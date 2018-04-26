‘Bat Out of Hell – The Musical’ review

Theatre, Musicals Dominion Theatre , Fitzrovia Until Saturday October 27 2018
4 Love It
Save it
(© Specular)
1/8
© Specular Andrew Polec as Strat &amp; Christina Bennington as Raven
(© Specular)
2/8
© Specular Andrew Polec as Strat &amp; Christina Bennington as Raven
(© Specular)
3/8
© Specular Aran MacRae as Tink
(© Specular)
4/8
© Specular Christina Bennington as Raven
(© Specular)
5/8
© Specular Danielle Steers as Zahara &amp; Dom Hartley-Harris as Jagwire
(© Specular)
6/8
© Specular Patrick Sullivan as Blake Andrew Polec as Strat &amp; Giovanni Spano as Ledoux
(© Specular)
7/8
© Specular Rob Fowler as Falco
(© Specular)
8/8
© Specular Sharon Sexton as Sloane &amp; Rob Fowler as Falco

Book theatre tickets

Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's brilliantly batty musical is back in the West End

Following on from its run at the Coliseum in 2017, ‘Bat Out of Hell: The Musical’ has transferred to the Dominion in a parade of dry ice, skin-tight leather, fire-belching motorbikes – and just a smattering of self-awareness.

Really, it’s strange that a jukebox musical of the songs of Meat Loaf took as long as 2017 to hit the stage. Jim Steinman’s songs drip with such mythos – youthful dreams, cars on highways, wild boys, lovelorn girls – that they half-seem destined for this daftly operatic tale of star-crossed lovers Raven (Christina Bennington) and Strat (Andrew Polec). She’s the daughter of tyrant Falco (Rob Fowler), who keeps her under lock-and-key in his penthouse-fortress; he’s the leader of a ‘Mad Max’-esque tribe of street mutants who cannot physically age beyond their late teens. Based on the amount of crotch-grabbing going on, their hormones have clearly gone nowhere.

The show careens between those rock ’n’ roll bangers – ‘All Revved Up With Nowhere To Go’; ‘Paradise by the Dashboard Light’ – and those tinkly piano ballads: ‘I Will Do Anything For Love’; ‘Heaven Can Wait’. You swiftly realise that they all basically tell the same story: of brutish, untameable men who are perfectly happy ravishing their swooning beaus, while offering them little else. And this is the main charge to lay against ‘Bat Out of Hell’: it’s mired in such unreconstructed ideas of romance. It’s partly countered by giving such sentiments over the female cast, so with ‘Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad’, it’s Zahara (Danielle Steers, fabulous) who gives admirer Blake (Patrick Sullivan) the cold shoulder. If the sight of Bennington writhing about in her jimjams feels icky, it’s perhaps redeemed by musclebound Fowler stripping down to a jockstrap on the bonnet of a convertible. Perhaps not.

Jay Scheib’s SFX-laden production and Jon Bausor’s dystopian are as grandiose as to be expected, their visual cues from the lurid cover art of the albums. That the two leads are returnees shows in how accomplished they are in their roles: Bennington brings maximum grace to her damsel-in-distress; the mop-haired, wild-eyed Polec conducts himself with a ferocity worthy of Meat Loaf himself. But moreover, he occasionally flashes a bemused look at the audience which reflects what we’re all thinking: ‘What the bloody hell is actually going on?’ Probably best not to ask, and by the final reprise, if you’re dwelling on that, you’re really missing the point here.

By: Matt Breen

Posted:

Venue name: Dominion Theatre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 268-9
Tottenham Court Road
London
W1T 7AQ
Transport: Tube: Tottenham Court Road
Price: £15-£175. Runs 2hr 45min
Event website: http://www.BatOutOfHellMusical.com
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com
    • Dominion Theatre £15-£175. Runs 2hr 45min Buy tickets
    • Dominion Theatre £15-£175. Runs 2hr 45min Buy tickets
    • Dominion Theatre £15-£175. Runs 2hr 45min Buy tickets
    • Dominion Theatre £15-£175. Runs 2hr 45min Buy tickets
    • Dominion Theatre £15-£175. Runs 2hr 45min Buy tickets

Average User Rating

3.6 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:4
  • 4 star:5
  • 3 star:5
  • 2 star:1
  • 1 star:1
LiveReviews|16
0 people listening
1 of 1 found helpful
Tastemaker

Never have I left the theatre half way through a show until Bat Out Of Hell.

The stage set, pyrotechnics and singing was impressive however the story line is diabolical. I just couldn't believe it and ultimately couldn't handle how cringe worthy it all was. If you are a Meat Loaf fan the songs would definitely make it enjoyable but as neither of us were we left thoroughly disappointed.

