Reviving a drama about a nuclear war might seem dangerously on the nose in March 2022, but actually that’s the bit of Dennis Kelly’s 2005 play that’s the least disturbing. All you need to know in that respect is that as ‘After the End’ begins, awkward nerd Mark (Nick Blood) and his popular coworker Louise (Amaka Okafor) are cooped up in an old nuclear fallout shelter. It actually came with Mark’s flat, which is handy, because there appears to have been a nuclear bombing. They don’t actually know what’s happened: the play being from the era it’s from, Mark’s suspicion is that it’s ‘somebody with a beard’. But the point is, they’re here now, and they’re stuck.

Other things that have happened since ‘After the End’ premiered at the Bush Theatre are the blockbuster success of the films ‘Room’ and ‘10 Cloverfield Lane’. The genre of creepy guy and spunky woman locked up in a confined space together is not vast, but it had a moment in the sun in the mid-’10s, in a way that makes some of ‘After the End’s plot twists feel familiar. Kelly’s exploration of gaslighting and toxic masculinity also must have been somewhat ahead of its time when it premiered, but less so now.

Nonetheless, this is a fine, tense production from Lindsay Turner, and there is a subtle absurdist humour to it that perhaps holds it back from being quite as gruelling as one might theoretically expect. It is still pretty gruelling. At first Mark and Louise are essentially friends, united by the situation, idly discussing office gossip, Louise happy for the most part to defer to Mark’s running of their lives on grounds that he seems to be something of a self-taught survival expert (a red flag right there).

But things take a major downward turn when Louise refuses to play Dungeons & Dragons (lol, but also: red flag) with Mark: it’s their only entertainment, and in his placid nerd way, Mark simply decrees Louise should have less food to eat until she joins in. That this doesn’t result in an immediate collapse in their friendship is testament to the subtle comedy at play - not tastelessly so, but enough for the (still pretty short) play to take its time descending to its inevitably grimmer depths. However, things do inevitably deteriorate into violence and abuse as Mark tries to enforce his will on Louise.

Again, the idea that a gentle nerd could turn out to be a violent misogynist is perhaps something approaching a cliche in 2022. But the final scene remains startling, as the two confront each other again sometime after the earlier events, in a haunting display of ambivalence, their numbness more horrifying than overt pain or rage.

It’s finely acted: throughout Blood and Okafor give a sense of a complicated but genuine friendship collapsing into ashes. Peter McKintosh’s box set design is minimal but elegant. And Turner directs with her customary character-driven intelligence, and a deft avoidance of gratuitous nastiness. Still, I couldn’t get over the sense that this isn’t really the play’s time: the content is sensitively handled, but there’s a sense, maybe, that it serves to say something about humanity and toxic masculinity that we have had pointed out a lot to us over the last decade. It still works, but I’d be surprised if Kelly would write a play with the same message now. Nonetheless, it’s a gripping and unsettling 90 minutes, and if my criticisms add up to ‘it was ahead of its time 17 years ago, now it’s not’ then that’s hardly damning.