Bitter Wheat

David Mamet directs John Malkovich in this new play about a fallen Hollywood mogul

The news that David Mamet has written a drama about a ‘depraved Hollywod mogul’ doesn’t immediately fill the heart with joy. American theatre’s crankiest elder statesman hasn’t written a truly great play in aeons, but he has successfully tarnished his image within the liberal theatre community by coming out as a Republican and threatening to sue people who hold post-show discussions after performances of his plays. So a new work that sounds suspiciously like it’s a response to the fall of Harvey Weinstein is possibly not something that society was holding its breath for.

Still, let’s be open-minded, eh? He remains a titan of the theatre world, and in a major coup has yoked the great John Malkovich in to star as his mogul, Barney Fein, alongside our own Doon Mackichan and newcomer Ioanna Kimbook. And the loopy, presumably self-penned description from Mamet – who also directs – suggests it might be a good deal weirder than one might expect: ‘Funnier than "The Iceman Cometh", more chaos than "Richard III", and without all the stupid, so-called "poetry",’ we’re told.

There is still the distinct worry that Mamet’s contribution to the #MeToo discourse will be on the crass side. But nobody writes about power and its abuse quite like him.