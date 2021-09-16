Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol

Theatre, Drama Alexandra Palace , Alexandra Palace Friday November 26 2021 - Sunday January 9 2022
Mark Gatiss, A Christmas Carol, 2020

Time Out says

Mark Gatiss adapts and stars in this spooky new version of the Charles Dickens classic

Come Yuletide, London theatres absolutely love putting on versions of Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’: there were three major productions staged last year, and that was in the middle of a frickin’ pandemic that closed them all.

Naturally, they all had to shut, but the enthusiasm was there. One staging that wisely decided early on to delay by a year is this one, adapted by that connoisseur of the ghost story Mark Gatiss. He’ll star in it himself as Jacob Marley, the deceased former business partner to literature’s most iconic miser, Ebeneezer Scrooge (which suggests a bigger role for Marley than usual). Veteran stage actor Nicholas Farrell will take on the role of Scrooge in Adam Penford’s production, which will play a Christmas season at the non-more-atmospheric Alexandra Palace Theatre following its premiere in Nottingham.

Posted:

Details
Event website: http://christmascarolonstage.co.uk
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Alexandra Palace
Address: Alexandra Palace Way
London
N22 7AY
Transport: Tube: Wood Green
Price: £8.50-£45

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers