all good.

Read more
Buy now
Canti Prosecco DOC Frizzante Sparkling Extra Dry Wine
Canti Prosecco DOC Frizzante Sparkling Extra Dry Wine

Why make do with one bottle of prosecco when you can have six? Especially with Christmas and New year's coming up, there'll be a lot of cheers-ing to do. These bottles of Canti are a bargain too, at around £7 a pop with the discount. Founded just two decades ago, by the son of an Italian winemaker, Canti is a relative noob on the wine scene, but they've built up an impressive fanbase. No doubt this is down to their stylish bottles and delicate aromas thanks to the Piedmont vineyeards where they grow the majority of their grapes. Their Frizzante DOC prosecco is refreshingly dry, crisp and clear, with a mild flowery flavour with hints of honey and apple. In other words, a total crowd-pleaser.

Price: £42.35 (was £54)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now
Studio By Miraval Rosé
Studio By Miraval Rosé

If it wasn't for the long neck, you'd swear Studio By Miraval was a perfume. Frankly, it's uber pretty. It has a flower embossed on the bottle, a chic minimalist gold and white label, a gold top and it shimmers blush pink in the light, but perfume this ain't. No doubt these stylistic details are down to the celebrity owners formerly known as Branjelina. That's right, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie own Miraval, this Studio By… imprint being their more recent release. This rosé is light, crisp and fruity and made from a blend of different grapes, including a rare variety known as Tibouren. All you really need to know, however, is that it tastes good and it's almost 50 percent off.

Price: £10 (was £18.49)
Deal ends: November 18

Read more
Buy now
