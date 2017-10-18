Albion review

Mike Bartlett’s epic new play is a stately home drama about the future of England

Mike Bartlett’s new play ‘Albion’ works on about five or six levels, some of them exquisitely nuanced, some if them so unsubtle they might have been rejected for a Jason Statham flick.

In a nutshell, ‘Albion’ sees the genre-hopping creator of ‘Doctor Foster’ and ‘King Charles III’ take on the English country house play, as a metaphor for Brexit, with added lurid bits that peak in a scene in which a character rubs soil containing the ashes of her dead husband into her vagina whilst screaming in despair. (I have a nagging feeling this is Not Really A Thing People Do).

Audrey Walters (Victoria Hamilton) is a successful businesswoman – founder of a Cath Kidston/White Company-esque chain of British shops – who has purchased and become obsessed with Albion, a huge country pile whose gardens were an exemplar of 1920s style. She is now determined to restore them to their full glory. Into this she has dragged an array of characters, including her suave-but-naïve daughter Zara (Charlotte Hope); her urbane doormat of a partner Paul (Nicholas Rowe); a hardworking Polish cleaner (Edyta Budnik’s Krystyna); Anna (Vinette Robinson), the grief-stricken livewire partner to Audrey’s late son, who died in Afghanistan; the bemused local villagers; and Katherine (Helen Schlesinger), Audrey’s ‘best friend’ since university, now a successful if rather rootless novelist.

Though the pacing is slow – with director Rupert Goold’s typical razzle dazzle confined mostly to the dramatic scene changes – a lot happens.

At its heart ‘Albion’ is a play about how England isn’t one idea, but many, and how accomodating them all may be an impossible task. Here we see these ideas gently simmer and collide: Audrey’s romantic, self-destructive attachment to a past she never knew; Helen’s charismatic citizen of nowhere with her withering disdain for the strata of society she imagined voted Leave; Paul’s chillaxed liberal; Anna, who feels uncomfortable with the country’s imperial past but can’t get over its recent history; Krystyna, who may be the nation’s efficient, productive future if she’s allowed to stay.

And actually, this is the subtle bit, as Bartlett, Goold and the largely excellent cast smartly distil troubled England down to an elegiac microcosm. It gets under your skin without whacking you over the head, and fuctions as a huan drama, first and foremost. Certainly it doesn’t preach or judge. So you might read the dalliance between Katherine and Zara as emblematic of British youth’s pro-Europeanism. Or you might simply see it as wistful melodrama.

The excellent Hamilton best embodies the play’s qualities – her Audrey is a driven, funny, slightly monstrous figure symptomatic of a certain strand of haughty British egotism. And yet she is caring, and her attributes and qualities don’t translate to any obvious stereotype on the British political spectrum – ‘Albion’ may be about a fragmented nation, but it’s not one so crudely divided as Leave and Remain.

It’s a thoughtful, layered interrogation... that also features some pretty crass stuff. The wildly OTT scene in which Anna rubs soil into her genitalia is such a demented gear change it almost looks like it’s going to herald an actual genre charge; but it turns out to just be a lively way to end the first half, and feels like an uncomfortably male gaze-y idea of female grief (hard to imagine a gender-reversed scene of a man wanking into the soil).

To a lesser extent, and despite the vehicle it provides for superb newcomer Hope (she glows with the brittle confidence of youth), there is a nagging hint of titillation to male writer Bartlett’s decision to make the central romance a scandalous lesbian one.

And while it’s lovely to have a Polish character, I long for the day when we’re not portrayed as humourless workhorses.

Still, Bartlett has always been a writer whose ambition and audacity have led to moments of crassness, while showman Goold certainly knows how to stop a long play about some people having a chat in a garden get dull.

Overripe in places, ‘Albion’ is not in quite the same league as the pair’s last collaboration ‘King Charles III’. But it is, mostly, powerfully bittersweet stuff, in its sighing way as the first major Brexit play.