Mark Gatiss adapts and stars in this spooky new version of the Charles Dickens classic

Come Yuletide, London theatres absolutely love putting on versions of Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’: there were three major productions staged last year, and that was in the middle of a frickin’ pandemic that closed them all.

Naturally, they all had to shut, but the enthusiasm was there. One staging that wisely decided early on to delay by a year is this one, adapted by that connoisseur of the ghost story Mark Gatiss. He’ll star in it himself as Jacob Marley, the deceased former business partner to literature’s most iconic miser, Ebeneezer Scrooge (which suggests a bigger role for Marley than usual). Veteran stage actor Nicholas Farrell will take on the role of Scrooge in Adam Penford’s production, which will play a Christmas season at the non-more-atmospheric Alexandra Palace Theatre following its premiere in Nottingham.