Queer mischief makers Awkward Productions turn in a very unconventional Christmas show. Gwyneth Goes Skiing is a tongue-in-cheek dramatisation/‘dramatisation’ of Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2016 ski slope collision with a retired optometrist from Utah, and the globally scrutinised court case that arose from it earlier this year. Linus Karp stars as Gwynnie, with Joseph Martin as the hapless optometrist Terry Sanderson. Expect extreme seasonal silliness. Strictly 18-plus.
Christmas isn’t just for kids: come the festive season, London’s LGBTQ+ fringes fill up with filthy-minded adult pantomimes that are strictly 18-plus.
We’ve gathered them together here – but also a selction of other shows running over the season of goodwill that aren’t out and out filthy, but simply aren’t aimed at family audiences.
It’s a slightly complicated balance as there are of course dozens of ‘normal’ theatre shows you can see sans children every holiday season: this list ignores regular plays and musicals and focusses on cabaret-style entertainments and – for want of a better term – shows you might go on a big Christmas night out to.
If you’re dicing with Santa’s naughty list this Christmas – this one’s for you!
