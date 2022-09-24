London
Antigone

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Regent’s Park
Time Out says

Inua Ellams adapts Sophocles‘s ancient tragedy

For ages now Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre seasons have started with a ‘serious’ play and ended with the big musical. Well, things have been modestly shaken up for the endlessly charming theatre’s ninetieth birthday season, which starts with one big musical (‘Legally Blonde’), continues with another big musical (‘101 Dalmations’) and winds up with poet and playwright Inua Ellams’s new spin on Sophocles’s intense tragedy ‘Antigone’, a pretty heavy note to round things off, that will entirely run in chillier September. His last adaptation, the National Theatre’s ‘Three Sisters’ was pretty high concept, relocating the action to ‘60s Nigeria. Whether he takes similar liberties with Sophocles’s story about a young princess's defiant burial of her brother’s body against city law is to be seen. But it should be a blast however he goes about it.

Details

Address:
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Inner Circle
Regent's Park
London
NW1 4NR
Contact:
ticketing.timeout.com/venue/regents-park-open-air-theatre
0844 826 4242
Transport:
Tube: Baker St
Price:
£25-£55, £12.50-£22.50 concs
Opening hours:
Check website for show times

