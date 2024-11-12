Subscribe
Peter Pan, Phoenix Theatre, 2024
Photo: Tuck Shop
Photo: Tuck Shop

Adult Christmas pantomimes and shows in London

Forget the kids. From 18-plus pantos to cabaret naughtiness, these shows will give you a festive night out, with none of the cliches.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by Andrzej Lukowski
Theatre Editor, UK
Christmas isn’t just for kids: come the festive season, London’s LGBTQ+ fringes fill up with filthy-minded adult pantomimes that are strictly 18-plus. 

We’ve gathered them together here – but also a selction of other shows running over the season of goodwill that aren’t out and out filthy, but simply aren’t aimed at family audiences.

It’s a slightly complicated balance as there are of course dozens of ‘normal’ theatre shows you can see sans children every holiday season: this list ignores regular plays and musicals and focusses on cabaret-style entertainments and – for want of a better term – shows you might go on a big Christmas night out to.

If you’re dicing with Santa’s naughty list this Christmas – this one’s for you!

Adult Christmas shows in London

Gwyneth Goes Skiing

  • Comedy
  • Holloway
Gwyneth Goes Skiing
Gwyneth Goes Skiing
Photo: Awkward Productions

Queer mischief makers Awkward Productions turn in a very unconventional Christmas show.  Gwyneth Goes Skiing is a tongue-in-cheek dramatisation/‘dramatisation’ of Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2016 ski slope collision with a retired optometrist from Utah, and the globally scrutinised court case that arose from it earlier this year. Linus Karp stars as Gwynnie, with Joseph Martin as the hapless optometrist Terry Sanderson. Expect extreme seasonal silliness. Strictly 18-plus.

The Great Christmas Feast

  • Immersive
  • West Kensington
The Great Christmas Feast
The Great Christmas Feast
Photo: The Great Christmas Feast

The Lost Estate’s long-running seasonal show The Great Christmas Feast plunges visitors into Victorian London on Christmas Eve 1843, into the heart of Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol. For the hefty ticket prices you’ll be treated to a performance of the tale, which combines theatre and music, and served up a three-course Victorian feasting menu (think confit duck, terrine and plum pudding ice cream). 

Homo Alone

  • Panto
  • Victoria

Where family pantos tend to play it safe with variants on just a handful of fairy stories, the London adult pantomime scene is a lot more liberated: Jodie Prenger and Bobby Delaney’s Homo Alone is a queer adult spin on timeless kids’ Christmas movie Home Alone

Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper!

  • Panto
  • Covent Garden
Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper!
Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper!
Photo: Danny Kaan

Formerly the festival staple of defunct gay venue Above the Stag, the annual adult panto from Jon Bradfield and Martin Hooper has bloomed at the substantially larger Charing Cross Theatre – it’s probably about the closest the smutty genre has to a prestige flagship show. 

Julia Masli: ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

  • Comedy
  • Character
  • Soho
Julia Masli: ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
Julia Masli: ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
Photo: Kit Oates

This phenomonal clown show-slash-avant garden agony aunt session is back after total selloiut success earlier in the year. It is, in a very real sense, the perfect alternatuve Chrismas night out.

La Clique

  • Circuses
  • Leicester Square
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
La Clique
La Clique
Photo: Jody Hartley

The much loved cabaret spectacular returns for its umpteenth season in London, once again playing in the Spiegeltent in Leicester Square. 

Peter Pan

  • Panto
  • Charing Cross Road
Peter Pan
Peter Pan
Photo: Tuck Shop

Squeezed around performance of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, this adult panto from drag producers Tuck Shop will strike a rather note at the Phoenix Theatre, with Drag Race winner Ginger Johnson starring as Captain Hook, Kitty Scott-Claus, Cheryl Hole and Kate Butch as the Darling children, and more besides. 

Sh!t Actually

  • Comedy
  • Euston
Sh!t Actually
Sh!t Actually
Photograph: Lizzie Coombes

Endlessly inventive duo Sh!t Theatre are putting their own messed-up spin on a love-to-hate (or hate-to-love) movie classic this Christmas – Sh!t Actually is a scathing two woman remake of festive Britflick Love Actually.

Sh!t-Faced Showtime: A Pissedmas Carol

  • Comedy
  • Leicester Square
Sh!t-Faced Showtime: A Pissedmas Carol
Sh!t-Faced Showtime: A Pissedmas Carol

The West End's premier piss artists are taking up residence in Leicester Square Theatre this Christmas, with a musical romp through Dickens' timeless story A Christmas Carol. As ever, one cast member is genuinely drunk. 

Titanique

  • Musicals
  • Piccadilly Circus
Titanique
Titanique
Photo: Chad David Kauf

A sensation on Broadway, this cheerily ludicrous cabaret-style musical asks the – not entirely serious – question ‘but what if we saw the events of James Cameron’s smash hit 1997 film ”Titanic” from the perspective of Celine Dion?’. It begins its open-ended West End run just in time for Christmas party season.

Viola’s Room: A Christmas Tale

  • Immersive
  • Woolwich
Viola's Room: A Christmas Tale
Viola’s Room: A Christmas Tale
Photo: Punchdrunk

For its final month, Punchdrunk’s superb immersive adventure Viola’s Room will get a Christmas makeover – information is a bit scant but we believe it’ll be largely a question of some more festive flourishes to the set and changing the songs for seasonal standards.

Séayoncé's Perky Nativititties

  • Nightlife
  • Cabaret and burlesque
  • Hackney Wick
Séayoncé's Perky Nativititties
Séayoncé's Perky Nativititties
Photo: Yard Theatre

Cult cabaret artist Dan Wye – aka Séayoncé – is on Christmas duties for London’s hippest theatre The Yard with a show in which their alter ego vows to stage history’s most outrageous festive TV special. They’ll be joined by Robyn Herfellow as Leslie-Ann, Séayoncé’s murderous, man-hating pianist.

A Sherlock Carol

  • Drama
  • Regent’s Park
A Sherlock Carol
A Sherlock Carol
Photo by Danny Kaan

You get the feeling that writer/director Mark Shanahan really likes Sherlock Holmes and isn’t that into Dickens in this cult US mash-up, returning for its third festive season at the Marylebone Theatre.

Snow White

  • Panto
  • Vauxhall
Snow White
Snow White

This long-running adult festive show – which used to be called Snow White and the Seven Poofs – returns for another Christmas of rude flirty fun and frolics. 

Wolfed

  • Panto
  • Vauxhall
Wolfed
Wolfed
Photo: RVT

Following Tossed, Cracked, Pricked, Slipped, Rubbed and Goosed, the RVT’s annual monosyllabic adult panto is back with Wolfed, which you might well have guessed is a spin on the Little Red Riding Hood story. 

