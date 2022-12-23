London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘A Christmas Carol-ish’ review

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Soho Theatre, Soho
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
A Christmas Carol-ish, Soho Theatre, 2022
Photo: Matt Crockett
Advertising

Time Out says

5 out of 5 stars

A hysterical deconstruction of seasonal stagings of ‘A Christmas Carol’ from Mr Swallow aka Nick Mohammed

Among a welter of sometimes hamfisted, sometimes magical, adaptations of Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ in London this year (currently 11 and counting), the one at Soho Theatre is a real breath of fresh wintry air. Cos it’s not really an adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’.

On the pretext of the Dickens Estate not granting him the rights to the story, self-styled ‘Yorkshire Pudding’ Mr Swallow (comedian Nick Mohammed as seen in ‘Ted Lasso’) is forced to replace Scrooge with Santa, Jacob Marley with an elf and everyone else, including Rudolph Hess the reindeer, with paid-by-the line sidekick Jonathan. There are constant interruptions from P&O Ferries singer Rochelle (Sarah Hadland), who’s waiting for a call from Lloyd Webber, some mountaineering, and the birth of Jesus interrupted by a song about a woman in a relationship with a 25-stone turkey.

If this all sounds a bit ‘adult panto’, fret ye not. There are no references to chemsex or Matt Hancock. You can take the bigger kids along, no problem. It’s more a deconstruction of the seasonal ritual of the stage version of ‘A Christmas Carol’. Mohammed goes full Count Arthur Strong with his Scrooge – ‘But fateful schpiiiiirrrrriiiitttt’. When the ghost of Elf Marley warns him ‘You will be haunted by three spirits’, Scrooge/Santa asks, ‘Can I just check: does that include you?’ Tiny Tim is dispensed with entirely, the cast are confused by the space-time continuum of the flashback sequences and whether Angela Lansbury has died in the future, and there is good use of ‘Christmas Carol’ prop du jour, the Victorian front door on wheels.

‘A Christmas Carol-ish…’ could have been horrendously Footlights, but Mohammed, Hadland, David Elms, Kieran Hodgson can all really act, dance and sing. Hodgson’s performance in German of ‘Stille Nacht is both lovely and inexplicably hilarious. Topically, Mr Swallow’s Santa is obsessed with cutting staff costs and outsourcing, trampling on presents like Boris at a toddler’s party, and, really, if you’re ever going to mash up Santa and Scrooge on the London stage, this is the year to do it. They’re doing three performances a day on some dates, so they will be properly bloody knackered by the end of it. Fair play to them. Go and see it.

Should be compulsory Christmas afternoon TV viewing.

Chris Waywell
Written by
Chris Waywell

Details

Address:
Soho Theatre
21 Dean St
London
W1D 3NE
Contact:
www.sohotheatre.com
Transport:
Tube: Tottenham Court Rd
Price:
£15-£37. Runs 1hr 20min

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!