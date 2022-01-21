Sustainable Valentine's Day gift ideas

Chocolate is a pretty standard gift for Valentine’s Day. In fact, you kind of expect it like turkey at Christmas or pancakes on, well, Pancake Day. But this isn’t like your standard Milk Tray (although you can’t beat a classic). No, this is bougie. This is an award-winning selection box, made up of hazelnut crunch, almond salted caramel, stem ginger and espresso truffles among other moreish flavours. Created with organic vegan ingredients and carefully home-made and packed in Norfolk, Booja-Booja is a proper luxury box of chocs.
February 14, it’s the most romantic day of the year (well, according to card companies). So treat someone you love, or yourself, to a darn good gift. Of course, not just any present will do. You want something thoughtful. Something memorable. Something that won’t destroy the planet, because you don’t want that on your conscience. From thoughtful coffee mugs from independent makers, through to gorgeous bouquets from local flower shops, this is how you do Valentine’s Day. Take that Cupid.
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.