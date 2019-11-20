Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right 4000 Miles

Theatre, Drama Old Vic , Waterloo Monday April 6 2020 - Saturday May 23 2020
Timothée Chalamet, 2019, Old Vic 4000 Miles
Photograph: Gabriel Goldberg

Timothée Chalamet makes his UK stage debut opposite Eileen Atkins at the Old Vic in 2020

Holy heck! It’s only the UK stage debut for that there Timothée Chalamet, horrifyingly gifted young heartthrob young US star of – if you’ve been hiding under a rock or something – ‘Call Me By Your Name’, ‘The King’ et al. He’ll be paired with venerable Brit great Eileen Atkins to star in the Old Vic’s major revival of Amy Herzog’s ‘4000 Miles’, which follows 91-year-old grandmother Vera as she spends a month living with her hippyish grandson Leo in her West Village apartment. Warchus himself will direct. 

Public booking opens Tuesday December 3.

Venue name: Old Vic
Venue website: ticketing.timeout.com/venue/old-vic-theatre
Venue phone: 0844 871 7628
Address: 103 The Cut
Waterloo Rd
London
SE1 8NB
Transport: Tube: Waterloo; Rail: Waterloo
Price: £tbc

