‘Beauty and the Beast’ review
The Rose Theatre Kingston’s traditional family Christmas show is back with a bang
When a young boy can't sleep through the anxiety of moving house the next day, his two older siblings decide a bedtime story might be just the tonic. And so they start to make up a tale based around the rose bush in their bedroom, a beautiful young girl called Bella and her adventure to try and save her poisoned father with the help of the mysterious Beast.
|Rose Theatre Kingston
|www.rosetheatrekingston.org
|08444 821 556
|
24-26 High St
Kingston
London
KT1 1HL
|Rail: Kingston
|£15-£35. Runs 2hr 15min
- Rose Theatre Kingston £15-£35. Runs 2hr 15min
