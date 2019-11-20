Timothée Chalamet makes his UK stage debut opposite Eileen Atkins at the Old Vic in 2020

Holy heck! It’s only the UK stage debut for that there Timothée Chalamet, horrifyingly gifted young heartthrob young US star of – if you’ve been hiding under a rock or something – ‘Call Me By Your Name’, ‘The King’ et al. He’ll be paired with venerable Brit great Eileen Atkins to star in the Old Vic’s major revival of Amy Herzog’s ‘4000 Miles’, which follows 91-year-old grandmother Vera as she spends a month living with her hippyish grandson Leo in her West Village apartment. Warchus himself will direct.

Public booking opens Tuesday December 3.