Louise Redknapp stars as Dolly Parton’s musical hits the West End

This Dolly Parton-penned musical adaptation of her hit 1980 film has been kicking about in verious forms for a while now: it briefly ran on Broadway back in 2009, and toured the UK in 2012. Finally, a decade after its New York run, ‘9 to 5’ will go into the West End in 2019, in a production starring Louise Redknapp, Brian Conley, Amber Davies and Natalie McQueen.

The story of a trio of female office employees getting their own back on their letchy male boss, it does have the air of something resonant with the #MeToo era, though by all accounts Patricia Resnick’s book is pretty lightweight and slapstick.

By-the-by don’t go expecting to hear ‘Jolene’. It’s not a Parton jukebox musical: most of the songs are originals she wrote specifically for the show, the obvious exception being the gloriously bubbly title song, lifted from the film.

Tickets go on sale Tue Sep 18 at noon.