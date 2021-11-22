London
H&M Oxford Street store
© Alena Veasey/Shutterstock

The best Black Friday Week deals

Black Friday sales? Big deal! No seriously, you stand to save serious stacks with these offers

Black Friday? It's technically on Friday November 26 – but these days, those sweet deals come through for weeks in the lead-up. And as we approach the big day, there are even more fantastic discounts to be found. Here, we've rounded up some of the best. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Pamper yourself with these top beauty buys

Olay Eyes Deep Hydrating Eye Gel
© Olay Eyes/Amazon

Olay Eyes Deep Hydrating Eye Gel

Before we go any further, know that this Olay eye gel won’t work miracles, so don’t expect to wake up looking ten years younger. What it will do, however, is leave you feeling and looking refreshed in the mornings. The way they do this is with a combination of peptides (anti-inflammatories), niacinamide (a form of vitamin B) and cucumber extract that hydrates the skin via a cooling gel that also helps to reduce puffiness. In fact, you may even want to stick it in the fridge for an extra hit of cool. The gel absorbs quickly and is best applied to clean, make-up free skin.

Price: £10.71 (was £25)
Deal ends: November 29

Read more
Buy one
NYK1 Lash Force Growth Serum
© NYK1/Amazon

NYK1 Lash Force Growth Serum

Now we’re not the kind of people who just throw the term ‘must-buy’ around lightly, but the reviews really champion the effects of this lash serum. Give your eyes an extra pop this winter, without costly extensions or dye treatments, by nabbing this Black Friday deal. Offering 25 per cent off the usual price, UK-based beauty company NYK1 will have you proudly batting your lashes at every opportunity. Apply it twice a day and you’ll soon see the result for yourself. Goodbye to cheap falsies, forever.

Price: £33.49 (was £44.95)
Deal ends: November 29

Read more
Buy now
Fenty Beauty Gloss & Gleam Star Gift
© Fenty Beauty/Boots

Fenty Beauty Gloss & Gleam Star Gift

Save yourself a hefty 56 percent and get the glam you need to look like Rihanna? That’s a deal we can get behind. Stock up on products for your festive partying, with fully-sized must-haves including Killawatt Freestyle highlighter, Full Frontal mascara, Flypencil long-wear pencil eyeliner and Gloss Bomb lip luminizer. Suitable for all skin tones, this set is filled with sparkling additions to your makeup bag. Better yet, Riri has made sure all her producers are completely cruelty-free and vegan.

Price: £37 (was £84)
Deal ends: Until stocks last

Read more
Buy now
Niré Beauty Professional Makeup Brushes
© Niré Beauty/Amazon

Niré Beauty Professional Makeup Brushes

With a lovely 25 per cent off for Black Friday, these are a sweet deal. Let go of broken old brushes and sponges that you’ve never cleaned (even though you know you should) and invest in a full set of eco-friendly tools that ensure makeup is easily applied. Made with natural fibres that are gentle to sensitive skin, the brushes are eco-conscious and built to last. Plus, if you get them now, you’ll receive an owner’s guide outlining use and maintenance, as well as it arriving in a cute gift box.

Price: £29.95 (was £39.95)
Deal ends: November 29

Read more
Buy now
Oral-B Pro 1 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush & Paste
© Oral-B/Superdrug

Oral-B Pro 1 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush & Paste

They say a smile is worth a thousand words, so you want to be on your A-game when it comes to oral hygiene. This toothbrush combo from Superdrug will have you dazzling people in the street with your glistening pearly whites. Equipped with a timer that tells you every 30 seconds to change the area you’re brushing, this nifty device does all the hard work for you, getting well into the stains and crevices to create healthier gums and brighter teeth from the first day of use. There’s even a toothpaste thrown in for good measure, score.

Price: £29.99 (was £59.99)
Deal ends: Until stocks last

Read more
Buy now

Treat your pets to discounted treats

Pecute Orthopedic Dog Sofa Bed
© Pecute/Amazon

Pecute Orthopedic Dog Sofa Bed

Dogs deserve Christmas presents just as much as we do, if not more for putting up with all our crap. One of Amazon's best Black Friday pet deals has to be this fancy orthopaedic sofa bed, which is perfect for your four-legged friend (yes, we are including cats too). You may not have a luxury memory foam mattress, but your best mate can for just under £40. The added bonuses? These beauties are made from a specially-designed supportive egg crate fabric, they’re easy to clean and they aren’t too bad to look at either...

Price: £39.99 (was £57.99)
Deal ends: November 29

Read more
Buy now
Pecute Multifunctional Pet Carrier Bag and Bicycle Basket
© Pecute/Amazon

Pecute Multifunctional Pet Carrier Bag and Bicycle Basket

Don’t leave your pet home alone for long periods of time, take them with you wherever you go. Order this almost unbelievably adorable basket for £26.39 and your dog or cat can come with you to the pub, the office, the park, anywhere really. What’s more, this multifunctional product transforms into a car booster seat, backpack and shoulder bag, perfect for when it’s a no bones day. Of course, safety comes first so you can expect proper ventilation and security, plus there are heaps of pockets for post-vet treats.

