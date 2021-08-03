Lily Allen makes her West End debut in this new chiller from the writer of ‘The Battersea Poltergeist’

A weird side effect of the horrors of the last 18 months or so is that the summer theatre season is shaping up to be way busier than normal - usually the West End is pretty dead in August, but a thrilling combination of pent up demand, no Edinburgh Fringe in the traditional sense, and several major theatres being temporarily vacant has created what’s shaping up to be the busiest theatre summer in memory.

The latest big-name announcement is ‘2:22 - A Ghost Story’, a (duh) ghost story starring Lily Allen in her West End debut, written by Danny Robins of hugely successful supernatural podcast ‘The Battersea Poltergeist’. Matthew Dunster’s production stars Allen as Jenny, who moves into a new home with her husband Sam (Hadley Fraser) and becomes convinced it’s haunted. Lauren (Julia Chan) and Ben (Jake Wood) play their friends who come round to dinner one fateful night - the truth will be revealed at… 2:22!

Horror thrillers not called ‘The Woman in Black’ don’t tend to have a great pedigree in the West End, but this is a genuinely intriguing prospect, and certainly something worth looking out for in what’s normally the sleepiest theatre month of the year.