sexy couple
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best sex toys to buy online now

Saint Val is on the way, so get ready to play

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
Given that we’ve all been cooped up for the best part of two years, it’s hardly surprising to discover that sex toy sales have skyrocketed. In the first month alone of lockdown, sales more than doubled, according to Insider, and Ann Summers reported selling a whopping 800 percent more bondage paddles to Brits during 2020 than the previous year. So, with Valentine’s Day well and truly on the way, we know what you kinky lot are after. That’s why we’ve been going gangbusters through the seemingly endless list of toys with which to pleasure – be it personal or for a partner – and selected some of the sexiest additions to any date night. Light the candles, dust off your best moves and pick your perfect item for a knee trembling, headboard rattling Valentine’s night to remember.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best sex toys

It takes two
© We-Vibe

It takes two

There’s something to satisfy everyone in the We-Vibe Date Night Set, which comes with a Nova 2 rabbit and Pivot vibrating cock ring. The former provides stimulation of both the clitoris and G-spot, while the latter offers longer-lasting erections with a little extra buzz for both. There are ten rumble modes to play with – changed via the toy or the free We-Connect app, which can be controlled from anywhere (one way to spice up a long-distance relationship). The Nova 2 also has a travel lock, to avoid any accidental turn-ons while you’re on the move.

Read more
Buy now
For him
© Lelo/Amazon

For him

If you’ve not done any, erm, back door play before, you’d be brave to dive straight in with the Lelo Hugo. (but hey, no judgement). If, however, you’ve already given the likes of anal beads and butt plugs a go, then this prostate massager is the perfect next step. It has two vibrating heads – one to stimulate the prostate and the other for the base of the perineum – both of which can be controlled via the bluetooth remote control. There are six vibration settings to explore and it’s waterproof, so you can get wet and wild in the shower.

Read more
Buy now
For her
© Lelo/Amazon

For her

Like the Hugo, the Lelo Tiani 2 also comes with a bluetooth remote – controlled by your hands or a partner’s. It’s also double-headed, providing vibration both inside and out. The discreet u-shape is made to fit alongside a dildo or a penis (and the rest of the fella) for added stimulation. In fact, an added bonus is that the clitoris sends vibrations up the shaft of aforementioned fella and penis. There are eight stimulation modes, it’s waterproof up to a meter, rechargeable (although the remote takes batteries) and comes with a satin bag to keep it in.

Read more
Buy now
Straight up with a twist
© Lovehoney

Straight up with a twist

Whether you’re hetero, lesbian, gay, bi, trans or one of many other sexual orientations, it’s handy to have a trusty vibrator in the drawer. In fact, you probably already have one, which is why we’ve plumped for something silly instead: Lovehoney’s Clone-a-Willy moulding kit. It won’t be for everyone, as you need a penis to work with, but for some couples this will make for a fun-fuelled session. Plus, you get a vibrator of your favourite penis at the end. What’s not to like? They come in six colours, including three flesh tones, and you can get extra moulding powder, should you want more than one…

Read more
Buy now
Anywhere, any time
© We-Vibe/Amazon

Anywhere, any time

A compact bullet vibrator is another essential for any flourishing sex life. This We-Vibe Tango is not only sized perfectly for travelling (you never know when the mood will strike), but it’ll liven up foreplay a treat. Explore your bodies with it, try running the smooth tip along in the inside of thighs or around nipples. It has eight vibration modes, is waterproof and comes with a starter sachet of lube, along with a satin pouch and magnetic charging cable. One full charge will last up to two hours and it’ll alert you when it’s running low, so you’ll hopefully finish before it does.

Read more
Buy now
The whole shebang
© Lovehoney

The whole shebang

Want to seriously spice things up in the bedroom but not sure where to start? Allow us to introduce the Lovehoney All You Need bondage kit. It’s great for bondage first-timers who want to try a bunch of kinky stuff, but don’t want to spend hours trawling the web (and spend a pretty penny while you’re at it). This 20-piece kit comes with a blindfold, rubber flogger, ball gag, clit clamp, various vibrators, cuffs and even an under-mattress restraint system – among many other sexy accessories. You’ll be in sensory overload heaven before you know it.

Read more
Buy now
