Beauty and the Feast review

Theatre, Interactive The Vaults , Waterloo Until Sunday January 14 2018
  • 4 out of 5 stars
Anarchic theatrical dining experience based on 'Beauty and the Beast'

It’s 9:30pm on a Tuesday night and in some disused railway arches under Waterloo, a hundred odd Londoners are singing along rowdily to Whitney’s ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ while an actor in drag runs up and down the length of the room.

Another night, another immersive dining experience. This is the culmination of ‘Beauty and the Feast’: a pantomine – with food – very loosely based on the fairytale. It's set in a grand old French chateau on the night of a grand feast. Our compere is Fairy Liquid, who's on a mission to matchmake beautiful Belle and clumsy old Beast. And of course, she needs some help from the audience.  

I’ll be blunt, this isn’t one of the best party cum performances there. But let’s start with the good stuff: the set design is magical. In the dining area chandeliers of every shape and size hang above three long tables while swathes of velvet are draped from the ceiling. The feast itself is as pretty as a 100-plus liked picture: whole roasted pumpkins are brought to the table, followed by blue cheese cake piled high with fresh figs and for dessert ginger and chilli jelly in china tea cups. It was as close as I’ve seen to a real life fairytale spread.

But from a performance perspective the show’s a bit weak. The writing is so-so, the bawdy pantomime jokes getting sniggers rather than belly laughs. While the interactive elements are far from sophisticated. But that didn’t stop the audience having a raucous time on the night I went. As one audience member commented on our site: ‘We danced on the tables until we were told to leave’. And as far as a top night out is concerned: who can argue with that?

By: Gail Tolley

Venue name: The Vaults
Address: Leake St
London
SE1 7NN
Opening hours: Tue-Sat 11am-7pm
Transport: Tube: Waterloo
Price: £45
I thoroughly enjoyed the evening. The set and characters were bold and outrageous. the food was delicious and after there was pause for a bit of a boogie if you wanted to. (which is never a bad thing in my opinion!) 

tastemaker

Very loosely based on the timeless story about inner beauty (no not Shallow Hal), this immersive dining experience was great entertainment. It started well and the statuesque Fairy Liquid whipped the audience into the pantomime spirit. The much expected appearance of Belle was worth the hype. We were then led to a lavish banqueting hall and I had never seen so many chandeliers in one room. The interactions wth Belle and Fairy Liquid were hilarious and added to the riotous feeling generated by the three long communal dining table. Despite being mostly vegetarian and gluten free, the food was quite tasty and the blue cheesecake and the pumpkin pie were delicious. 


The love story itself though failed to sustain any interest for me so it was bit of an anticlimax. However, this didn't dampen the enthusiasm of everyone involved.


Excellent time.  Lots of fun, food, drinks, and merriment! Was great being shown around by Fairy Liquid and meeting all the other fun characters!


Sumptuous bourgeois set and a delicious feast fit for a Belle let alone a Beast. Really recommend this as a great party night out povided you are prepared to join in the Panto mood and dance the night away.


Recommend going with a bunch of pals and you will be guaranteed a really fun dining experience with lots of special treats! Set design is gorgeous, characters are loveable, and the food is delicious and playful. Great for vegetarians and vegans. Special mention to Belle who is an absolute charm.


Super fun show. Yummy food, truly unique night out. Great performances- pumpkin girl and fairy liquid bottle were particularly hilarious. Go!


Went to this on opening night, brilliant fun, admittedly they were still finding their feet so it was a little rough around the edges but really great performances & delicious food. Special mention to the fairy godmother. Great stuff


Went to this on the opening night and was actually amazed at what a farce it was. So disorganised and quite frankly embarrassing. Absolutely not worth the money and nothing like previous immersive dining experiences. A school production could have been better. Such a let-down.