1 of 1 found helpful
tastemaker
Featured

If I could give this 3.5 stars I would. This is one of the West End's grandest shows, with awesome set, costumes and incredible rock voices; for any Meat Loaf fans, this show does his songs justice  Unfortunately, the book lets it down (maybe Jim Steinman should have stuck to the songs and got someone else to write the script). Andrew Polec is perfectly cast as Strat, broody and full of teenage angst. Christina Bennington has an incredible voice but was frustrating as Raven and didn't quite have the same stage presence as Polec. I really enjoyed the choreography and the ensemble were used well throughout the different numbers, however during the parents ' car scene they seemed to get stuck at the back, looking a bit awkward and performing some 'interesting' choreography. 


Some things are never explained, like why some of 18 year olds never age and why the show is set in the future, this makes no difference to the story and there is nothing particularly futuristic about it. This show won't win any awards as a ground breaking piece of theatre, but as an evening of rock and roll nostalgia (currently re-listening to Meat Loaf albums) and a great night out with friends, this show hits the spot!

1 of 2 found helpful
tastemaker

Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits are played in this powerful rock and roll musical.


Bat Out of Hell is a musical that is based on various songs by Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf creating a tremendous loud, heart pumping, rock and roll show.


With the songs alone this is a musical that will be big for all rock and roll fans out there. It is only being shown in the Coliseum for a very limited season which is a shame so don’t miss it before it’s gone, gone, gone.

I had the privilege of attending the press night.  Outside there was so many Harley Davidsons and fans of Meatloaf that it gave the whole atmosphere a real buzz with everyone singing Meatloaf songs and the riders of the Harley Davidson’s revving their bikes. A great tribute to Meatloaf.


Upon entering the Coliseum reception area you come across so much merchandise to be bought from T-shirts to keyrings.  There also is a Harley Davidson that you can sit on and pose with and a cardboard prop of a Harley Davidson. The whole building is spectacular with its beautiful statues, marble walling and painted ceilings.

Upon entering the theatre stage itself it was you encounter a mind blowing dark scene set on stage making it feel like a bat cave which most definitely started to get me excited in what was going to be performed.


The story is based around Steinman’s book ‘Dance of the Vampires’. The story is very much like a ‘Romeo and Juliet’ situation and a bit like the film ‘The Lost Boys’. Gothy teenager Raven (Christina Bennington) is besotted over Strat (Andrew Polec) one of the immortal 18 year old boys who lives in the tunnels where the deadly are rising. Strat a man in the shadows with a gun in his eye is feral and quite demanding and prepared to fight for what he wants. Raven attempts at night to escape her parent’s house in where she lives as no one’s gonna stop her now, Raven is gonna make her escape to get to Strat before the final crack of dawn for when the night is over, like a bat out of hell, Strat will be gone, gone, gone. Her father Falco (Rob Fowler) though does not want Raven to have anything to do with Strat or the other immortal boys. He does everything that he possibly can to stop them from getting together. Raven and Strat really want to be together with every other beat of the heart. For Strat, Raven is the only thing in this whole world. They both just can’t stop crawling on back to each other.


There is a lot of romance scenes, arguments, fights, a crash, dying scenes and of course lots of loud heart pumping songs by Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf. Everyone’s acting and rock and roll singing is so good it makes your heart literally leap out of your chest however Andrew Polec (Strat) really does steal the show with his amazing performance when he sings “I’d do anything for Love”.


Bat Out of Hell is most certainly battastic crazy, but all in a good way. The first half of the show for me was the most enjoyably part as I especially loved the scene in where Strat is tearing up the road, faster on is silver-black phantom bike the Harley Davidson before he has a crash in which then it explodes in slow motion ending with the debris from the bike forming a heart shape with Stat Torn and twisted at the foot of a burning bike. Jon Bausor is the set designer and it is set in such a retro style way but all very clever especially how the new rooms are hidden by projection screens which projects from time to time live camera feeds given by legendary director Katie Mitchell.


Would I go and see this again yes yes yes like a bat out of hell but then I love Rock and Roll, gothness and I love the ‘Romeo and Juliet’ style story plus the singing by Andrew was so outstanding it made me sit on the edge of my seat with my heart literally pumping out of my chest in fact at points I wanted to stand up and start dancing and head banging. However if you don’t like rock and roll, romance or loudness (for it sure is loud) then don’t go and see this show.

tastemaker

An unapologetically crowd-pleasing display of noise, raunch and garish visuals. Turn the volume up to 11, ignore the (ridiculous) story and simply enjoy the spectacle. Tops marks for the cast and special effects (the highlights of the night were the 'crash-car' into the orchestra pit and slow motion exploding motorbike). If you aren't on your feet by the end and clapping along, then check your pulse as there must be something wrong with you! 

