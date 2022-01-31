The 10 best instant coffees to get you through the commute

A couple of tips with coffee, buying Arabica and Colombian is usually a decent shout when it comes to instant coffee. Especially when it’s traceable and ethical. Quokka is based out in Wilmslow (despite the name being the same as an Australian animal) and they supply to offices and people across the UK. If you’re looking for a nice small business bringing high-end instant, they’re certainly one to consider. The Australian connection is no bad thing either, Aussies know their coffee culture. The tin is 100g, which is smaller than some tins you might have had – but you only need a teaspoon or two per cup, so it’ll last a while.
Price: £6.95
Where? Amazon