A Christmas Carol review

Rhys Ifans stars in an enjoyably excessive take on Dickens' time-honoured crimbo classic

The Old Vic’s take on Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ works so hard to win your affection that I imagine director Matthew Warchus would wait outside and hand you a puppy afterwards if he thought it would help you have a good time.

It is the Coldplay of festive theatre: big, bright and smiling, potentially a little shallow, but just overwhelmingly winsome.

An almost operatically full-tilt Rhys Ifans is great fun as literature’s most famous miser, but he’s not always terribly well served by Jack Thorne’s adaptation, which often elevates Dickens’s text above Dickens’s story.

A festively-shod chorus gleefully chants out relatively arcane bits of the original novella. But the story rattles along at a breakneck pace and there is little evidence put forwards for Scrooge’s unpleasantness; the impression is of a damaged man, not a nasty one. Considering Dickens basically invented the modern tear-jerker with ‘A Christmas Carol’, it’s not especially emotionally engaging. There’s the sense that in order to keep things fresh, Thorne and Warchus have been reluctant to fully indulge the sentimentality of a story that's defined by it.

Nonetheless, the booming Ifans pours in his heart and soul, and the rest of the ensemble is colourful and entertaining, particularly the brilliant young actor Erin Doherty, who injects some grounding naturalism as Scrooge’s lost love Belle. The story zips past in a blur, but it's not like we don't know it already (and Thorne knows we know it).

It’s all heroically pepped up by Warchus and his team, who turn in a real spectacle. He directs as if it were a mega budget West End musical: carols! Chains! Snow! Free mince pies!

Then he hits really the nuclear button: the last 15 minutes or so are basically Christmas as total theatre. After Scrooge wakes up a changed man, the production goes delightfully mad, like a pantomime, but much more so. I don’t really want to give too much away, but by way of a taster: at one point Brussels sprouts rain down on us. On individual parachutes. And it’s not the most over the top thing that happens.

If there are such things as ‘A Christmas Carol’ purists, they will probably freak out a bit. Hell, I freaked out a bit. It is crass. It is is gaudy. It is lurid. It is fun. It is Christmas.