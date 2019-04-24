This lovely immersive show teaches kids to work with tin

Abigail Conway’s brilliant little immersive theatre show is all set to take the makers revolution to the kids. It takes place at Blackhorse Workshops: a fantastic open workshop in Walthamstow where you can show up at all hours and fix and make stuff with metal and wood instead of, presumably, chucking your broken belongings into a landfill pit and moving on.

Which makes it a perfect environment already for kids, who love browsing stuff with sharp edges and industrial tools – and are getting pretty incensed about the environmental apocalypse we’ve cued up for them. The concept for this show is that the children (aged seven-to-11) and their accompanying adults are all tinsmiths. They’re guided, nicely, through rooms that contain ingenious futuramas and making-spaces. The scenarios engagingly illustrate stuff like why tin is better than plastic (through the medium of talking fruit cans), or encourage them to design new machines, at a banquet table under a spectacular canopy of knives, forks and spoons, suspended chandelier-like from the ceiling.

The best bit is that they get to work with the edgy shiny metal, bending and riveting tin into a trumpet – and creating a tinsmith badge with punched initials and a little metal hammer that clicks when you press it.

The narrative is light and active – perfect for short attention spans. It’s site-specific theatre where the theatre is beautifully judged but also really humble: it’s genuinely in service to the site; the makers do a wonderful job of helping kids explore it, without boring them to death or adding lots of random panto crap.

Also: it’s only £5 to go, with a bundle of free tickets available for low-income families. Tin hats off all round – and especially to Waltham Forest and the London Borough of Culture programme, who have made a lovely and important experience accessible for local kids.