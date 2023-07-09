London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Are we not drawn onward to new erA

  • Theatre, Experimental
  • Queen Elizabeth Hall, South Bank
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Ontroerend Goed, Are we not drawn onward to new erA, 2019
Advertising

Time Out says

5 out of 5 stars

Ontroerend Goed return with a technically dazzling, emotionally devastating show about humanity's point of no return

This review is from the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe.

I don't think it would take fellow Belgian Hercule Poirot to deduce that Ontroerend Goed’s brilliant new show ‘Are we not drawn onward to new erA’ is palindromic. If the title didn’t give it away, then the official description just spells it out. So trust me, it’s not a spoiler to tell you that the whole thing switches into reverse at the mid-point.

In fact, it’s probably essential you’re aware of this fact lest you be left wondering what the hell the storied company is on during the first half, in which the six-strong cast destroy a tree, strew the stage with plastic bags, and assemble a creepy gold statue, all the while moving around in unnaturally jerky fashion, while speaking a series of completely indecipherable words. 

What I’m not going to spoil is the nature of the reverse and how it plays out. The litter and the tree destruction will tip you off to the fact that Alexander Devriendt’s production is one of the glut of eco-plays at the Fringe this year, so clearly the play will end with the destruction somehow being unwrought. The means by which this is accomplished is obvious in retrospect, but at the time it’s startling, and brilliant. 

It is a show about the idea that we have gone past the point of ecological no return, and in its second half it teases out the absurdities of believing we can start again. But it also offers a poignant, fantastical vision of just that. 

And it is a remarkable technical accomplishment: particular praise must surely go to scenographer Philip Aguirre, but everyone deserves a share – not least the cast, who do a pretty staggering job of working with such weird, precise material. It is poignant – depressing even – but there’s a genuine joy in its audacity, as the meaning behind much of the cast’s baffling behaviour in the first half is revealed as the story reverses.

Not so long ago Ontroerend Goed had a reputation for gratuitous provocation that sometimes obscured the more serious message of their work. But like 2016’s beautiful ‘World Without Us’, this is a serious and powerful piece of theatre about the future of our species, that uses the company’s boundless inventiveness to sear its message into your soul.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Queen Elizabeth Hall
South Bank
London
SE1 8XX
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Waterloo
Price:
£18-£24 concs. Runs 1hr 10min

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.