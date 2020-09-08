This stage version of the Michael J Fox classic aims to be the first big musical of the post-Covid era

Well this feels strangely significant: though this all-singing version of Robert Zemeckis ’80s time-travelling classic has had try outs in Manchester and has been in the works for years (Jamie Lloyd was hired to direct a version that ultimately didn’t make it to the stage), its May 2021 start date is the most confident we’ve seen producers of a West End show in terms of belief that the era of social distancing is drawing to a close.

That’s not to say ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ can’t or won’t be pushed back, and in a concession to the current era, you can exchange tickets for another performance up to 24 hours before the performance you hold tickets for. However, delays cost money and there’s clearly a significant belief that things will be close to normal again by next spring.

In terms of the show: well you know what ‘Back to the Future’ is – ‘80s highschooler Marty McFly travels back to the 1950s in Doc Brown’s time-travelling DeLorean and gets up to sundry delightful time-travelling antics including almost having it off with his own mum.

Roger Bart and Olly Dobson will reprise their Manchester roles of Doc Brown and Marty, alongside Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker.