Black Friday is right around the corner – Friday November 26, to be exact – and you know what that means? Sweet, sweet discounts on (seemingly) everything under the sun, from electronics to beauty products, clothing to toys. But you might not be aware that Black Friday now extends throughout November. Loads of deals have already begun, and we're here to bring you a selection of some of the best ones to nab now before they're gone.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.