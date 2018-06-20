‘Beirut’ review
A dystopian tale of sexuality under surveillance, written at the height of the AIDS crisis
Alan Browne’s one-hour play is set in a future America, whose population has been ravaged
by an unnamed sexually-transmitted disease. Those with the infection have a ‘P’ for positive tattooed on their buttocks. Survivors have to wear burlap smocks so as not to offer temptation to others. State-operated cameras in homes monitor citizens to make sure they’re not at it. New York’s Lower East Side is now a quarantined zone known as ‘Beirut’, where Brooklynite kid Torch (Robert Rees), who’s tested positive, lives under surveillance. When his girlfriend Blue (Louisa Connoly-Burnham), who’s negative, breaks into his squat-like apartment, it’s clear that despite the law, and despite her own safety, she has one thing on her mind.
The Aids allegory is patently clear; this was first performed in 1992, at the height of international hysteria (Browne himself lost his life to Aids-related complications). Though what’s noticeable is that, unlike many plays of the time, this doesn’t focus on the LGBT+ community – Torch and Blue are a straight couple – and is more a comment on the leaking of guilt and paranoia into erstwhile normal, romantic desires.
A grubby, guilt-ridden sexuality (get set for a lot of furtive dry-humping) runs throughout Robin Lefevre’s revival; even all the Noo Yoik patter has an icky, bodily quality to it: (‘Suck it, nipplehead!’ ‘Man, life is a haemorrhoid.’) Lovers become dangerous sacks of contagions; love itself becomes a reckless exchange of saliva and excretables. Liz Ascroft’s red-tinged, graffiti-covered, squat-like set matches the feverish frustration of this conflicted, horny kids.
Ultimately the shortcomings here lie largely in the source material: too much of Browne’s text is given over to exposition, while the rollercoaster chemistry between Torch and Blue is a little over-written at points. But Rees and Connolly-Burnham both apply themselves admirably to an hour that asks much of them physically. Whether ‘Beirut’ still has the capacity to resonate is open to debate, but as a miniaturist artefact of its time, it deserves respect and attention.
|Venue name:
|Park Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Clifton Terrace
London
N4 3JP
|Transport:
|Tube: Finsbury Park; Rail: Finsbury Park
|Price:
|£14.50-£18, £16.50 concs
|Event website:
|http://www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/beirut
-
- Park Theatre £18, concs £16.50, under 16s £13, Jun 12-14 previews £14.50
-
- Park Theatre £18, concs £16.50, under 16s £13, Jun 12-14 previews £14.50
- Park Theatre £18, concs £16.50, under 16s £13, Jun 12-14 previews £14.50
-
- Park Theatre £18, concs £16.50, under 16s £13, Jun 12-14 previews £14.50
-
- Park Theatre £18, concs £16.50, under 16s £13, Jun 12-14 previews £14.50
- Park Theatre £18, concs £16.50, under 16s £13, Jun 12-14 previews £14.50
-
- Park Theatre £18, concs £16.50, under 16s £13, Jun 12-14 previews £14.50
-
- Park Theatre £18, concs £16.50, under 16s £13, Jun 12-14 previews £14.50
-
- Park Theatre £18, concs £16.50, under 16s £13, Jun 12-14 previews £14.50
- Park Theatre £18, concs £16.50, under 16s £13, Jun 12-14 previews £14.50
Average User Rating
1 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:0
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:1