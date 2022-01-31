The 10 best instant coffees to get you through the commute

Come on, you don’t need that £4 coffee every day, why not dilute the cost while keeping the quality.

Coffee. It literally helped propel ‘The Enlightenment’ when it hit Europe in the eighteenth century. These days there are options that aren’t just coffee or ale or mead or wine (understanding how that Enlightenment happened now are we?) but we still rely on a good cup of joe to start our day. Caffeine is, after all, the most widely-used psychoactive substance in the world.

There’s nothing else that quite allows you to accept the fate of having to use the Central line in rush hour, having to walk to work in the rain, or having to meander around everyone in Waterloo Station like a nice calming, awakening, a cup of coffee. Now instant coffee might not sound like your cup of tea (you know what we mean) but these days, there’s actually some very high-quality cups of freeze-dried coffee. Here we’ve rounded up ten of the best available in the capital to get your gears going, without having to hand grind beans and weigh water – not to mention drop a fiver a day on bean juice.