‘Christmas Carol – A Fairy Tale’ review

Charles Dickens's sentimental classic is given a smart feminist spin in this bold new version starring Sally Dexter
From the Muppets to the RSC, everyone has done ‘A Christmas Carol’, the tale about a miserly old man who becomes charitable and warm-hearted following nighttime visitations from a trio of spirits at Christmas. But Wilton’s – possibly the most atmospheric theatre in the city and the perfect setting for any festive theatre imo – might have managed to find an original take.
It’s Scrooge versus the patriarchy in Piers Torday’s clever, gender-flipped adaptation of Charles Dickens’s famous festive tale, directed by Stephanie Street. Ebenezer is dead and Fan (Sally Dexter), his younger sister and Jacob Marley’s widow, is the one shrouded in black, barking ‘bah, humbug’ at anyone who’ll listen. The main difference, though, is that, as a woman in Victorian England, she has a lot more to be miserly about than Ebenezer ever did.
Sure, she’s closed-off and mean-spirited. But she’s also been restricted, controlled and belittled by all the men in her life. She finally has the autonomy to live her life the way she chooses now that her husband is dead. Then, the man who legally reigned over her in life returns one Christmas Eve, intent on teaching her another lesson from beyond the grave.
The evening starts with an audience singalong fitting for the setting – Wilton’s was a nineteenth-century music hall, after all – but, although the intention is to spread love and goodwill, the vibe of this ‘Christmas Carol’ is never purely jolly again.
There are lols. The story is told by Meagre, Charles Dickens’s snooty cat. A turkey ends up joining Scrooge for Christmas lunch when he decides to turn vegan. I could watch the Ghost of Christmas Present – an Ent-like creature who lives ‘in the moment, man’ – for hours. He meditates for an hour a day, has a taste for turmeric lattes and spouts therapist cliches: ‘Let’s unpack that.’ But you don’t get the neat, heartwarming conclusion you’re expecting (thanks to the countless adaptations you’ve probably seen before). Scrooge’s redemption comes in a different guise, via musings on familial labour, motherhood and a short trip to modern-day London that feels intensely anxiety-inducing if you’re a textbook conflicted, confused millennial like me.
Ignorance (Joseph Hardy) and Want (Chisara Agor), two impoverished children wandering the streets of London and listening to the tale, remain unaffected, despite Fan’s change of heart – a stark reminder of the many homeless people sleeping on twenty-first-century London’s streets. This adaptation could be accused of being a little heavy-handed with its message about the plight of women, but I’m never going to say it’s something we shouldn’t be shouting about. Plus, it’s Christmas – no one ever said panto season was subtle.
|Venue name:
|Wilton's Music Hall
|Venue website:
|wiltons.org.uk
|Venue phone:
|020 7702 2789
|Address:
|
1-4 Graces Alley
off Ensign St
London
E1 8JB
|Transport:
|Tube: Tower Hill/Aldgate East
|Price:
|£10-£36. Runs 2hr 20min
- Wilton's Music Hall £10-£36. Runs 2hr 20min
Lovely staging and full of energy. Second ghost is a real winner and I like the idea of a female Scrooge and she was well played. . But overall I thought that the play meandered about and failed to be clear about its main point: the role of women. There was the 'Andrea Ledsome' comment that Scrooge would know more about children/life if she had some of her own. Was that ironical or a reference to Andrea? It jarred. And the weirdly stereotypical image of a frazzled uncaring modern mother seemed like a caricature rather than a serious point...tho of course there is still exploitation in the workplace. My mainly female group including myself, a working mother and two women without children felt rather traduced!
