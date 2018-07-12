‘Barry Humphries’s Weimar Cabaret’ review
Aussie legends Barry Humphries and Meow Meow tackle the songs of the Weimar Republic with high-minded aplomb
Barry Humphries – aka the sometime Dame Edna Everage – joins forces with alt cabaret superstar Meow Meow for a night exploring the tunes of Germany's infamously decadent Weimar Republic. Humpries will act as emcee while Meow Meow handles the singing as the pair tackle classic Kurt Weill standards plus rarities from the likes of Friedrich Hollaender, Ernst Krenek and Erwin Schulhoff.
|Venue name:
|Barbican Centre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Beech Street
Barbican
London
EC2Y 8AE
|Transport:
|Tube: Barbican; Rail/Tube: Moorgate
|Price:
|£19-£75. Runs 2hr 10min
