These headphones will have you listening to songs and podcasts like never before

Earbuds are so much more than just a passing trend. They're a fashion statement, they're a way of staying connected, they're a way of life. No longer a luxury item, these come in a variety of different prices. Whether you fancy splashing out on top-of-the-range models or you're happy to keep things cheap and cheerful, we've got the headphones for you. Explore a variety of different makes and models, boasting noise cancelling, music modes and long-lasting battery life. Crank up the volume on your favourite albums, radio shows and podcasts with our pick of the very best earbuds available to buy right now.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.