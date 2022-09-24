Time Out says

For ages now Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre seasons have started with a ‘serious’ play and ended with the big musical. Well, things have been modestly shaken up for the endlessly charming theatre’s ninetieth birthday season, which starts with one big musical (‘Legally Blonde’), continues with another big musical (‘101 Dalmations’) and winds up with poet and playwright Inua Ellams’s new spin on Sophocles’s intense tragedy ‘Antigone’, a pretty heavy note to round things off, that will entirely run in chillier September. His last adaptation, the National Theatre’s ‘Three Sisters’ was pretty high concept, relocating the action to ‘60s Nigeria. Whether he takes similar liberties with Sophocles’s story about a young princess's defiant burial of her brother’s body against city law is to be seen. But it should be a blast however he goes about it.