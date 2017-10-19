Beauty and the Feast review

Anarchic theatrical dining experience based on 'Beauty and the Beast'
It’s 9:30pm on a Tuesday night and in some disused railway arches under Waterloo, a hundred odd Londoners are singing along rowdily to Whitney’s ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ while an actor in drag runs up and down the length of the room.
Another night, another immersive dining experience. This is the culmination of ‘Beauty and the Feast’: a pantomine – with food – very loosely based on the fairytale. It's set in a grand old French chateau on the night of a grand feast. Our compere is Fairy Liquid, who's on a mission to matchmake beautiful Belle and clumsy old Beast. And of course, she needs some help from the audience.
I’ll be blunt, this isn’t one of the best party cum performances there. But let’s start with the good stuff: the set design is magical. In the dining area chandeliers of every shape and size hang above three long tables while swathes of velvet are draped from the ceiling. The feast itself is as pretty as a 100-plus liked picture: whole roasted pumpkins are brought to the table, followed by blue cheese cake piled high with fresh figs and for dessert ginger and chilli jelly in china tea cups. It was as close as I’ve seen to a real life fairytale spread.
But from a performance perspective the show’s a bit weak. The writing is so-so, the bawdy pantomime jokes getting sniggers rather than belly laughs. While the interactive elements are far from sophisticated. But that didn’t stop the audience having a raucous time on the night I went. As one audience member commented on our site: ‘We danced on the tables until we were told to leave’. And as far as a top night out is concerned: who can argue with that?
|Venue name:
|The Vaults
|Address:
|
Leake St
London
SE1 7NN
|Opening hours:
|Tue-Sat 11am-7pm
|Transport:
|Tube: Waterloo
|Price:
|£45
-
- The Vaults £45
-
- The Vaults £45
-
- The Vaults £45
-
- The Vaults £45
-
- The Vaults £45
-
- The Vaults £45
-
- The Vaults £45
-
- The Vaults £45
-
- The Vaults £45
-
- The Vaults £45
Average User Rating
4.3 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:5
- 4 star:2
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:1
Featured
I thoroughly enjoyed the evening. The set and characters were bold and outrageous. the food was delicious and after there was pause for a bit of a boogie if you wanted to. (which is never a bad thing in my opinion!)
Featured
Excellent time. Lots of fun, food, drinks, and merriment! Was great being shown around by Fairy Liquid and meeting all the other fun characters!
Featured
Sumptuous bourgeois set and a delicious feast fit for a Belle let alone a Beast. Really recommend this as a great party night out povided you are prepared to join in the Panto mood and dance the night away.
Featured
Recommend going with a bunch of pals and you will be guaranteed a really fun dining experience with lots of special treats! Set design is gorgeous, characters are loveable, and the food is delicious and playful. Great for vegetarians and vegans. Special mention to Belle who is an absolute charm.
Featured
Super fun show. Yummy food, truly unique night out. Great performances- pumpkin girl and fairy liquid bottle were particularly hilarious. Go!
Featured
Went to this on opening night, brilliant fun, admittedly they were still finding their feet so it was a little rough around the edges but really great performances & delicious food. Special mention to the fairy godmother. Great stuff
Featured
Went to this on the opening night and was actually amazed at what a farce it was. So disorganised and quite frankly embarrassing. Absolutely not worth the money and nothing like previous immersive dining experiences. A school production could have been better. Such a let-down.