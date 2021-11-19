The spectacular centrepiece to GDIF 2021 returns for Christmas

The Northern Lights? Recreated over London? Swiss artist Dave Acher’s performance piece ‘Borealis’ was a clear highlight of the 2021 Greenwich + Docklands International Festival, and now it returns for a run over The City to round off the year. Recreating the Aurora Borealis via laser projections (plus a cool soundtrack), it’s a lush, euphoric experience that should prove even more potent in the darkness of winter.

Although ’Borealis’ is free, its 30-minute timeslots are ticketed – book here.