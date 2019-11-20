4000 Miles
Time Out says
Timothée Chalamet makes his UK stage debut opposite Eileen Atkins at the Old Vic in 2020
Holy heck! It’s only the UK stage debut for that there Timothée Chalamet, horrifyingly gifted young heartthrob young US star of – if you’ve been hiding under a rock or something – ‘Call Me By Your Name’, ‘The King’ et al. He’ll be paired with venerable Brit great Eileen Atkins to star in the Old Vic’s major revival of Amy Herzog’s ‘4000 Miles’, which follows 91-year-old grandmother Vera as she spends a month living with her hippyish grandson Leo in her West Village apartment. Warchus himself will direct.
Public booking opens Tuesday December 3.
Details
|Venue name:
|Old Vic
|Venue website:
|ticketing.timeout.com/venue/old-vic-theatre
|Venue phone:
|0844 871 7628
|Address:
|
103 The Cut
Waterloo Rd
London
SE1 8NB
|Transport:
|Tube: Waterloo; Rail: Waterloo
|Price:
|£tbc
Dates And Times
Users say
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...