Christmas isn’t just for kids: come the festive season, London’s LGBTQ+ fringes fill up with filthy-minded adult pantomimes that are strictly 18-plus.

We’ve gathered them together here – but also a selction of other shows running over the season of goodwill that aren’t out and out filthy, but simply aren’t aimed at family audiences.

It’s a slightly complicated balance as there are of course dozens of ‘normal’ theatre shows you can see sans children every holiday season: this list ignores regular plays and musicals and focusses on cabaret-style entertainments and – for want of a better term – shows you might go on a big Christmas night out to.

If you’re dicing with Santa’s naughty list this Christmas – this one’s for you!

