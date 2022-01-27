Given that we’ve all been cooped up for the best part of two years, it’s hardly surprising to discover that sex toy sales have skyrocketed. In the first month alone of lockdown, sales more than doubled, according to Insider, and Ann Summers reported selling a whopping 800 percent more bondage paddles to Brits during 2020 than the previous year. So, with Valentine’s Day well and truly on the way, we know what you kinky lot are after. That’s why we’ve been going gangbusters through the seemingly endless list of toys with which to pleasure – be it personal or for a partner – and selected some of the sexiest additions to any date night. Light the candles, dust off your best moves and pick your perfect item for a knee trembling, headboard rattling Valentine’s night to remember.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.