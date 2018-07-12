‘Barry Humphries’s Weimar Cabaret’ review

Theatre, Musicals Barbican Centre , Barbican Until Sunday July 29 2018
‘Barry Humphries’s Weimar Cabaret’ review
© Brian Anderson

Book theatre tickets

Aussie legends Barry Humphries and Meow Meow tackle the songs of the Weimar Republic with high-minded aplomb

Barry Humphries – aka the sometime Dame Edna Everage – joins forces with alt cabaret superstar Meow Meow for a night exploring the tunes of Germany's infamously decadent Weimar Republic. Humpries will act as emcee while Meow Meow handles the singing as the pair tackle classic Kurt Weill standards plus rarities from the likes of Friedrich Hollaender, Ernst Krenek and Erwin Schulhoff.

 

By: Alice Saville

Posted:

Venue name: Barbican Centre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: Beech Street
Barbican
London
EC2Y 8AE
Transport: Tube: Barbican; Rail/Tube: Moorgate
Price: £19-£75. Runs 2hr 10min
Static map showing venue location
    • Barbican Centre £19-£75. Runs 2hr 10min
    • Barbican Centre £19-£75. Runs 2hr 10min
    • Barbican Centre £19-£75. Runs 2hr 10min
    • Barbican Centre £19-£75. Runs 2hr 10min
    • Barbican Centre £19-£75. Runs 2hr 10min
    • Barbican Centre £19-£75. Runs 2hr 10min
    • Barbican Centre £19-£75. Runs 2hr 10min
    • Barbican Centre £19-£75. Runs 2hr 10min
    • Barbican Centre £19-£75. Runs 2hr 10min
    • Barbican Centre £19-£75. Runs 2hr 10min
  • Show more
LiveReviews|0
1 person listening