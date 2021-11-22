Before we go any further, know that this Olay eye gel won’t work miracles, so don’t expect to wake up looking ten years younger. What it will do, however, is leave you feeling and looking refreshed in the mornings. The way they do this is with a combination of peptides (anti-inflammatories), niacinamide (a form of vitamin B) and cucumber extract that hydrates the skin via a cooling gel that also helps to reduce puffiness. In fact, you may even want to stick it in the fridge for an extra hit of cool. The gel absorbs quickly and is best applied to clean, make-up free skin.
Price: £10.71 (was £25)
Deal ends: November 29