Price: £26.39 (was £59.99)
Deal ends: November 29

Read more
Buy now
PawHut Cat Tree
© PawHut/Amazon

PawHut Cat Tree

Is your cat a certified diva? Then there’s no way you can miss out on the chance to buy this multi-use activity centre. Compact enough to fit in London flats, this large spiral has multiple perch pads and rope scratching posts to satisfy all their clawing needs. Solid and durable enough that your favourite feline can enjoy it for hours on end, the tower is sure to last (maybe all seven of their lives). Topping it off, it's made of a plush grey fabric that looks good and keeps them cosy throughout the winter.

Price: £30.39 (was £79.99)
Deal ends: November 29

Read more
Buy now

These furniture deals are bedder than ever

Darcey Fabric Three-Seater Chaise End Sofa
© Darcey/Furniture Village

Darcey Fabric Three-Seater Chaise End Sofa

Looking for the best Black Friday sofas? You don’t need to sit through hours of those never-ending sale adverts to snap one up. Here’s a nifty three-seater with an L-shape so you can rest your legs after a busy day. There’s a 20-year guarantee, plus it comes in a chic blue velvet (you know, like the song). And don’t worry about making it to a showroom, we can guarantee maximum sofa sinkage with these ultra-deep seats. So make the most of staying indoors and let this be your place of hibernation, Succession catch-ups and sipping hot chocolate this winter.

Price: £845 (was £1295)
Deal ends: Until stocks last

Read more
Buy now
Simba Hybrid Double Mattress
© Simba/Amazon

Simba Hybrid Double Mattress

Your bed is your sanctuary, and given the stress building up to Christmas, you’re going to need it now more than ever. With a decent 45 percent off this Black Friday, the Simba Hybrid Mattress will have you sleeping on five layers of comfort. Combining foam and spring technology for optimal relaxation, the mattress will not only keep you cosy but the careful structuring means no overheating in the middle of the night. The best part? This particular one is climate pledge friendly, so you can rest easy knowing it was worth the investment.

Price: £483.45 (was £879)
Deal ends: November 29

Read more
Buy now
Mosaïque Inlaid Dining Table
© Mosaïque/La Redoute

Mosaïque Inlaid Dining Table

Made with recycled pine, the Mosaïque table is more than just a beautiful piece of furniture. Comfortably seating groups of up to six people, the carefully-designed product features delicate inlay work and steel legs that give it a modern vibe that suits any room you’re putting it in. Be the envy of all your mates with this stylish set-up, now available for half its original price. Simply head on over to La Redoute’s website and you can snap up this fantastic Black Friday furniture sale throughout November.

Price: £455 (was £650)
Deal ends: Until stocks last

Read more
Buy now
HOMCOM Executive PU Leather Office Swivel Chair
© HOMCOM/Amazon

HOMCOM Executive PU Leather Office Swivel Chair

Looking like something Don Draper would own, this is how you upgrade your working from home situation. Made up of black PU leather, comfortable armrests and mahogany-style touches, this is not only going to make you look like a boss, but you’re sure as hell going to feel like one too. Plus with its ergonomic design and reclining function, you can chill out while taking a screen break. Ditch makeshift kitchen chairs and sofa-related lower backache for blissful sitting while taking meetings, writing reports and scrolling through Black Friday deals, yeah we see you.

Price: £67.49 (was £173.99)
Deal ends: November 29

Read more
Buy now
Umbra Flapper Coat Rack
© Umbra/Amazon

Umbra Flapper Coat Rack

If you spent your lockdowns obsessing over organising shows on Netflix (hello Tidying Up with Marie Kondo) then you’re going to love this compact coatrack from Canadian design company Umbra. Not only does it keep your jackets, hats and bags neatly in one place, but the rack itself is a space saver. It’s slim and minimal, with nine hooks that fold neatly away when not in use. The pole is made from environmentally-friendly rubberwood, the base is sturdy metal and it stands around 5’5”. Plus, there are wall racks to match (with equally flippy hooks), so if you love the design, there’s more where that came from.

Price: £128.43 (was £150)
Deal ends: November 28

Read more
Buy now

Sound deals for the best speakers

Majority Barton DAB Radio
© Majority Barton/Amazon

Majority Barton DAB Radio

“Nothing like a bit of Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4 every Sunday morning while we wake up from a big sleep” you’ll be saying if you use this radio with alarm function to set up such an occasion. This radio is full of functions. There are ten presets available for both FM and DAB (plugging you right into 20 stations in total) and the time and date will sort themselves out automatically. You’ll also have a 36 month warranty should anything not be sounding quite on point. The oak wood finish makes it easy on the eye too.

