A German Life
Maggie Smith returns to the stage to star as Joseph Goebbels's secretary Brunhilde Pomsel
Aged 84, Maggie Smith is perhaps as big a screen star as she's ever been. But most of us assumed that she was done with the stage – it’s been years, and many a peer of hers has quite reasonably bailed out on the boards for good as they've hit their ninth decade. But no: Smith returns to Nicholas Hytner’s star magnet Bridge Theatre to star in ‘A German Life’, a new one-woman play by the veteran playwright Christopher Hampton about Brunhilde Pomsel, Joseph Goebbels's secretary, who only testified about her experience working for him shortly before her death in 2017. The text is taken from those testimonies. Jonathan Kent directs, with design by Anna Fleischle.
Tickets go on public sale 10am Feb 26.
|Venue name:
|Bridge Theatre
|Address:
|
Bridge Theatre
One Tower Bridge
London
SE1 2SD
|Price:
|£15-£90
-
- Bridge Theatre £15-£90
-
- Bridge Theatre £15-£90
-
- Bridge Theatre £15-£90
-
- Bridge Theatre £15-£90
-
- Bridge Theatre £15-£90
-
- Bridge Theatre £15-£90
-
- Bridge Theatre £15-£90
-
- Bridge Theatre £15-£90
-
- Bridge Theatre £15-£90
-
- Bridge Theatre £15-£90
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...