Tastemaker

I’ve never been a Meat Loaf fan, there’s only one song I remember (but don’t we all?) form my early teens, but since I always go with the rule there are no bad musical on West End, I gave it a go.

Surprisingly, the overdramatic old-school rock songs work pretty well in theatre. The singing, especially Zahara’s, was good, the story bizarre, the background choreography was hit and miss (at some point I thought they’re doing the routine form Sia’s ‘Chandelier’ clip), but as a whole it was highly entertaining. I just wanted to stand up and dance, but in theatre in England such behaviours seem highly undesirable, one must stay contained and still, so I was left with seat bouncing and made up for it at home, with Meat Loaf on a loop for the whole next day.

tastemaker

I was really worried and confused for the first couple minutes and then it got AMAZING! I loved the set and signing. The storyline was a tad confusing to begin with but it’s basically a dystopic Peter Pan meets Romeo and Juliet. A bit weird but in the most awesome way. Thoroughly enjoyed it!

tastemaker

If you’re a Meatloaf fan you’ll probably love it - if not, maybe not so much. A few great singers and great set but the story is frankly ridiculous and the choreography doesn’t really show the dancers skills off enough. Having said that i’ve been singing Deadringer for Love non-stop for my waking hours since.

Tastemaker

If you have any doubt of who are Meat Loaf or if you know any songs of them, plese this do not  stop you from seeing this musical. This is not just a Meat Loaf tribute; it is much more than that. A great musical with amazing set designs, fantastic lighting, great choregrophies, and of course so many songs from Meat Loaf group. For sure you will have a great time!


Thrilling, beautiful, electrifying musical. This is Jim Steinman's masterpiece, and honestly... it's so, so much better than old frumpy off-key Meat Loaf. Don't expect this to be your dad's show, this is a celebration of youth. This is how it should have been all these years. 


To say the story is vaguely Peter Pan and vaguely Romeo and Juliet just doesn't begin to explain how crazy this plot is. It involves motorbike-obsessed mutants, pure love, unrequited love, old love, and gay love, imprisonment and torture, drugging an adolescent so she won't dream, someone who comes back from the dead, someone else who doesn't. And lots of singing and dancing. Lots and lots. It's a bit mad, but then it comes from the mind of the man who storyboarded the music video for Total Eclipse Of The Heart. It does actually make sense, somehow, and really isn't that complicated. It's a bit bonkers though!


To anyone seriously worried about this plot - even if it's not your thing, there's probably not a single point in the show where two songs are more than 5 minutes apart. The show is jam-packed with songs, and the show does not suffer too much if that's all you turn up for. 


And there are some great surprises in the incredibly detailed set, which I think should win awards on its own. 


The cast are amazing. The female leads especially - Christina Bennington, Danielle Steers, Sharon Sexton - all incredible voices. I would say - just go to listen to them if nothing else. Andrew Polec as Strat is... completely insane, but he throws himself into the role completely, so much that sometimes I forget he's just a man. Rob Fowler... this man can hit some serious high notes and brings unexpected hilarity and warmth to his role as an evil "dick-tator".


I've been back to this show a few times now, in Manchester and London, and there's been new stuff to look out for every time. 


I get it why the mainstream aren't going to really get this show. It's definitely destined for "cult classic" but it doesn't feel like a deliberate manufacture, it just feels... really out there. Every time I've left the show at the end, I've felt it sizzling in my body, I feel decades younger. I don't think it's nostalgia, I think it's just that this show has something magic in it.

tastemaker

Utterly Fantastic

This is one of the most fantastic, draw dropping productions I have ever seen whilst having at times the most basic and borderline pornographic story line. So, let me break this down into 3 areas, The Staging, The Music and The Script.


The staging is without a doubt the most extravagant I’ve ever witnessed. From the huge pyrotechnics to exploding motorcycles, it really is phenomenal to witness and deserves a standing ovation on its own merit, I don’t want to spoil it for anyone who is yet to watch but this was made for the big stage!


If you’re a Meatloaf fan, you will not be disappointed! Jim Steinman’s classics, Paradise on the Dashboard light, You took the words right outta’ my mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, It’s all coming back to me now and I’d do anything for love are delivered with utter brilliance and the sheer buzz you get from recognising the first few notes and thinking ‘Oh I love this one’ is great. The cast do the album proud… it really is that simple!


