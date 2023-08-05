London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Beneatha’s Place

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Young Vic, Waterloo
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Beneatha’s Place, Young Vic, 2023
Photo: Johan Persson
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Kwame Kwei-Armah’s quasi ‘Raisin in the Sun’ sequel is brimming with ideas, some good, some not so good

Kwame Kwei-Armah’s play ‘Beneatha’s Place’ is nominally a Nigeria-set follow-up to Lorraine Hansberry’s seminal ‘A Raisin in the Sun’, with its two acts comprising further adventures for Hansberry’s character Beneatha, who quit Chicago for Lagos at the end of the 1959 masterpiece. 

Don’t get too distracted by that, though. Yes, ‘Beneatha’s House’ is littered with easter eggs, and concerned with many of the same ideas as Hansberry. But it isn’t really a sequel tonally, and is more a play of ideas than something you need crib notes to follow.

An almost unprocessable amount of stuff happens in the first act, which begins with Beneatha (Cherrelle Skeete) and her new Nigerian husband Joseph (Zackary Momoh) arriving at their fancy new house in Lagos, 1959. In the course of literally about 50 minutes they encounter patronising white missionaries, a light relief auntie, a CIA spook and become heavily – and ultimately, shockingly – embroiled in the power struggles of pre-independence Nigeria. It is melodramatic as hell, and for all her undoubted charisma and depth of feeling, Skeete’s Beneatha is naggingly lacking in agency, reduced to looking on in bemusement as mad thing after mad thing happens. There’s a definite exhilaration to the barrage of ideas in Kwei-Armah’s text, and some of the events very smartly echo ‘A Raisin…’. But it might have been better spread over a couple of hours than its current, whiplash-inducing pace. 

Plus it would basically be fine to eject the second half, a clunky academic satire that picks up the story some 50 years later. Beneatha – Skeete again – is now an eminent social academic. The faculty of her department of ethnic studies is largely white except for her and Wale (Momoh), the son of an oil billionaire. The staff have decamped to Nigeria on business and Beneatha has decided they should have a crunch meeting about the department’s future in her old Lagos house, which she has never previously returned to, but has been unwilling to let go of these 50 years (IT’S A METAPHOR). 

The faculty is debating whether to keep African American studies as a major or replace it with one in ‘critical whiteness’, which is a potentially very entertaining idea that Kwei-Armah largely squanders. He’s just not a funny enough writer to pull it off as comedy, or incisive enough to pull it off as comment on Black America.

He has written some genuinely great plays, and you expect a playwright-artistic director to stage his own work. But the fact is that ‘Beneatha’s Place’ feels overshadowed, not only by ‘A Raisin in the Sun’, but also all the wildly inventive Black American writing about Black American identity that’s kicking around at the moment (see ‘A Strange Loop’ at the Barbican or ‘Tambo & Bones’ at TRSE). This is only the second play to receive a full run at the Young Vic this year, and it’s ultimately a pretty frustrating use of one of London’s great stages.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Young Vic
66
The Cut
London
SE1 8LZ
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Waterloo
Price:
£12-£50. Runs 2hr 15min

Dates and times

19:30Young Vic £12-£50. Runs 2hr 15min
14:30Young Vic £12-£50. Runs 2hr 15min
19:30Young Vic £12-£50. Runs 2hr 15min
19:30Young Vic £12-£50. Runs 2hr 15min
19:30Young Vic £12-£50. Runs 2hr 15min
14:30Young Vic £12-£50. Runs 2hr 15min
19:30Young Vic £12-£50. Runs 2hr 15min
19:30Young Vic £12-£50. Runs 2hr 15min
19:30Young Vic £12-£50. Runs 2hr 15min
19:30Young Vic £12-£50. Runs 2hr 15min
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.