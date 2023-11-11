London
Aspects of Love

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue
Michael Ball, Aspects of Love, 2022
Photo by Nimax
Time Out says

Michael Ball stars in a major revival for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1989 romance

A modest hit at the tail end of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster ’80s, the original West End run starred a young Michael Ball, who returns in a new production – and presumably a different role – that’s directed by sturdy hitmaker Jonathan Kent. With lyrics by Don Black and Charles Hart, the 1989 musical basically concerned the convoluted romantic entanglements of a group of friends and lovers, and though never particularly loved at scale, has been frequently revived as a more intimate ‘chamber musical’. We’re promised this version is ‘reimagined for the twenty-first century’, which could frankly mean a lot of things: it might simply be an indication that this too will be an intimate production, or it may allude to tweaks to the book and songs – in particular some of the original’s coy queer undertones could stand to be brought out a bit more boldly. We’ll find out in May.

Ball will not perform on Mondays.

Details

Address:
Lyric Theatre
Shaftesbury Avenue
London
W1D 7ES
Contact:
ticketing.timeout.com/venue/lyric-theatre
Transport:
Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Price:
£25-£145

Dates and times