After a good 4 days, I’m still conflicted by the script, which is essentially a rocked up and darkened version of Peter pan. On paper It should work, it addresses all the right emotions of a good story; Love, Anger, Death, Sex, Family and Betrayal but lacks integrity and something doesn’t transcend which I can’t quite figure out why. Perhaps it’s the ‘cheesy’ language or that the scene isn’t set properly to begin with, or you don’t have a chance to know and love the characters. Whatever it is it lets the show down… But as Meatloaf says 2 out of three ain’t bad!


If you love Meatloaf and want to see his music set on a very dramatic stage… then this is for you! 


Lights go out, Strat performs the opening monologue. I think to myself: "Oh how bold they made the opening monologue really bad to stay true to the horrid acting in old heavy metal music videos!" I've never been so wrong in my life. Granted: set design and costumes are awesome, the singing is good for the most part even though Andrew Polec and Rob Fowler are off pitch quite a few times when the key changes, but that's about it.

The gritty tone in general is so badly executed that it goes completely against all of the cliché over-the-top and comedic writing in the script. 

Yeah, she has a great singing voice, but every time Raven opens her mouth to say something, I physically cringed. The camera on stage is a nice idea for audience menbers who can't see the scene, but the actors altering between staring into the camera and past the camera, because they apparently do not know on wether to break the 4th wall or not is soooooo off putting. Most of the actors (Especially Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington) move and walk across stage without having any purpose of actually doing it. That's just lazy scene study. Shame on you, guys. People pay a lot of money for west end musicals.



If you're a die-hard Meat Loaf fan and don't care about acting: Go for it.
Everyone else: Stay away.

Tastemaker

This is not your average stage musical. It is amazing - in places. There are scenes and routines that are truly fabulous, mostly the tracks from the original Bat out of Hell album. The show seems to step up a gear for the big, classic tracks. The problem for me was that the 40 minute record has been stretched into an almost 3 hour show and most of the added material is not as good as the original stuff. 

The story is poor, hard to follow and when you can follow it, it is dull. The new songs are saccharine, sub Disney, teenage angst repackaged for the late middle aged.

However, when it does catch fire, it is amazing; clever, bombastic, overblown rock with great effects and fantastic choreography. The audience absolutely adored it, cheering from the minute the first backing singer arrived on the stage.


Utterly bonkers!! This hybrid of Lost Boys/PeterPan & Romeo & Juliet certainly has plenty of chutzpah & veered from being wildly melodramatic to at times positively pornographic with a dollop of being cheesier than a fondue for good measure! It is the first time in a musical I have had a fit of giggles- at the wrong time! By the end I felt flummoxed & couldn't decide if it was the best or worst show I've seen this year?! At my performance an understudy played Strat our leading man. The star of the show was undoubtably the epic tunes- their operatic brilliance meant no matter what the plot this show is a winner. The set was over the top but effective with a few surprises thrown in to add to the absurdity. It's brash, fun & bewildering- like nothing else in the West End!

Tastemaker

Great voices that go hand in hand with the songs but on the flip side I believe the volume was way too loud, probably due to the Rock & Roll theme.

In terms of the storyline, expect a mixture of Peter Pan meets Mad Max with a romantic love story in the middle.

If you are a Meat Loaf fan I'm sure you'll enjoy it, if not I'm not sure I would recommend it.

tastemaker

A musical based on Meatloaf's iconic Bat Out Of Hell album - why not?!?  This is actually a really interesting production and a little bit different in the way that it is stage, which is brilliant.  The songs are obviously great and the cast are all amazing singers so it works.  Watch out for the hardcore Meatloaf fans singing along...

0 of 1 found helpful
tastemaker

I wish I could demote every rating I have given previously so this one shines through with 5/5!! 


Bat out of hell is a musical by Jim Steinman using Meat Loaf’s repertoire of classic rock ballads. I was slightly dubious of the musical as its set in the future and its about a different type of people getting casted out of society. Sounds a little bit like We Will Rock You to me…. Anyway ignoring the fact it didn’t need to be set in the future, all I have to say is the whole musical is so high energy you feel like youre going to combust. 


The stage set must have cost a pretty penny with flames shooting up, two vehicles crashing (separately to each other), the split level bedroom scenes and I loved the way they used a camera woman to get a different perspective on the stages which were then beamed up for everyone to see. The actors are amazing with really strong voices and choreography. 


If I had to be negative  would say its similar to We Will Rock You and you could swap out the Meatloaf songs for Queen. Also someone pointed out to me being set in the future really didn’t mean anything but all the same its a good story with belters which will have you singing Meat Loaf the very next day. 