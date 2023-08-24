Time Out says

Spoilers purists should abort now, as it’s pointless to try and write about Sam Holcroft’s magnificently mischievous satire ‘A Mirror’ without revealing that it is not – as is initially suggested – some sort of immersive wedding experience.

It soon turns out that the ceremony we’re attending is a total sham, the front for an unlicensed dramatic performance, which is taking place under the regime radar in some nonspecific totalitarian society.

Once an attending government official leaves – satisfied it’s all kosher – the bride, groom, celebrant and best man reveal themselves to be actors. They promptly launch into a drama about the struggles between Čelik (Jonny Lee Miller), the ambitious number two at the regime’s culture ministry, and Adem (Micheal Ward), a soldier turned garage mechanic who has submitted a play for the ministry’s approval.

Amusingly played by Miller with a sort of manic, Ade Edmonton-style energy, Čelik is a regime apparatchik who believes that he’s doing a service to the arts in his country by guiding talented young writers through the steps needed to make work that’s deemed acceptable for public distribution.

The taciturn Adem is a sort of savant: he has a photographic memory and a drolly funny lack of comprehension of drama. His plays are literal verbatim transcripts of things he’s overheard – something that at first amuses Čelik, but leaves him increasingly aghast as Adem submits ever more inappropriate new works. Also thrown into the mix is Tanya Reynolds’s terminally awkward aide Mei (Tanya Reynolds), and later on Geoffrey Streatfeild’s Bax, a once gifted playwright whose work has declined after throwing his lot in with Čelik and the regime, enjoying celebrity status and license to behave like a toxic dickhead.

The joy of Holcroft’s play is that it’s subversive on so many levels. On the one hand, it’s a darkly comic yarn about the absurdity of tyrants who flatter themselves that they’re patrons of the arts - you could clearly read it as effectively being about Belarus or Russia or China, or the censoriousness of our own culture wars.

But that’s… a bit of a boring way of looking at it.

Another take is that it’s a deliciously thorny skewering of art in general, and its compulsive need to tell tidied-up stories about real life in lieu of the messiness of real life.

Yet another is that it’s simply on some level taking the piss out of the absurdity of writing and performing a play.

The most fun take, I think, is that it’s an incendiary allegory for the cravenness of the British arts establishment, with Čelik standing in for the numerous gatekeepers – be they individual theatres or Arts Council England – and Bax the avatar for the untouchable middle-aged white guys whose careers are protected at all costs, with Adem the gifted young writer of colour whose revolutionary methods are treated with first indulgence and then alarm when he oversteps the mark.

In some ways ‘A Mirror’ feels like a spiritual twin to Ella Hickson’s explosive 2018 Almeida show ‘The Writer’, which took kamikaze aim at abusive power structures within the theatre industry.

It’s not quite as intense. While I think it’s fair to say it can very easily be read as a broadside at ACE etc, that’s clearly not what it’s explicitly about. Rather it’s a mordantly funny comedy about the essential moral vacuousness of censorship. And it’s dispatched with great wit in a puckish production from Jeremy Herrin – it’s safe to say the we’re-pretending-we’re-at-a-wedding conceit resurfaces - with an excellent cast. Big-name Miller is great as the excruciating Čelik, but Reynolds low-key steals the show as the hopelessly nervous Mei.

As dystopias go, ‘A Mirror’ is on the less harrowing side; there’s a reason ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ wasn’t about arts subsidy. But as a work of subversive mischief, ‘A Mirror’ is a triumph, a gloriously ballsy biting of the hand that feeds, which builds to a bravura final scene that suggests totalitarianism can almost entirely be boiled down to men who have a fear of being laughed at.