Price: £26.96 (was £44.95)
Deal ends: November 29

Read more
Buy now
Echo Dot 4th Generation
© Amazon

Echo Dot 4th Generation

“Alexa what’s the weather like in Clapham today?” “Rain” she’ll say. And then you’ll say “Phone Rachel, I need to cancel.” And that’ll all happen as if you’re talking to your own 24/7 personal assistant. What a dream. This 4th generation Echo is packed with more features than the previous iterations and has also been made more sustainable, boasting lower energy consumption and a build made from sustainable or recycled materials. Whether your lights need dimming or you fancy hearing a very specific song that you like singing, it’ll do the works. Won’t stop that London rain though, sorry.

Price: £28.99 (was £49.99)
Deal ends: December 1

Read more
Buy now
Q Acoustics 3030i Bookshelf Speakers
© Q Acoustics/Sevenoaks Sound & Vision

Q Acoustics 3030i Bookshelf Speakers

If there’s one thing going into the office twice a week is good for, it’s the speakers with communal tunes on. If your job sector doesn’t allow that, well we’re sorry, but perhaps you can recreate the magic with these bookshelf speakers. At this price the sound is pretty faultless, they had five-star reviews before the sale. There’s four finishes to choose from so whether you’ve got Hackney industrial chic or West London regal, you’ll find a pair that look at home, in the home. They’re about 6.5kg per speaker so they’re sturdy enough to plonk down wherever they fit, but also not too heavy to pick up when the rental contract ends.

Price: £239.00 (was £349.00)
Deal ends: Until stocks last

Read more
Buy now
Sony SRSXG500 Bluetooth Party Speaker
© Sony/Argos

Sony SRSXG500 Bluetooth Party Speaker

This is a touch pricer than the other speaker we mentioned, but if you’ve got the cash, you’ll likely be intrigued by this number. It’s water-resistant and dust-proof meaning it’ll work just fine on the Hyde Park gravel or at a pool party the one mate with a garden is having. There’s a whopping 30 hours of life between charges so it’ll sort you out for entire festivals if needed, and the sound is seriously good for a portable box. There’s a mega bass button too, if you dare. Oh and it lights up, always nice isn’t it.

Price: £259.00 (was £359.00)
Deal ends: Until stocks last

Read more
Buy now

Shoes that make London life a walk in the park

Puma Unisex Flyer Runner Shoes
© Puma/Amazon

Puma Unisex Flyer Runner Shoes

Heading to the gym at lunch? Here’s a shoe that’ll sort you out for the commute and the grind. They’re casual and sleek enough for smashing out meetings, but pack the performance features you need for lifting heavy things in a repurposed railway arch too. The EVA midsole is pretty king for this, offering a cushioning ideal for long walks and runs alike, while the fabric outer layer provides good breathability. There’s also a pretty huge discount if you just happen to need a fresh pair to store at the office now you’re back there.

Price: £19.60 (was £43.95)
Deal ends: November 29

Read more
Buy now
Mountain Warehouse Adventurer Boots
© Mountain Warehouse/Amazon

Mountain Warehouse Adventurer Boots

Love stomping on big London treks? Like, walking half the river levels of hike? Well then, you’ll need some decent wheels won't you. Yes, you will. These boots from Mountain Warehouse will see you through beer mile and trekking up Highgate Hill alike. Should you then meander through the woodlands, those deep soles will make sure you’re not sliding about the place, and there’s a cushioned footbed for comfort. Nothing worse than walking into the post-walk pub with a muddy bum and blisters, is there.

Price: £24.49 (was £45.95)
Deal ends: November 29

Read more
Buy now
Dr Martens 1460 Archive Boots
© Dr Martens/End Clothing

Dr Martens 1460 Archive Boots

They’re not from London, but name a more iconic shoe than the Dr Marten? From Carnaby’s Mods to Soho’s punks to the Libertine wannabes of Camden. They’re all kitted out with Dr Martens. Subcultures aside though, there’s just a lot to love (especially after you’ve broken them in). They’re incredibly comfortable, and durable beyond belief – lasting years and years with ease. So really, you know exactly what they are, they’re more common in London than spotty dresses. The reason we’re slotting these in here is they’re just ever-so-slightly different to the standard boots you’ll see people wearing, and they’re on sale for black Friday, so why not! Even if your current pair see you through the 2020s.

Price: £119 (was £159)
Deal ends: Until stocks last

Read more
Buy now
Clarks Originals Desert Boots
© Clarks/Farfetch

Clarks Originals Desert Boots

Somerset, that’s where Clarks started out. However, they’ve gone on to be a quintessential British brand. And sure, you might have shelved them as a school shoe, but actually they’re back in vogue. Take a walk around Covent Garden these days and you’ll see men in desert boots, nice ones too, they were made by Clarks. These suede boots are known for their comfort, ideal for walking around the baking concrete of the city. They’ll keep you snug in the winter too, just watch out for the rain (perfect for those cosy pub trips).

Price: £93 (was £186)
Deal ends: Until stocks last

Read more
Buy now
