Sage Flowers

Sustainable Valentine's Day gift ideas

Share the love and do your bit for the planet this Valentine's Day

Georgia Evans
Written by
Georgia Evans
February 14, it’s the most romantic day of the year (well, according to card companies). So treat someone you love, or yourself, to a darn good gift. Of course, not just any present will do. You want something thoughtful. Something memorable. Something that won’t destroy the planet, because you don’t want that on your conscience. From thoughtful coffee mugs from independent makers, through to gorgeous bouquets from local flower shops, this is how you do Valentine’s Day. Take that Cupid. 

Booja-Booja Chocolate Truffles
Amazon: Booja-Booja

Booja-Booja Chocolate Truffles

Chocolate is a pretty standard gift for Valentine’s Day. In fact, you kind of expect it like turkey at Christmas or pancakes on, well, Pancake Day. But this isn’t like your standard Milk Tray (although you can’t beat a classic). No, this is bougie. This is an award-winning selection box, made up of hazelnut crunch, almond salted caramel, stem ginger and espresso truffles among other moreish flavours. Created with organic vegan ingredients and carefully home-made and packed in Norfolk, Booja-Booja is a proper luxury box of chocs.

KimThompsonArt 'The Lovers' Print
Etsy: KimThompsonArt

KimThompsonArt 'The Lovers' Print

Maybe you’re a couple that’s obsessed with all things spooky. We see you. As does Kim Thompson, who creates vintage-inspired prints that look like retro movie posters. With bold colour schemes and homages to iconic figures such as Kate Bush and Ronnie Spector alongside pop culture like ‘Twin Peaks’, her pieces of art really add a statement to any room of your home. As well as the fabulously gory cards, there are Valentine’s Day-suitable prints such as this pair of prints aptly named ‘The Lovers’. 

Sage Flowers Valentine's Day bundle
Sage Flowers

Sage Flowers Valentine's Day bundle

Don’t just pick up a bunch of flowers at the supermarket, make some effort. Order a gorgeous bouquet straight to the door of your valentine, it’s sure to make them smile. Sage is among the best florists in London and it’s making sure everyone feels the love with roses, sculptural french tulips, anthuriums and bunny tail grasses. A truly original take on the classic bunch of flowers, this is sure to get hearts fluttering. The florists have even thrown in your choice of juicy, fruity wine to kick off your night of romance.

Cosy Art Store Old Bookshop candle
Amazon: Cosy Art London

Cosy Art Store Old Bookshop candle

There’s something charming about book shops, right? They wouldn’t have set half of ‘Notting Hill’ in one if they weren’t. Now, you can be a person, standing in front of another person, asking them to love you, while the smell of an old bookshop lingers in the air. Made by Agarbatti and sold through the Cosy Art Store, this handmade candle has a musty, hazy and romantic scent of old literature. Expect to get wafts of ginger, dark plum, vanilla, cinnamon, patchouli and tobacco leaf when burning through the all-natural, eco soy wax.

Manta Makes bear mug
Amazon: Manta Makes

Manta Makes bear mug

Can’t say it with a card? Say it with a cup. Made in the UK and printed in-house, this mug is a great gift thanks to its hand-drawn accents and heartfelt messages. This is a family business in the New Forest, so you know you’re keeping things sustainable when buying something special for Valentine's Day. Plus, it’s made from premium materials that have been ethically sourced. Your special someone is sure to think of you every time they look down at the dancing bear duo whenever they’re sipping their morning coffee. Isn’t that cute?

