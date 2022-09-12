‘Antigone’ review

This Antigone (Zainab Hasan) is a weed-smoking, jeans-wearing rebel, part of a British-Pakistani family that's tearing itself apart. Her overlooked brother Polynices (Nadeem Islam) becomes radicalised, committing an act of terrorism that kills their sibling Eteocles. Rather than bowing to family ties, their politically ambitious Home Secretary uncle Creon (Tony Jayawardena) decides to make an example of Polynices, revoking his citizenship and ordering that his body be left unburied, denied traditional Muslim funeral rites.

The drama that follows centres on the clash between Creon, who's desperate to play to Middle England masses, and Antigone, who's willing to defy him to bury her brother with dignity. But although we see Antigone's struggles to save the youth centre she works in (cleverly represented by giant 3D soft play-style letters that spell out 'Antigone' and that fill the stage, only to be torn apart) and her strained-but-loving relationship with her sister Ismene (Shazia Nicholls), she doesn't feel fully realised, somehow. Hasan's performance in the role is captivating, full of boldness and inner conflict, but Ellams leaves her inner state as something of a blur as the narrative progresses: at one point she ties a hijab around her head, then discards it. Is she feeling conflicted about her relationship with Islam? It's not something the text explores directly.