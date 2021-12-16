London
Samsung Galaxy Buds
Argos

The best Bluetooth earbuds to buy right now

These headphones will have you listening to songs and podcasts like never before

Georgia Evans
Written by
Georgia Evans
Earbuds are so much more than just a passing trend. They're a fashion statement, they're a way of staying connected, they're a way of life. No longer a luxury item, these come in a variety of different prices. Whether you fancy splashing out on top-of-the-range models or you're happy to keep things cheap and cheerful, we've got the headphones for you. Explore a variety of different makes and models, boasting noise cancelling, music modes and long-lasting battery life. Crank up the volume on your favourite albums, radio shows and podcasts with our pick of the very best earbuds available to buy right now. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Sony WF-1000XM4
Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4

These are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market right now. Take your commute to new levels with exceptionally crisp sound, blocking out noisy conversations on the tube, the honking horns of taxis and any other city earaches that get in the way of your listening. Perfect for everyday use, these have a battery life of 24 hours, they’re water-resistant and they have voice assistant capabilities. Plus, the top-of-the-range microphone makes sure you’re always ready for a surprise phone call. 

Nura NuraTrue
Amazon

Nura NuraTrue

These headphones from Nura can be custom-tuned to your taste, so you can really crank up the heavy metal tunes when you just want to let loose and headbang until your neck aches. More of a hip-hop head? There’s immersive bass, giving you richness, depth and bounce to all the classic tunes you may be craving. On top of it, there’s active noise cancellation that will help to block out everything but the music. Plus there are touch buttons that allow you to skip tracks, check social media notifications and control the volume with ease. 

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay
Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay

Perfect for life on the go, these in-ear headphones from Bang & Olufsen are equipped with Qi wireless charging and have a touch interface allowing you to control the way you listen with simple taps. If you’ve got a long journey, these will do you good as they’ve got a full 16 hours of playtimes, with three full charges in the wireless charging case – which is a sleek leather design with a high-end feel. And of course, you can count on this brand for a rich sound of the highest quality, it may just change the way you hear your favourite songs.

New Apple AirPods
Amazon

New Apple AirPods

Love asking Siri all of life’s burning questions? Then you need a pair of Apple AirPods. An OG in the earbud scene, these bad boys can be effortlessly set up, allow for up to 30 hours of listening and have top-quality surround sound. You’ll be able to listen with crystal clear audio that has dynamic head tracking and an adaptive EQ that tunes the music to you. They’re even sweat and water resistant because you can never expect what London’s weather systems have in store for you. If you collect Apple products, you can easily share audio between two sets of ‘pods on your devices.

Bose QuietComfort
Amazon

Bose QuietComfort

There’s signature noise-cancelling technology, producing clear audio and heavy basslines with silence all around, making for somewhat of an immersive experience. This can even be customised through the dedicated app. As other models also allow, there are touch controls on the buds themselves and a nifty little case that’ll charge them up once you’ve exhausted the 12-hours playback time.

Sennheiser Momentum
John Lewis

Sennheiser Momentum

Sennheiser Momentum will fit comfortably while blasting stereo sound straight into your ears. Expect to hear layers of bass, mids and trebles, all made clearer with noise cancellation. If you want to stay aware of your surroundings? There’s a Transparent Hearing feature for that. There’s an ergonomic fit, with weather resistance and durability. You’ve also got customisable controls that make use of your Siri or Google Assistant. This all comes topped off with long-lasting battery life, making it a really good all-rounder.

Beats Studio Buds
John Lewis

Beats Studio Buds

You really can’t talk about headphones without including Beats. And you know what? They don’t just look good, they work well. The hugely popular brand has branched out into earbuds, and these are their smallest ones to date. With active noise-cancelling and cross-compatibility for Android and iPhone users alike, there’s a bunch of different noise-cancelling modes so you can always adjust them to whatever you’re doing. You don’t have volume control on the buds themselves, but they make up for it with top-quality sound.

JLab GO Air
Argos

JLab GO Air

These are the cheapest options on our list for just under £20, making them a brilliant gift idea. While they’re low on price, they don’t compromise too much on quality (of course they’re not as flashy as some of the others). Offering over 20 hours of playtime, these feature touch control and the ability to control each headphone independently. You’ve also got the chance to choose sound modes to match your personal preference, including a bass booster setting for when you want to let loose and dance like nobody's watching.

Audio Technica ATH-CKS5TW
Audio Technica

Audio Technica ATH-CKS5TW

If you’re an audiophile, Audio Technica will be a familiar brand to you. These wireless earbuds champion top-quality Japanese sound engineering and design, so expect crystal clear sound and rumbling bass lines when you’re blasting your favourite tracks. Coming in an all-black colour scheme, these have an equally chic 45 hours of continuous play, which is around 770 songs – perfect for when you’re travelling. Plus, the clear voice technology means you’ll be heard even when you’ve got disruption around you.

Samsung Galaxy Buds
Argos

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung seems to really be stuck on the idea of immersive sound because they’ve got a two-way dynamic speaker which allows you to hear every detail. Of course, you’re able to shut out the outside world with noise cancellation, and you’ve got ambient controls allowing you to decide how much you let in, so you can turn it down if you need to, Plus, the three built-in microphones mean you’re always ready to pick up the phones, as they block out noise while focusing on your voice – but that doesn’t mean you have to answer.

