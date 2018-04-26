‘Bat Out of Hell – The Musical’ review

Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's brilliantly batty musical is back in the West End
Following on from its run at the Coliseum in 2017, ‘Bat Out of Hell: The Musical’ has transferred to the Dominion in a parade of dry ice, skin-tight leather, fire-belching motorbikes – and just a smattering of self-awareness.
Really, it’s strange that a jukebox musical of the songs of Meat Loaf took as long as 2017 to hit the stage. Jim Steinman’s songs drip with such mythos – youthful dreams, cars on highways, wild boys, lovelorn girls – that they half-seem destined for this daftly operatic tale of star-crossed lovers Raven (Christina Bennington) and Strat (Andrew Polec). She’s the daughter of tyrant Falco (Rob Fowler), who keeps her under lock-and-key in his penthouse-fortress; he’s the leader of a ‘Mad Max’-esque tribe of street mutants who cannot physically age beyond their late teens. Based on the amount of crotch-grabbing going on, their hormones have clearly gone nowhere.
The show careens between those rock ’n’ roll bangers – ‘All Revved Up With Nowhere To Go’; ‘Paradise by the Dashboard Light’ – and those tinkly piano ballads: ‘I Will Do Anything For Love’; ‘Heaven Can Wait’. You swiftly realise that they all basically tell the same story: of brutish, untameable men who are perfectly happy ravishing their swooning beaus, while offering them little else. And this is the main charge to lay against ‘Bat Out of Hell’: it’s mired in such unreconstructed ideas of romance. It’s partly countered by giving such sentiments over the female cast, so with ‘Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad’, it’s Zahara (Danielle Steers, fabulous) who gives admirer Blake (Patrick Sullivan) the cold shoulder. If the sight of Bennington writhing about in her jimjams feels icky, it’s perhaps redeemed by musclebound Fowler stripping down to a jockstrap on the bonnet of a convertible. Perhaps not.
Jay Scheib’s SFX-laden production and Jon Bausor’s dystopian are as grandiose as to be expected, their visual cues from the lurid cover art of the albums. That the two leads are returnees shows in how accomplished they are in their roles: Bennington brings maximum grace to her damsel-in-distress; the mop-haired, wild-eyed Polec conducts himself with a ferocity worthy of Meat Loaf himself. But moreover, he occasionally flashes a bemused look at the audience which reflects what we’re all thinking: ‘What the bloody hell is actually going on?’ Probably best not to ask, and by the final reprise, if you’re dwelling on that, you’re really missing the point here.
|Venue name:
|Dominion Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
268-9
Tottenham Court Road
London
W1T 7AQ
|Transport:
|Tube: Tottenham Court Road
|Price:
|£15-£175. Runs 2hr 45min
|Event website:
|http://www.BatOutOfHellMusical.com
Featured
Thrilling, beautiful, electrifying musical. This is Jim Steinman's masterpiece, and honestly... it's so, so much better than old frumpy off-key Meat Loaf. Don't expect this to be your dad's show, this is a celebration of youth. This is how it should have been all these years.
To say the story is vaguely Peter Pan and vaguely Romeo and Juliet just doesn't begin to explain how crazy this plot is. It involves motorbike-obsessed mutants, pure love, unrequited love, old love, and gay love, imprisonment and torture, drugging an adolescent so she won't dream, someone who comes back from the dead, someone else who doesn't. And lots of singing and dancing. Lots and lots. It's a bit mad, but then it comes from the mind of the man who storyboarded the music video for Total Eclipse Of The Heart. It does actually make sense, somehow, and really isn't that complicated. It's a bit bonkers though!
To anyone seriously worried about this plot - even if it's not your thing, there's probably not a single point in the show where two songs are more than 5 minutes apart. The show is jam-packed with songs, and the show does not suffer too much if that's all you turn up for.
And there are some great surprises in the incredibly detailed set, which I think should win awards on its own.
The cast are amazing. The female leads especially - Christina Bennington, Danielle Steers, Sharon Sexton - all incredible voices. I would say - just go to listen to them if nothing else. Andrew Polec as Strat is... completely insane, but he throws himself into the role completely, so much that sometimes I forget he's just a man. Rob Fowler... this man can hit some serious high notes and brings unexpected hilarity and warmth to his role as an evil "dick-tator".
I've been back to this show a few times now, in Manchester and London, and there's been new stuff to look out for every time.
I get it why the mainstream aren't going to really get this show. It's definitely destined for "cult classic" but it doesn't feel like a deliberate manufacture, it just feels... really out there. Every time I've left the show at the end, I've felt it sizzling in my body, I feel decades younger. I don't think it's nostalgia, I think it's just that this show has something magic in it.
Featured
Lights go out, Strat performs the opening monologue. I think to myself: "Oh how bold they made the opening monologue really bad to stay true to the horrid acting in old heavy metal music videos!" I've never been so wrong in my life. Granted: set design and costumes are awesome, the singing is good for the most part even though Andrew Polec and Rob Fowler are off pitch quite a few times when the key changes, but that's about it.
The gritty tone in general is so badly executed that it goes completely against all of the cliché over-the-top and comedic writing in the script.
Yeah, she has a great singing voice, but every time Raven opens her mouth to say something, I physically cringed. The camera on stage is a nice idea for audience menbers who can't see the scene, but the actors altering between staring into the camera and past the camera, because they apparently do not know on wether to break the 4th wall or not is soooooo off putting. Most of the actors (Especially Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington) move and walk across stage without having any purpose of actually doing it. That's just lazy scene study. Shame on you, guys. People pay a lot of money for west end musicals.
If you're a die-hard Meat Loaf fan and don't care about acting: Go for it.
Everyone else: Stay away.
Featured
Utterly bonkers!! This hybrid of Lost Boys/PeterPan & Romeo & Juliet certainly has plenty of chutzpah & veered from being wildly melodramatic to at times positively pornographic with a dollop of being cheesier than a fondue for good measure! It is the first time in a musical I have had a fit of giggles- at the wrong time! By the end I felt flummoxed & couldn't decide if it was the best or worst show I've seen this year?! At my performance an understudy played Strat our leading man. The star of the show was undoubtably the epic tunes- their operatic brilliance meant no matter what the plot this show is a winner. The set was over the top but effective with a few surprises thrown in to add to the absurdity. It's brash, fun & bewildering- like nothing else in the West End!