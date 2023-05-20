London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Animal

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Park Theatre, Finsbury Park
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Animal, Park Theatre, 2023
Photo: Piers Foley
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Hard-hitting but wildly entertaining comedy about the fraught dating life of David, a gay man with cerebral palsy

Jon Bradfield’s new play about a disabled man’s dating life covers a lot of serious subjects. Bias (conscious and unconscious), consent, virtue signalling, accessibility issues, body dysmorphia… they all get a look in.

But ultimately, ‘Animal’ is a zippy, poignant play about wanking. And it’s great.

The story has been co-created with Josh Hepple, who has cerebral palsy, and follows David (Christopher John-Slater) a young, gay bloke with cerebral palsy. He lives with his generous, caring flatmate Jill (Amy Loughton, more later) and is assisted by an optimistic, struggling actor called Derek (Matt Ayleigh, sensational hair). What David lacks in conventional mobility he makes up for in better-than-average dick pics. ‘Animal’ follows him as he negotiates the unforgiving and relentless world of app dating.

Disregard all your assumptions about what such a play might entail. The combination of Bradfield’s propulsive, fat-free dialogue and Slater-John’s brooding, hormone-charged performance ensure that ‘Animal’ never drags, preaches or befuddles. Yes, it’s hard-hitting, but Bronagh Lagan's lively production feels more like a feature-length, live episode of an award-winning sitcom. A really good one.

The set, designed by Gregor Donnelly, does exactly what you want it to do, embellishing the drama with a satisfying amount of eye-catching pizzazz while never diminishing the work done by the cast. Among the supporting players, Loughton deserves significant praise for her arrestingly dignified portrayal of Jill. A performer of obvious strength and versatility, Loughton turns a character that could have felt cypher-ish into an undeniable moral linchpin.

If the above sounds appealing, I urge you to go and check out this punchy play. In a world that’s increasingly held static by the stultifying effects of identity politics, it’s marvellous to find something that deals with so many Big and Important themes in such a breezy, confident way.

Joe Mackertich
Written by
Joe Mackertich

Details

Address:
Park Theatre
Clifton Terrace
London
N4 3JP
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Finsbury Park; Rail: Finsbury Park
Price:
£22.50-£44.50. Runs 2hr 30min

Dates and times

19:30Park Theatre £22.50-£44.50. Runs 2hr 30min
19:30Park Theatre £22.50-£44.50. Runs 2hr 30min
15:00Park Theatre £22.50-£44.50. Runs 2hr 30min
19:30Park Theatre £22.50-£44.50. Runs 2hr 30min
19:30Park Theatre £22.50-£44.50. Runs 2hr 30min
15:00Park Theatre £22.50-£44.50. Runs 2hr 30min
19:30Park Theatre £22.50-£44.50. Runs 2hr 30min
19:30Park Theatre £22.50-£44.50. Runs 2hr 30min
19:30Park Theatre £22.50-£44.50. Runs 2hr 30min
19:30Park Theatre £22.50-£44.50. Runs 2hr 30min
Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.