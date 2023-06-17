London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

All of It

  • Theatre, Experimental
  • Royal Court Theatre, Sloane Square
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
All of It, 2020, Royal Court
Photograph: Wasi DanijuKate O’Flynn
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Kate O’Flynn gives three stunning performances in Alistair McDowall’s wildly inventive monologue trilogy

When Alistair McDowall has a new play, things are good. When he has three, things are even better. His larger canvases – ‘Pomona’, ‘X’, ‘The Glow’ – have brought genre-literate brilliance to theatre, adding a load of heart, and giving audiences something they’ve never seen before. Here he’s working on a smaller scale, with three similar-but-very-different monologues – which he refers to as ‘poems’ – written for actress Kate O’Flynn, who tackles all three spectacularly.

First and weakest is ‘Northleigh, 1940’, directed by Sam Pritchard and sort of a trilogy in itself. It starts with fantasy-infused blank verse (‘death’s obsidian hue’) before flickering to a woman bonding with her dad while lying in their Morrison shelter, before moving into strange free verse.

Pritchard also directs the second piece, ‘In Stereo’: a woman notices a stain on her wall and slowly turns into the wall (maybe?). O’Flynn stalks the stage slowly, staring at the mottled, mouldy green surroundings while her pre-recorded voice narrates and splinters into shards, echoing through different speakers around the theatre.

Third and best is the Vicky Featherstone-directed ‘All Of It’, which ran at the Royal Court on its own in 2020, one big exhalation of a monologue that follows a woman from birth to death. Be warned: it may wring you out. A skittering blast of half-sentences and repeated words, O’Flynn, sitting in darkness on a bar stool like some late night stand up act, babbles, then discovers language, goes to school, has her first kiss, goes to university, gets a job, has a daughter… on and on until the inevitable.

Though only half an hour or so, it feels like much longer - in a very good way - and through it all she barely moves, one hand stays on a handheld mic, the other on her thigh. She brings it to life just through pace and intonation, and it’s astonishing.

The ghost of Samuel Beckett’s here in the spray of McDowall’s rhythmic language that only makes sense in waves and fragments; Alan Bennett too, shades of his Talking Heads in the fine, banal details McDowall infuses into the stories – lone women talking about wallpaper kind of thing.

But it’s all really very much McDowall. Helped by Elliott Griggs’s faint lighting, he excels in stunning stage pictures – the big impression – just as much as the tiny mundane details that give his characters life. And O’Flynn takes it all more than in her stride. She brings out the percussion of McDowall’s words in their more freewheeling moments, and absolute clarity when the narrative takes back over, always keeping humour near the surface.

Of the three, it's the final piece that stands out. It feels like a modern classic, a monologue that could become a showpiece for O’Flynn or other brave performers. This may be all of it, but I want more.  

Written by
Tim Bano

Details

Event website:
royalcourttheatre.com/whats-on/all-of-it/
Address:
Royal Court Theatre
50-51
Sloane Square
London
SW1W 8AS
Transport:
Tube: Sloane Sq
Price:
£12-£49. Runs 1hr 30min

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.